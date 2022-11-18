Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde reportedly 'taking a break' after nearly two years

After dating for nearly two years — and countless headlines about their relationship — Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are reportedly "taking a break," People reported Friday.

One friend told the magazine that "they have different priorities that are keeping them apart," while another source called it "a very amicable decision."

In September 2020, Styles joined the cast of Wilde's film "Don't Worry Darling" alongside Florence Pugh after embattled actor Shia LaBeouf dropped out . In January 2021, the "Booksmart" director and the One Direction singer were spotted together at a wedding for Styles' manager in Montecito, Calif.

They debuted their budding romance months after Wilde and ex Jason Sudeikis called off their engagement in November 2020. The "Ted Lasso" star and Wilde share two young children.

That romance certainly wasn't without its share of drama. From Wilde receiving Sudeiki's custody paperwork onstage while debuting "Don't Worry Darling" at CinemaCon to the multiple controversies that tainted the film , things got messy.

In August, Styles and Wilde addressed the "toxic negativity" they faced as a couple.

“Can you imagine ... going on a second date with someone and being like, ‘OK, there’s this corner of the [internet], and they’re going to say this, and it’s going to be really crazy, and they’re going to be really mean, and it’s not real,'" Styles told Rolling Stone .

Just a month before Wilde and Styles called it quits, a former nanny for Wilde and Sudeikis' children alleged that the director cheated on the father of her kids. The caretaker also claimed that the "We're the Millers" star tried to prevent Wilde from seeing Styles by lying down in front of her car. The exes condemned the allegations .

“As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” the former couple said in a joint statement released by their publicists. “Her now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex.”

Styles is currently on tour in Mexico and will travel for dates in Australia, New Zealand and Europe early next year. Meanwhile, the source told People, Wilde "is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .