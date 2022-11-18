Read full article on original website
Maryland Transportation Officials Offer Thanksgiving Travel Tips
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - The Maryland Transportation Authority is encouraging motorists to prepare for their Thanksgiving holiday travels in advance to ensure a smooth trip to start the holiday season. Traveling off-peak will help minimize delays during what will be one of the busiest travel weeks of the year. Motorists are...
Delaware's Annual Low Digit Surf Fishing License Plate Auction Set for Tuesday
DELAWARE - The Delaware Division of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) will be auctioning off low digit surf fishing license plates on Tuesday. The state is auctioning off just 15 low digit surf fishing tags. Numbers will include 32, 58, 143, 226, 355, 488, and eight “choice” categories, ranging...
Very Chilly Weekend!
Forecast updated on Friday, November 18, 2022, at 4:20 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM). Tonight: Clear, and cold. Low 28-29°. Wind: W 3-11 mph. Saturday: Mainly clear, and chilly. High 47-48°. Winds: SW 7-15 mph. Saturday Night: Variable clouds, and cold. Low 30-31°. Wind: W 5-12...
