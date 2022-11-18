ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Times

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde reportedly 'taking a break' after nearly two years

By Christie D'Zurilla, Alexandra Del Rosario
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41fC3I_0jGM5Zx100

After dating for nearly two years — and countless headlines about their relationship — Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are reportedly "taking a break," People reported Friday.

One friend told the magazine that "they have different priorities that are keeping them apart," while another source called it "a very amicable decision."

In September 2020, Styles joined the cast of Wilde's film "Don't Worry Darling" alongside Florence Pugh after embattled actor Shia LaBeouf dropped out . In January 2021, the "Booksmart" director and the One Direction singer were spotted together at a wedding for Styles' manager in Montecito, Calif.

They debuted their budding romance months after Wilde and ex Jason Sudeikis called off their engagement in November 2020. The "Ted Lasso" star and Wilde share two young children.

That romance certainly wasn't without its share of drama. From Wilde receiving Sudeiki's custody paperwork onstage while debuting "Don't Worry Darling" at CinemaCon to the multiple controversies that tainted the film , things got messy.

In August, Styles and Wilde addressed the "toxic negativity" they faced as a couple.

“Can you imagine ... going on a second date with someone and being like, ‘OK, there’s this corner of the [internet], and they’re going to say this, and it’s going to be really crazy, and they’re going to be really mean, and it’s not real,'" Styles told Rolling Stone .

Just a month before Wilde and Styles called it quits, a former nanny for Wilde and Sudeikis' children alleged that the director cheated on the father of her kids. The caretaker also claimed that the "We're the Millers" star tried to prevent Wilde from seeing Styles by lying down in front of her car. The exes condemned the allegations .

“As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” the former couple said in a joint statement released by their publicists. “Her now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex.”

Styles is currently on tour in Mexico and will travel for dates in Australia, New Zealand and Europe early next year. Meanwhile, the source told People, Wilde "is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 1

Related
musictimes.com

Harry Styles On The Brink of Breaking Up From Olivia Wilde Because of Her Life Drama?

Is Harry Styles on the verge of splitting up with his girlfriend Olivia Wilde?. The incessant turmoil surrounding the actress-turned-director is said to be straining their almost two-year romance. According to a source who spoke to Star magazine, the months of embarrassing and messy headlines about their personal lives have...
HollywoodLife

Harry Styles’ Girlfriend: Who The Star Is Dating Now, Plus His Full Relationship Timeline

Harry Styles has been making girls swoon with his handsome looks, irresistible charm, and musical talent ever since he stepped onto The X Factor stage for a televised audition of Stevie Wonder‘s “Isn’t She Lovely” in 2010. So, it’s no wonder he’s led a steady romantic life over the years. Although the contestant-turned-superstar has many admirers from all over the world, only a few ladies have been lucky enough to be a part of his love life since he broke onto the music scene with his band One Direction and later started a successful solo career. From the late English television presenter, Caroline Flack, to his most recent ex, actress and director Olivia Wilde, we’re taking a look at all of the gals who’ve been romantically linked to the British superstar.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Feels 'Helpless' As Parents Want Kanye West Banned From Kids' Soccer Games

Despite trying her best, Kim Kardashian cannot avoid catching flak from her ex-husband Kanye West's terrible behavior. After the disgraced rapper had a complete meltdown at their son Saint's soccer game and has continued his horrifying antisemitic remarks, other parents are pressuring The Kardashians star to ban her former spouse from attending their children's matches going forward.
Cinemablend

Rock Star Husband Of Danny Masterson Accuser Makes Stalking Claim Against The Church Of Scientology While Testifying

The second week of Danny Masterson’s rape trial in Los Angeles concluded on Friday, and there were a number of notable developments over the past few days. Week 2 opened with a surprising testimony and (another) request for a mistrial from the actor’s legal team. Additional testimonies were also heard on Friday, and one of them came from a noted rock star. The Mars Volta lead singer Cedric Zavala took the stand to testify, as his wife is one of several women who’ve claimed that they were sexually assaulted by Masterson during the 2000s. And while giving his account, Zavala claimed that he and his family are being stalked by the Church of Scientology, which he and his spouse once belonged to.
LOS ANGELES, CA
GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger

There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
People

Evan Rachel Wood Didn't Know How to Tell Son, 9, His Mom 'Makes Out with Harry Potter' in New Film

"You can't watch mom make out with Harry Potter," she joked during her appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers Evan Rachel Wood is sharing the hilarious reason she didn't let her son visit her on the set of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the actress, 35, shared that her 9-year-old son was excited to learn she was working with Harry Potter alum Daniel Radcliffe on the film. "We watched all the Harry Potter films together and I told him I was working with Daniel Radcliffe and...
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
467K+
Followers
75K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy