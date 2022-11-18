Read full article on original website
How to get tickets for Bills vs. Browns at Ford Field in Detroit
ALLEN PARK -- For those interested in attending an NFL game with the Detroit Lions on the road in Week 11, tickets will be made available to the general public on Saturday. Due to a historic snowstorm slamming New York, the Buffalo Bills will host the Cleveland Browns at Detroit’s Ford Field this weekend.
Concern growing about Bills' ability to leave Buffalo for Week 11 game vs. Browns
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — While the NFL has already decided to move the Week 11 game between the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns on Sunday from Orchard Park, New York, to Detroit, now the league finds itself facing a new issue: getting the Bills to the game. As of...
Buffalo Bills Rule out Multiple key Starters for Cleveland Browns Game
Luck has not been on the Buffalo Bills’ side this week. The Bills are going to be without multiple starters in week 11 against the Cleveland Browns. Cornerback. Tre'Davious White, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, and defensive end Greg Rousseau have already been ruled out. This comes just a day after the game was moved to Detroit due to the Blizzard hitting Buffalo.
How to watch the Browns v Bills game on Sunday afternoon
The Cleveland Browns are slated to play against the Buffalo Bills in Detroit on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. at Ford Field.
Bills’ Josh Allen, Jordan Poyer receive crucial injury updates ahead of Browns game in Detroit
The Buffalo Bills are in a state of flux right now. They had to cancel practice Friday due to the weather in western New York. The Buffalo area is buried in snow that continues to accumulate. Images have surfaced on the internet of what the stadium looks like. It appears the NFL made a wise decision moving the Bills game to Detroit.
What uniforms the Bills, Browns will wear in Week 11
Here’s what uniforms the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns will wear during the Week 11 contest at Ford Field:
Missed opportunities cost Browns vs Bills, dim playoff hopes
The Cleveland Browns missed several opportunities, further dimming their faint playoff hopes before quarterback Deshaun Watson returns from an 11-game suspension
Browns rule out 3 players, TE David Njoku questionable for game against Bills
The Cleveland Browns are preparing for Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills which has been moved to Ford Field in Detroit due to severe weather in New York.
Browns center Ethan Pocic ruled out of game against Bills with knee injury
Cleveland Browns center Ethan Pocic has been ruled out for the remainder of the game against the Buffalo Bills due to a knee injury.
Knocked down: Cleveland Browns fall to 3-7 with 31-23 loss to Buffalo Bills
DETROIT — Just like several games this year, the Browns got off to a surprisingly hot start Sunday against the high-powered Buffalo Bills. Unfortunately, just like they've also done in several games this year, things precipitously began to fall apart. The Browns ended Week 11 with a 31-23 loss,...
Buffalo Bills strike late after struggling in first half vs. Cleveland Browns
DETROIT — Josh Allen connected with Stefon Diggs for a 5-yard touchdown that capped an 11-play. 78-yard drive to give the Buffalo Bills a 13-10 lead over the Cleveland Browns at the half. It was the first time that Allen had targeted Diggs through the course of the half.
Buffalo Bills vs. Browns: Josh Allen Moves Off Injury Report
How to fix the Buffalo Bills? It starts with a who's who regarding Friday's practice participation ahead of Sunday's "home game'' against the Cleveland Browns.
NFL Odds: Browns vs. Bills prediction, odds and pick – 11/20/2022
While we will miss out on a blizzard game, the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills will square off in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at Ford Field in Detroit. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Browns-Bills prediction and pick, laid out below.
Browns-Bills game could be delayed Sunday if snow affects Buffalo's travel
It appears there are options if the Buffalo Bills can't travel on Saturday afternoon, as planned, for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns. NFL insider Josina Anderson reported earlier on Friday there were concerns the snowstorm that forced the league to relocate Sunday's 1 p.m. ET clash between 3-6 Cleveland and 6-3 Buffalo to Detroit could keep the Bills in western New York through at least Saturday evening.
Cleveland Browns at Buffalo Bills: Preview, point spread, how to watch
DETROIT — One week removed from their 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins (7-3), the Cleveland Browns (3-6) will return to action on Sunday when they face the Buffalo Bills (6-3) What follows is everything you need to know about the Browns' Week 11 matchup:. Game info, how to...
