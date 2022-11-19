ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

THV11

These three 101-year-olds call this small Arkansas town home

OZARK, Ark. — Nestled along the Arkansas River, the City of Ozark, Arkansas was established in 1835. It's home to 3,542 people, more than a dozen churches and not one, not two but three centenarians, all born within a day of each other. Harold Pickartz. Harold Pickartz is the...
OZARK, AR
KHBS

Farmington memorial ride benefits Ashley Bush's family

FARMINGTON, Ark. — The Border Riders motorcycle group will host a benefit ride for Ashley Bush's family Saturday. Bush was kidnapped on Halloween, and she and her unborn child were murdered. Registration for the benefit ride starts at noon at Abundant Life Church in Farmington. The ride will begin...
FARMINGTON, AR
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Third snowfall event so far this November

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –While many Arkansans have not seen their first measurable snow of the season, those in northwestern Arkansas have just recorded their third. Friday morning, light snow fell across northwest Arkansas, blanketing roadways. Snowfall totals were all at or under 1 inch. Even with a small amount of snow, cold temperatures over the last few days made for slick bridges and overpasses on Friday morning.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Former Benton Co. Sheriff dies at 79

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Benton County Sheriff's Office has announced the death of one of its former sheriffs, Keith Ferguson. After a long battle with cancer, Sheriff Ferguson died on Saturday, Nov. 19. According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Ferguson was born on July 14, 1943,...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Fayetteville, AR

Fayetteville has the best spots that might catch your eye for an academic trip that centers on your recreation. This city, also the county seat in Washington County, is part of northwestern Arkansas. Incorporated in 1828, its earliest settlers were the Osage and Cherokee, who made the city a hunting...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Slippery conditions creating multiple accidents Friday morning

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Freezing conditions and icy roads have caused several incidents in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. A majority of incidents have occurred in Fayetteville on Interstate 49 near Fulbright Expressway. "Fortunately, most of those are minor fender benders," Dave Parker, Arkansas Department of Transportation Public Information...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Snow showers possible tonight

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee is tracking the potential for a few snow showers in Northwest Arkansas tonight. A cold front is moving through, bringing much colder temperatures for all of us tomorrow.Watch the videocast above to learn more.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Arkansas 42, Ole Miss 27: Scores, Highlights, Results

The Arkansas Razorbacks secured their sixth win of the season to clinch bowl eligibility, knocking off the No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels, 42-27, inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.). Sophomore running back Raheim Sanders led the way with 232 rushing yards and three touchdowns, and quarterback KJ Jefferson threw for three touchdowns in the first half. The Rebels accumulated 703 yards of offense but were held to just six points in the first three quarters.
OXFORD, MS
KHBS

Arkansans of all nationalities gather to watch World Cup

ROGERS, Ark. — On any given weekend in the fall, Northwest Arkansas bars are packed with Razorback fans cheering on their football Hogs. But today, it was reserved for another kind of football fan. Whether you call it futbol or soccer, it's 32 of the best national teams in the World Cup – battling to be crowned the best in the sport.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

