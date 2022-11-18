ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KHQ Right Now

FOUND: 67-year-old endangered man missing in Spokane

Spokane Police Department announced just before midnight that the missing 67-year-old man was found "safe and cold" by a SPD sergeant near Sharp and Hamilton. Junior was quite cold, but unharmed, and police say he's back safe at home. Last updated on Nov. 21 at 12:20 a.m. From Spokane Police...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Deputies who shot, killed man in Greenacres standoff identified

GREENACRES, Wash. — The deputies who shot and killed a man after a lengthy standoff in Greenacres on Monday have been identified. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says Deputy Davis French, Deputy Ryan Nelson-Felvarg and Deputy Thomas Walton were involved in the shooting. Deputy French joined the Sheriff’s Office in January 2020, Deputy Nelson-Felvarg was hired in February 2017, and...
GREENACRES, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Woman stabbed in East Central neighborhood, suspect arrested

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested a man accused of stabbing his girlfriend in the East Central neighborhood Thursday night. SPD received a call from a neighbor at around 5 p.m. about a domestic violence incident that occurred at E. Pacific Avenue and S. Lacey Street. Police surrounded the house shortly after the call, and the suspect came out shortly...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Memorial sign posted in honor of Spokane police officer killed 79 years ago

SPOKANE, Wash. – A memorial sign was posted on Friday, Nov. 18 of a young Spokane police motorcycle officer who died 79 years ago. 25-year-old George Lancaster was struck nearly head on by a car at the intersection of Division and Indiana and was thrown more than 47 feet from his motorcycle. He was rushed to hospital with critical injuries.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Man who paralyzed young Spokane mother gets 10 years in prison

SPOKANE, Wash. — The man who shot and permanently paralyzed a young Spokane mother in May 2022 entered a guilty plea Thursday and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to the victim in the case. Gregory Lynch faced charges in connection to four drive-by shootings, including assault...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Man sentenced in PR stabbing case

SANDPOINT — A man accused of stabbing someone while at a dinner party in Priest River last November has received a suspended three-year prison sentence. Because the three-year sentence on the aggravated battery charge was suspended, Joshua Levi Clouse, 38, is on probation for three years with the Idaho Department of Corrections. Should he violate his probation, he could be required to serve the underlying sentence — or at least a portion of it — in state prison.
PRIEST RIVER, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Moscow: Police release map of victims' path the night four university students were murdered, police identify man in food truck video

MOSCOW, Idaho — Police now have a clearer idea of the path that was taken of the four University of Idaho students killed in a homicidal stabbing on Nov. 13. The victims -- 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, from Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison Mogen, from Coeur d'Alene; 20-year-old Xana Kernodle, from Post Falls and 21-year-old Kaylee GonCalves, from Rathdrum -- were all pronounced dead at noon on Sunday, Nov. 13, the Latah County Coroner released Thursday.
MOSCOW, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane woman found dead in Boundary County Jail

BONNERS FERRY, Idaho – A Spokane woman was found dead in the Boundary County Jail on Oct. 28, according to the Boundary County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). On Oct. 28 at about 3 p.m., BCSO detention deputies found 52-year-old Denise Overton unresponsive and not breathing in her jail cell.
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID
KREM2

New beds and office spaces coming to Trent Homeless Shelter

SPOKANE, Wash. — Just over two months after it opened to provide space for Spokane's homeless population, the Trent Resource and Assistance Center is getting some money to help with improvements. Spokane County is investing $500,000 in new necessities such as beds and showers. Spokane City Officials say this...
SPOKANE, WA

