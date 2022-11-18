ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian County, KY

wpsdlocal6.com

Beshear appoints Livingston County teacher to state board

Gov. Andy Beshear appointed a Livingston County Schools teacher to the Education Professional Standards Board and reappointed two western Kentuckians to other state commissions. Beshear appointed Priscilla Keller, a teacher at Livingston County Schools, to the Education Professional Standards Board. She replaces Carmen Souder, who resigned, and will serve for...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

New KBC president goes immediately to work

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (KT) – The morning after becoming the president of the Kentucky Baptist Convention, James Carroll was already at work. Once he gaveled out the KBC’s 185th Annual Meeting at First Baptist Church in Bowling Green, the clock began ticking on his one-year term as president. Carroll...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
14news.com

Muhlenberg Co. Fiscal Court holds special meeting

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Muhlenberg County Fiscal Court held a special meeting Friday to discuss two topics. First members discussed and approved a contribution of up to $750,000 to secure a mega site, which is 500 acres or more of land, in order to entice companies to the county.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Subject of Golden Alert located safe

Murphy has been located and is safe. A Golden Alert has been issued for a woman reported missing Saturday in Hopkinsville. Christian County Emergency Management says 43-year old Sherry Murphy was reported missing about 3 p.m. Saturday. She was last seen at the Kangroo Market on Lafayette Road wearing a...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Smithland Friendship Baptist Church cancels Sunday services

SMITHLAND, KY — Friendship Baptist Church in Smithland has canceled the morning and evening services for Sunday, Nov. 20 due to widespread illness among members. The church canceled the services in an announcement posted on its Facebook. Services will resume on Wednesday, Nov. 23 for the prayer meeting.
SMITHLAND, KY
WBKO

KSP arrest Hart County man after threats of public shooting

HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Horse Cave man was arrested after Kentucky State Police received a call for threats of a public shooting. Joshua Morrison, 30, was charged with second-degree terroristic threatening after police said he sent virtual messages regarding threats of a mass shooting of schools and churches in the Barren and Warren County areas.
HART COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Cram the Cruiser all week at Lake City Dollar Store in Smithland

SMITHLAND, KY — Community members are invited to donate non-perishable food items at the cruiser parked in front of the Lake City Dollar Store for the rest of this week. Donations will be dispersed through Helping Hands food pantry, with all items benefiting Livingston County residents. The cruiser will...
SMITHLAND, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Murray vigil honors trans, LGBT lives lost

MURRAY, KY — For Transgender Day of Remembrance, people in Murray will gather to honor the trans people killed this year, as well as the five people who were killed Saturday night at an LGBT nightclub in Colorado. The vigil will be held at 6 p.m. on Sunday in...
MURRAY, KY
tennesseelookout.com

Tennessee faith leaders denounce white supremacy conference at Montgomery Bell State Park

An organization of Tennessee faith leaders from multiple denominations, is denouncing an annual conference of white supremacists at Montgomery Bell State Park in Burns, Tenn. Every year since 2017, the New Century Foundation holds its annual American Renaissance conference at the park. The Southern Poverty Law Center describes the New Century Foundation as “a self-styled think tank that promotes pseudo-scientific studies and research that purport to show the inferiority of blacks to whites — although in hifalutin language that avoids open racial slurs and attempts to portray itself as serious scholarship.”
BURNS, TN
wkms.org

Murray Pride hosting National Transgender Day of Remembrance event this weekend

Some western Kentuckians are marking the National Transgender Day of Remembrance this weekend. Organizers with Murray Pride are hosting a public event Sunday at Playhouse in the Park, where attendees will participate in a ceremony remembering transgender people who have been killed over the past year. The event will begin at 6 p.m. at the Playhouse Annex on Arcadia Drive in Murray.
MURRAY, KY
kbsi23.com

Princeton man killed in crash in Lyon County

(KBSI) – A Caldwell County man died in a crash Thursday night in Lyon County. Kentucky State Police received a call just before 9 p.m. on Nov. 17 about a crash near the 2900 block KY-293. Jordan Duff, 24, of Princeton was driving a 2020 Ford Ecosport southbound on...
LYON COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Former Mayfield Consumer Products employees file federal charge with National Labor Relations Board

MAYFIELD, KY — Attorneys representing former Mayfield Consumer Products employees injured in the candle factory when an EF-4 tornado struck on Dec. 10 have filed a federal charge against the company. The charge accuses Mayfield Consumer Products of retaliating against employees who cooperated with Occupational Safety and Health Administration...
MAYFIELD, KY

