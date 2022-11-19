New additions to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and rising holiday travel, food costs | Hot off the Wire podcast

Read full article on original website
Related
Everything to Know For the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022
A feast for your eyes! The annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is just as iconic as the turkey day menu, and this year’s lineup is no exception. The holiday spectacular takes place every year in New York City on Thanksgiving morning while also broadcasting live in all time zones across the United States. This year, […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Mariah Carey to open for Santa Claus at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Mariah Carey's "childhood dream" will come true when she opens Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. The 52-year-old pop star - who is known for her groundbreaking festive hit 'All I Want for Christmas is You - took to social media to alert fans that she will be performing at the department store's annual parade in New York City on Thursday (24.11.22.)
Thanksgiving travel expected to increase: Tips for drivers, flyers this holiday season
Thanksgiving travel is expected to rise just shy of pre-pandemic levels this year. AAA forecasts that 54.6 million Americans will journey 50 miles or more.
LIST: Stores closed on Thanksgiving Day
(WJW) — Attention shoppers: many retailers have announced that their doors will be closed on Thanksgiving this year. FOX 8 has compiled a list of stores that will be closed for the holiday. Stores closed on Thanksgiving Day. ALDI. ALDI is closed on several major holidays, including Thanksgiving and...
Black Friday 2022: 8 things every shopper should know this holiday season
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s almost Thanksgiving, which means the holiday shopping season is in full swing to prepare for Black Friday. Considered the most popular shopping day of the year, Black Friday gives consumers the chance to buy some of the season’s most popular items at heavily discounted prices. As trends and technology change, the landscape of Black Friday is constantly shifting each year, as retailers offer deals online and in-person.
Royal Gorge features Bridge of Lights for holiday season
Visitors to the Royal Gorge can experience a one-of-a-kind holiday journey this holiday season. The Bridge of Lights opens next week. Visitors can drive 1,000 feet above the Arkansas River through the shimmering lights at night while holiday music plays to give visitors a completely immersive experience. There are also elf munchies for purchase like cookies, cocoa or cider to enjoy along the ride after Santa's helpers deliver them carside.The Bridge of Lights runs from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 18 through Nov. 27, Dec. 1 through Dec. 4, Dec. 8 through Dec. 11, and Dec. 15 through Dec. 31 with the exception of Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.
Is it cheaper to cook or dine out this Thanksgiving?
A new report published by Wells Fargo suggests your favorite Thanksgiving dishes could cost you about the same at a restaurant, as they would if you made them yourself.
Thrillist
Coffee Mate Will Pay You $5,000 to Skip That Thanksgiving 5K
Coffee Mate is intervening in your misplaced sense of self discipline this Thanksgiving. The company is looking to pay you $5,000 so you don't participate in your local 5K race, often called the turkey trot. Coffee Mate wants you to have a soothing morning routine, none of that early rising and cold weather to kick off what is supposed to be a restful and gluttonous holiday.
ETOnline.com
Black Friday 2022: All The Best Early Sales on Tech, Holiday Gifts, Fashion and More
Thanksgiving is just two weeks away, and stuffing ourselves with turkey isn't the only thing we're looking forward to during the long weekend. Black Friday is arguably the biggest savings event of the year, giving you plenty of opportunities to score deep discounts on holiday gifts, home upgrades, tech, and more.
Bustle
Starbucks’ 2022 Holiday Menu Includes Old Faves & An All-New Snack
Hear ye, hear ye. Ready for the best announcement you’ve heard all week? The Starbucks 2022 Holiday Menu is returning to the coffee chain on Nov. 3 and will include returning favorites and all-new items. With the holiday season comes the return of the Peppermint Mocha, back for its...
Martha Stewart Breaks Down Her Holiday Rules, From Lights To Music Before Thanksgiving
With her cooking and lifestyle empire, Martha Stewart is a familiar presence in many areas of everyday life – but especially during the holiday season. While she’s shared plenty of culinary wisdom in her many cookbooks, Stewart recently shared some definitive rules she has for the holidays. In...
CBS News
Holiday gift guide 2022: The best gifts under $50 this Christmas and Hanukkah
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Christmas is coming up quickly on the calendar. If inflation is high on your list of worries, getting started on...
Black Friday deals come early as retailers stay competitive this holiday season
ROSEDALE, Minn. – This is expected to be the busiest holiday shopping season since the pandemic, and stores and online websites are trying to spread out those deals a lot longer than one day.Major retailers like Target, Kohl's and Best Buy started their Black Friday deals on Sunday, Nov. 20. JCPenny started their discounts the day after Halloween.Rosedale Mall says their traffic has been steadily rising since last week, and almost every store in the mall is offering some sort of discount way before Black Friday – and many shoppers seem to prefer it."I like it all month long," said...
Elko Daily Free Press
12 recipes to add to your Thanksgiving Day feast
This week's recipe roundup is all about Thanksgiving, of course. Whether you're planning your menu from scratch or looking for an interesting side dish, these recipes have you covered.
Bocce’s Bakery is getting into the holiday spirit with seasonal recipes
Are you a fan of Bocce’s Bakery dog and cat treats? Do you love their seasonal treat offerings? Then you and your pup will want to check out their upcoming collection of holiday inspired treats. And while we may still be getting spooky with their Frankensnacks Biscuits for dogs...
5 Affordable Trips for Your Family This Holiday Season
After a busy season of work and life responsibilities, the idea of hopping on a plane and relaxing on a sandy beach or in front of a crackling fireplace may be more appealing than ever. However, the...
How To Do a Holiday Place Setting at the Dollar Store
With inflation still on the rise, sticking to a shoestring budget this holiday season could prove challenging -- particularly if you're one of the many who will be throwing a holiday dinner...
WFMZ-TV Online
Black Friday tips: In-store vs. online shopping
This year’s Black Friday will be similar to last year’s, but many stores are starting their sales earlier and major retailers will be adding additional deals to their websites on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Jon Vincent, founder of EarlyBlackFriday.com and a national expert on Black Friday deals, gives us tips on how to navigate shopping this year.
Safety Tips Ahead of Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is just days away. This holiday season, people are embracing the traditions they love best: Gatherings with family and friends, and turkey platters with all the trimmings. And don’t forget a day of football – both in the backyard, and on our screens. Read More ...
Frivolous spending is easy place to cut back this holiday season
Hearing more forecasts of a recession in 2023, even a mild one, can give shoppers more reason to avoid high cost credit card debt and big spending.
Comments / 0