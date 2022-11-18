Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Beshear appoints Livingston County teacher to state board
Gov. Andy Beshear appointed a Livingston County Schools teacher to the Education Professional Standards Board and reappointed two western Kentuckians to other state commissions. Beshear appointed Priscilla Keller, a teacher at Livingston County Schools, to the Education Professional Standards Board. She replaces Carmen Souder, who resigned, and will serve for...
kentuckytoday.com
New KBC president goes immediately to work
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (KT) – The morning after becoming the president of the Kentucky Baptist Convention, James Carroll was already at work. Once he gaveled out the KBC’s 185th Annual Meeting at First Baptist Church in Bowling Green, the clock began ticking on his one-year term as president. Carroll...
Kentucky Agriculture Development Board awards grant to Hopkinsville business
The Kentucky Agricultural Development Board on Friday approved a $3,750 grant to Hampton Premium Meats, Pembroke Road, Hopkinsville. The grant is to help pay for “consultation fees for a Global Food Safety Initiative audit, shelf-life consultation for ground beef, and consultation on smoked meats,” states a press release from the Department of Agriculture.
Kiwanis seeking donations for Willie Renshaw’s Warm the Children
Willie Renshaw’s Warm the Children, a charitable project that has provided new winter garments for children every year around Christmastime since 1995, is seeking donations for this year’s campaign. The Hopkinsville Kiwanis Club oversees the project and hopes to provide clothing for 250 children in Hopkinsville and Christian County.
14news.com
Muhlenberg Co. Fiscal Court holds special meeting
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Muhlenberg County Fiscal Court held a special meeting Friday to discuss two topics. First members discussed and approved a contribution of up to $750,000 to secure a mega site, which is 500 acres or more of land, in order to entice companies to the county.
whopam.com
Subject of Golden Alert located safe
Murphy has been located and is safe. A Golden Alert has been issued for a woman reported missing Saturday in Hopkinsville. Christian County Emergency Management says 43-year old Sherry Murphy was reported missing about 3 p.m. Saturday. She was last seen at the Kangroo Market on Lafayette Road wearing a...
wpsdlocal6.com
Smithland Friendship Baptist Church cancels Sunday services
SMITHLAND, KY — Friendship Baptist Church in Smithland has canceled the morning and evening services for Sunday, Nov. 20 due to widespread illness among members. The church canceled the services in an announcement posted on its Facebook. Services will resume on Wednesday, Nov. 23 for the prayer meeting.
WBKO
KSP arrest Hart County man after threats of public shooting
HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Horse Cave man was arrested after Kentucky State Police received a call for threats of a public shooting. Joshua Morrison, 30, was charged with second-degree terroristic threatening after police said he sent virtual messages regarding threats of a mass shooting of schools and churches in the Barren and Warren County areas.
wpsdlocal6.com
Cram the Cruiser all week at Lake City Dollar Store in Smithland
SMITHLAND, KY — Community members are invited to donate non-perishable food items at the cruiser parked in front of the Lake City Dollar Store for the rest of this week. Donations will be dispersed through Helping Hands food pantry, with all items benefiting Livingston County residents. The cruiser will...
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray vigil honors trans, LGBT lives lost
MURRAY, KY — For Transgender Day of Remembrance, people in Murray will gather to honor the trans people killed this year, as well as the five people who were killed Saturday night at an LGBT nightclub in Colorado. The vigil will be held at 6 p.m. on Sunday in...
tennesseelookout.com
Tennessee faith leaders denounce white supremacy conference at Montgomery Bell State Park
An organization of Tennessee faith leaders from multiple denominations, is denouncing an annual conference of white supremacists at Montgomery Bell State Park in Burns, Tenn. Every year since 2017, the New Century Foundation holds its annual American Renaissance conference at the park. The Southern Poverty Law Center describes the New Century Foundation as “a self-styled think tank that promotes pseudo-scientific studies and research that purport to show the inferiority of blacks to whites — although in hifalutin language that avoids open racial slurs and attempts to portray itself as serious scholarship.”
14news.com
Family and friends honor loved ones lost during December 2021 storms in Dawson Springs
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - The one-year anniversary of the December 2021 tornadoes in western Kentucky is only weeks away, and family and friends gathered in Dawson Springs City Park to remember those they lost. “For them to make this a priority means the world to the families of those...
WBKO
Russellville native becomes lead in Netflix series "The Mole"
The latest news and weather. Members of the Burkesville community give back after anonymous Cumberland County donor. The latest news and weather.
wkms.org
Murray Pride hosting National Transgender Day of Remembrance event this weekend
Some western Kentuckians are marking the National Transgender Day of Remembrance this weekend. Organizers with Murray Pride are hosting a public event Sunday at Playhouse in the Park, where attendees will participate in a ceremony remembering transgender people who have been killed over the past year. The event will begin at 6 p.m. at the Playhouse Annex on Arcadia Drive in Murray.
kbsi23.com
Princeton man killed in crash in Lyon County
(KBSI) – A Caldwell County man died in a crash Thursday night in Lyon County. Kentucky State Police received a call just before 9 p.m. on Nov. 17 about a crash near the 2900 block KY-293. Jordan Duff, 24, of Princeton was driving a 2020 Ford Ecosport southbound on...
55-Year-Old James Nickell Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)
The Clarksville Police Department reported a pedestrian accident on Friday. The accident occurred on Providence Boulevard near D Street at about 5:10 p.m. According to the officials, the victim, identified as 55-year-old James Nickell, was hit by a car at the intersection.
Clarksville and Murfreesboro named worst cities to live without a car
Clarksville was number two on that list, and Murfreesboro came in seven.
wpsdlocal6.com
Former Mayfield Consumer Products employees file federal charge with National Labor Relations Board
MAYFIELD, KY — Attorneys representing former Mayfield Consumer Products employees injured in the candle factory when an EF-4 tornado struck on Dec. 10 have filed a federal charge against the company. The charge accuses Mayfield Consumer Products of retaliating against employees who cooperated with Occupational Safety and Health Administration...
‘Should not happen in our community’: Sumner County Mayor speaks after TBI officially rules courthouse fire arson
The flames, smoke, and chaos that filled the street can be remembered by many who live and work near the building.
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Todd County Central Rebels Scrimmage vs Carlisle County
Todd County Central continued its preparations for the 2022-23 basketball season with a scrimmage against Carlisle County at Marshall County High School Saturday. Ashlyn Brown provides the photos for this YSE gallery. Todd Scrimmage vs Carlisle County.
