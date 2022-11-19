Read full article on original website
Mariah Carey Can't Sell Her Atlanta Mansion & The New Price Is Almost What She Paid (PHOTOS)
Mariah Carey's lavish mansion in Atlanta, Georgia can't seem to sell and she's dropped the price by more than half a million dollars in hopes for buyers to be interested. The singer decreased the listing so much, it's on the market for almost as much as she purchased it for.
Michelle Obama Playfully Recalls Daughters Hosting Her and Barack for Cocktails: 'Martinis Were a Little Weak'
Former first lady Michelle Obama has always been proud of her daughters, but in her forthcoming book, The Light We Carry, she talks about a new level of pride that comes with seeing Malia and Sasha flourish as roommates while they navigate adulthood. Still, there are a couple aspects of...
architecturaldigest.com
Ryan Seacrest Finally Sells Contemporary Beverly Hills Estate for $51 Million
Television personality Ryan Seacrest has finally offloaded the Beverly Hills estate that he first listed for $85 million two years ago, the Los Angeles Times reports. The Live with Kelly and Ryan star tried dropping the price to $74.5 million last year with no takers. The property finally fetched $51 million–a deep discount from its initial listing price, but still a generous step up from the $36.5 million that Seacrest paid when he bought the property from Ellen DeGeneres in 2012. (AD toured the home in 2011 when it was under the ownership of DeGeneres.)
Michelle Obama reveals Malia and Sasha are sharing a home in Los Angeles
Michelle Obama has revealed her daughters, Sasha and Malia Obama, have moved in together and are now sharing a home in Los Angeles. Talking to Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on the Today show Monday, the former first lady recalled the time the sisters invited her and former president Barack Obama, 61, to their “spot.” “We were going to take them to dinner, and they said, ‘Why don’t you come over to our spot for cocktails?’ And we were like, ‘OK let’s see what this is going to be like’. The martinis were a little weak. I don’t think they really...
ETOnline.com
Anna Delvey Speaks Out About Life Under House Arrest and Making $300K Off Her Art (Exclusive)
Who is the real Anna Delvey? "Gosh, I guess that's a loaded question," the convicted fraudster, also known as the "Fake German Heiress," says while opening up about her life now after the Netflix series, Inventing Anna, sparked renewed interest in her life and crimes. "I feel like my story has been told by so many people and I think this is the time for me to tell my story from my own perspective."
Women's Health
What Is Gisele Bündchen's Net Worth In 2022? Here’s How The Supermodel Made Her Millions
Gisele Bündchen has been a household name for years, and that's a status she worked really hard to achieve. Not only did she curate a super successful modeling career for over a decade, but she continued to build her empire with a lot of heart, hard work, hustle, and, of course, super lucrative endorsement deals. And, together with her (soon-to-be ex) husband and football star Tom Brady, the two have built up an empire of wealth together.
How Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Are Dividing Their Real Estate Portfolio
On October 28 Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen announced the end of their 13-year marriage. In statements posted to Instagram, the NFL star and the Brazilian-born supermodel revealed that not only had they filed for divorce in a Florida court, but the legal end of their union was finalized that same day. TMZ reports that the pair pulled this off by working with a mediator ahead of the filing, while other tabloids including Page Six and ET report that the existence of a prenuptial agreement helped move the process along smoothly.
WFMZ-TV Online
Finneas is 'really happy' for sister Billie Eilish upon her new relationship
Finneas is "happy" for Billie Eilish amid her new relationship. The 25-year-old producer is the brother of 'bad guy' hitmaker Billie, 20, and explained that he is "happy" for his younger sister following the news that she has struck up a relationship with The Neighbourhood frontman Jesse Rutherford, 31. He...
Worst Dressed Looks From American Music Awards Red Carpet 2022, According to Twitter
With a star-studded lineup of performers, attendees and honorees, the 2022 American Music Awards certainly made a statement. With that included a wide range of statement-making outfits — both the good and the bad. At the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, musicians, influencers and more experimented with a range of textures, silhouettes and color to make a statement on the red carpet. However, some were greater misses than hits, whether from their simplicity, aesthetics or being just a little too over-the-top. Of course, Twitter users had a range of opinions and reactions to these ensembles, varying from improvements to comparisons from...
Popculture
Tour Gwyneth Paltrow's $17.5 Million Santa Monica Childhood Home
The home where Gwyneth Paltrow grew up was recently listed for sale, giving fans a chance to tour its interior. Paltrow was born and raised in Hollywood, and she spent her early years in this Santa Monica, California, mansion. Although it has been heavily renovated in recent years, it likely bears quite a resemblance to Paltrow's childhood home.
WFMZ-TV Online
'Thank you for your artistry': Takeoff honoured at American Music Awards
Takeoff was honoured at the American Music Awards 2022. The Migos rapper was killed on November 1 at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, aged 28, and host Wayne Brady led tributes at the star-studded ceremony at Los Angeles' Microsoft Centre on Sunday (20.11.22), and called for the end to "senseless and terrible gun violence" in the US.
WFMZ-TV Online
Elizabeth Debicki was a 'huge fan' of The Crown before being cast as Princess Diana
Elizabeth Debicki was a "huge fan" of 'The Crown' before being cast as Princess Diana. The 32-year-old actress takes on the role of the late royal - who was married to the now-King Charles and had Princes William and Harry with him but was killed in a car accident at the age of 36 in 1997 - in the biographical Netflix hit and admitted it was a "huge privilege" to have been cast in a series she loved.
WFMZ-TV Online
Adele adds new dates to Las Vegas residency
Adele will be performing her Las Vegas residency on New Year's Eve. The 34-year-old singer postponed her stint at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in January just 24 hours before the opening night and claimed COVID-19 had rendered her show impossible to put on but eventually opened 'Weekends With Adele' on Friday (18.11.22) and has already added two new shows to the otherwise sold-out run towards the end of the festive period.
Emily Blunt finds the thrill of revenge in 'The English'
In playing an English aristocrat bent on revenge in the Old West, the actor juggles the excitement — and the guilt — of doing away with those in her way.
In Photos: Martha Stewart's career: Cooking, creating and red carpets
Legendary cooking and lifestyle guru Martha Stewart is best known for her cookbooks, magazines, TV shows and do-it-yourself lifestyle empire. Here's a look at her career through the years.
