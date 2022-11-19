Read full article on original website
Lights of the Ozarks return to Downtown Fayetteville
On November 18 the Lights of the Ozarks are being turned on, bringing some holiday magic to Downtown Fayetteville.
KHBS
Arkansas road crews should have been more aggressive ahead of storms, spokesperson says
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation has learned a lesson from Friday morning's wrecks in Northwest Arkansas, Dave Parker, a spokesperson, said. There were wrecks and countless delays on Interstate 49 and across Northwest Arkansas as flurries turned into snow. "The temperatures dropped into the lows 20s,...
These three 101-year-olds call this small Arkansas town home
OZARK, Ark. — Nestled along the Arkansas River, the City of Ozark, Arkansas was established in 1835. It's home to 3,542 people, more than a dozen churches and not one, not two but three centenarians, all born within a day of each other. Harold Pickartz. Harold Pickartz is the...
KHBS
Farmington memorial ride benefits Ashley Bush's family
FARMINGTON, Ark. — The Border Riders motorcycle group will host a benefit ride for Ashley Bush's family Saturday. Bush was kidnapped on Halloween, and she and her unborn child were murdered. Registration for the benefit ride starts at noon at Abundant Life Church in Farmington. The ride will begin...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Third snowfall event so far this November
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –While many Arkansans have not seen their first measurable snow of the season, those in northwestern Arkansas have just recorded their third. Friday morning, light snow fell across northwest Arkansas, blanketing roadways. Snowfall totals were all at or under 1 inch. Even with a small amount of snow, cold temperatures over the last few days made for slick bridges and overpasses on Friday morning.
Downtown Bentonville brightened by Lighting of the Square event Saturday
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The annual City of Bentonville Lighting of the Square will take place on Saturday, November 19th. Bentonville Mayor Stephanie Orman will flip the switch to illuminate the square at 6 p.m. The free event is produced by the non-profit Downtown Bentonville Incorporated and welcomes all community...
Winter weather brings icy roads to Northwest Arkansas
Friday morning's roads took many Northwest Arkansas residents by surprise as they sat in traffic for several hours.
WATCH: Body camera footage of Tyson CFO arrest
Tyson Foods Chief Financial Officer John R. Tyson was arrested early Sunday morning after becoming intoxicated and falling asleep in the wrong home.
Former Benton Co. Sheriff dies at 79
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Benton County Sheriff's Office has announced the death of one of its former sheriffs, Keith Ferguson. After a long battle with cancer, Sheriff Ferguson died on Saturday, Nov. 19. According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Ferguson was born on July 14, 1943,...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Fayetteville, AR
Fayetteville has the best spots that might catch your eye for an academic trip that centers on your recreation. This city, also the county seat in Washington County, is part of northwestern Arkansas. Incorporated in 1828, its earliest settlers were the Osage and Cherokee, who made the city a hunting...
Whole Foods to open store in Rogers
A development firm plans to bring a Whole Foods Market store to Benton County.
KHBS
Slippery conditions creating multiple accidents Friday morning
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Freezing conditions and icy roads have caused several incidents in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. A majority of incidents have occurred in Fayetteville on Interstate 49 near Fulbright Expressway. "Fortunately, most of those are minor fender benders," Dave Parker, Arkansas Department of Transportation Public Information...
Fort Smith accident causes traffic delays for next hour, police say
Fort Smith Police are responding to a two-vehicle accident at South 79th and Rogers Avenue. Injuries are reported but the extent is unknown at this time, according to a news release.
KHBS
Snow showers possible tonight
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee is tracking the potential for a few snow showers in Northwest Arkansas tonight. A cold front is moving through, bringing much colder temperatures for all of us tomorrow.Watch the videocast above to learn more.
nwahomepage.com
Fayetteville police looking for woman in connection with apartment burglary
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department needs help identifying a woman in reference to a commercial burglary. According to a social media post, the woman pictured is wanted in connection with an apartment burglary on October 9. If you have any information about this person, please contact...
Special Report: Tontitown mayor; residents concerned about landfill’s gases
As Northwest Arkansas grows, the area’s only landfill is falling under increasing scrutiny by local government leaders and residents. As the Tontitown-based landfill seeks to expand, nearby residents tell KNWA that their concerned the landfill's fumes may be a health hazard.
Arkansas 42, Ole Miss 27: Scores, Highlights, Results
The Arkansas Razorbacks secured their sixth win of the season to clinch bowl eligibility, knocking off the No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels, 42-27, inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.). Sophomore running back Raheim Sanders led the way with 232 rushing yards and three touchdowns, and quarterback KJ Jefferson threw for three touchdowns in the first half. The Rebels accumulated 703 yards of offense but were held to just six points in the first three quarters.
KHBS
Arkansans of all nationalities gather to watch World Cup
ROGERS, Ark. — On any given weekend in the fall, Northwest Arkansas bars are packed with Razorback fans cheering on their football Hogs. But today, it was reserved for another kind of football fan. Whether you call it futbol or soccer, it's 32 of the best national teams in the World Cup – battling to be crowned the best in the sport.
Prosecution declares Arkansas deputy justified in shooting that killed Decatur man
DECATUR, Arkansas — After an investigation by Arkansas State Police (ASP), a shooting that took the life of a Decatur man has been declared "justified." Benton County Sheriff's Deputy Vector Xiong was justified in the shooting that killed 71-year-old Nelson Amos on Oct. 15. Under Arkansas law, deadly force...
Arkansas hunter's death has experts urging caution this deer season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's deer season, and for many, the sport is all in good fun— but it can also be a dangerous game with hazards that can sneak up on hunters. Those hazards include a danger that recently killed a man in Johnson County. According to...
