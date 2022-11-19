Michelle Obama has revealed her daughters, Sasha and Malia Obama, have moved in together and are now sharing a home in Los Angeles. Talking to Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on the Today show Monday, the former first lady recalled the time the sisters invited her and former president Barack Obama, 61, to their “spot.” “We were going to take them to dinner, and they said, ‘Why don’t you come over to our spot for cocktails?’ And we were like, ‘OK let’s see what this is going to be like’. The martinis were a little weak. I don’t think they really...

