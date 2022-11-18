Despite poor conditions, Penn State women’s soccer downs West Virginia in 2nd round of NCAA Tournament

Read full article on original website
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s soccer falls to Virginia in overtime in 3rd round of NCAA Tournament at Jeffrey Field
Penn State’s dominant playoff run ended on Sunday in Happy Valley. The blue and white fell 3-2 to the Cavaliers after surrendering two late leads at Jeffrey Field. Penn State was as aggressive as usual to start the match, applying its typical pressure early on. Redshirt senior Ally Schlegel...
Digital Collegian
Behind strong defense, Penn State men's basketball defeats Colorado State at the Charleston Classic
Knocked out of the winner’s bracket on Friday, Penn State finished the Charleston Classic on a high note. The Nittany Lions defeated Colorado State 68-56 on Sunday night. Shooting a combined 42% from the field, it was a relatively quiet night offensively for most Nittany Lions, with the exception of forward Seth Lundy.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's hockey drops in national rankings after series split with Michigan State
The sky isn't falling, but Penn State's ranking is. After suffering its worst defeat of the season in a 7-3 blowout to Michigan State, the Nittany Lions dropped one spot to No. 7 in the USCHO polls. After earning at least one first-place vote in back-to-back weeks, Penn State was...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Moves Into Top 10 on Coaches Poll, Unchanged on AP
Penn State stayed at No. 11 in the latest AP Poll but moved into the top ten in the coaches poll. Despite destroying Rutgers, 55-10, in Piscataway Saturday, coach James Franklin’s team found themselves in a familiar position on the AP charts. The coaches were a little more impressed, as the Nittany Lions moved from No. 13 to No. 10.
Penn State’s place in AP college football rankings is unchanged after Rutgers victory
The Nittany Lions remain just outside the top 10 after defeating Rutgers 55-10.
Digital Collegian
Let’s be Frank | Penn State football deserves it but won’t make a New Year’s Six bowl
As the 2022 regular season winds down, Penn State’s postseason fate is becoming clear. Assuming the Nittany Lions win their last homestand against Michigan State on Saturday en route to a 10-2 record, it’s still not looking as if they’ll qualify for a New Year’s Six bowl game, even if they’ve looked like a top-10 team since Week 6.
WR Ejani Shakir decommits from Penn State
Long-time Penn State commit Ejani Shakir is back on the market after the Atco (N.J.) Winslow receiver announced he decommitted. "First, I would like to thank Penn State, coach [James] Franklin, coach [Taylor Stubblefield] and staff for taking their time to recruit and host me and my family to an amazing University," Shakir tweeted Sunday night. "I want to thank the Penn State fans for all the love and support throughout my recruitment process. With that being said, I will be decommitting from Penn State University."
Penn State wrestlers cap off big weekend with title at Black Knight Open and commitments from 2 star recruits
Even without four starters in the lineup, Penn State’s wrestlers had more than enough firepower to finish on top Sunday at the Black Knight Open at Army West Point. The Nittany Lions, now idle until dual meets at Rider and Lehigh on Dec. 2 and Dec. 4, cruised through the event with five champions, three runners-up and three other placewinners out of 13 entrants in eight weight classes. Penn State scored 110.5 team points to outdistance Army and Indiana, each of which with 95.
Digital Collegian
Curtis Jacobs discusses linebackers’ performance, ‘gritty’ game against Rutgers
Penn State secured its ninth win of the season on the road against Rutgers, 55-10. Sophomore Curtis Jacobs takes the time to speak more on his personal, as well as Abdul Carter’s, performance against the Scarlet Knights. Jacobs adds how he’s seen the team’s player performance grow this season and touches on the importance of a good mindset going into a game.
Digital Collegian
No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey makes rare switch at goalie early in 2nd game against Michigan State
In the second game of Penn State’s series with No. 17 Michigan State, the green and white got off to a blazing hot start, sending three of their first six shots on goal past junior goaltender Liam Souliere and through the net. Michigan State’s third goal of the game,...
Digital Collegian
Consecutive 3-goal periods from Michigan State plague No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey in blowout loss
On a night where Penn State allowed its most goals all season, Guy Gadowsky couldn’t pinpoint exactly what went wrong for it and hoped his team could rebound with a quick turnaround. Michigan State scored seven goals on two different blue and white netminders in Saturday’s barnburner but Gadowsky...
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan State vs. Penn State game time announced
After blowing a 17-point lead and losing at home to Indiana in double overtime on Saturday, Michigan State has put themselves in a position where they have to win their final regular-season game to become bowl-eligible. It will not be easy for Mel Tucker and the Spartans as they will have to travel to Happy Valley to take on Penn State. On Saturday evening, the game time was announced for next Saturday’s Michigan State vs. Penn State matchup.
Digital Collegian
No. 14 Penn State women’s volleyball falls in 5 sets to No. 3 Wisconsin
In front of a packed house, Penn State pushed the higher-seeded Wisconsin to its limit. The Badgers were able to pull away with a narrow victory after five intense sets. The Nittany Lions carried the momentum after upsetting No. 9 Minnesota, keeping the score tight to begin the first set. However, after several consecutive kills from the Badgers, the Nittany Lions found themselves down 10-5, forcing coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley to call the game's first timeout.
Digital Collegian
Rapid Reaction | 'Putting finishing touches on an impressive season,' Penn State beats Rutgers 55-10
Collegian football editor Max Ralph and football reporter Zach Allen recount their biggest takeaways from Saturday’s game against the Scarlet Knights. Allen highlights a strong performance from freshman running back duo Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen. Ralph adds that they’ve become the “backbone” of Penn State’s offense this season.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football loses commitment from 4-star wide receiver Ejani Shakir
Penn State lost another commitment for the class of 2023 on Sunday night. Four-star wide receiver Ejani Shakir announced he has decommitted from Penn State. Shakir committed to Penn State on May 11 and unofficially visited Happy Valley on April 20. Penn State now just has one wide receiver for...
Digital Collegian
Ex-Cornell recruits Erik, Mason Gibson flip commitments to Penn State wrestling
Just one match into the season, Penn State added a former heavily touted prospect from the Class of 2022. On Saturday, ex-Cornell commit Erik Gibson flipped his decision to the Nittany Lions after signing his letter of intent with the Big Red last December. Erik hasn't wrestled since his junior...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s basketball answers call thanks to physical presence defensively and in paint
Physicality. Dominance. Success. That’s all that needs to be said when it comes to Penn State’s Friday night matchup at the Bryce Jordan Center against Bryant. For the full 40 minutes, the Lady Lions were mentally locked in, not letting up one bit from tipoff to the final buzzer.
Digital Collegian
Penn State can expect to add ‘finishing touches’ to the season against Rutgers | The 1-0 Podcast
With Penn State’s season quickly reaching its end, the Nittany Lions can expect to have a nice wrap up to their play this year. ‘The 1-0 podcast’ co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph both expect the upcoming matchup against Rutgers to be a “blowout” win for the Nittany Lions.
voiceofmotown.com
