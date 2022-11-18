Read full article on original website
FOUND: 67-year-old endangered man missing in Spokane
Spokane Police Department announced just before midnight that the missing 67-year-old man was found "safe and cold" by a SPD sergeant near Sharp and Hamilton. Junior was quite cold, but unharmed, and police say he's back safe at home. Last updated on Nov. 21 at 12:20 a.m. From Spokane Police...
Deputies who shot, killed man in Greenacres standoff identified
GREENACRES, Wash. — The deputies who shot and killed a man after a lengthy standoff in Greenacres on Monday have been identified. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says Deputy Davis French, Deputy Ryan Nelson-Felvarg and Deputy Thomas Walton were involved in the shooting. Deputy French joined the Sheriff’s Office in January 2020, Deputy Nelson-Felvarg was hired in February 2017, and...
Spokane man sentenced to 10 years in prison for paralyzing woman in shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane man who paralyzed a woman in a shooting in May has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. 20-year-old Gregory Lynch plead guilty to one count of first-degree assault in the shooting. He shot a woman multiple times inside a home in the Bemiss neighborhood. Lynch will spend 10 years in prison followed by 36...
‘Whoever is responsible is still out there somewhere’: Longtime Latah Co. prosecutor weighs in on U of I student murders
MOSCOW, Idaho - Last week marked Bill Thompson's 30th year as Latah County prosecutor. He said he's never seen a case like the one now in front of him.
Woman stabbed in East Central neighborhood, suspect arrested
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested a man accused of stabbing his girlfriend in the East Central neighborhood Thursday night. SPD received a call from a neighbor at around 5 p.m. about a domestic violence incident that occurred at E. Pacific Avenue and S. Lacey Street. Police surrounded the house shortly after the call, and the suspect came out shortly...
Clarkston Woman Facing DUI Charges After 17-Year-Old Flown to Spokane With Injuries From Crash
CLARKSTON - A 78-year-old Clarkston woman is being charged with DUI and Vehicular Assault following a collision on Highway 129/Riverside Drive, near Swallows Park in Asotin County, that injured a 17-year-old. According to the Washington State Patrol, Marlene Driscoll was traveling southbound in a 2019 Lexus RX at around 8:00...
Memorial sign posted in honor of Spokane police officer killed 79 years ago
SPOKANE, Wash. – A memorial sign was posted on Friday, Nov. 18 of a young Spokane police motorcycle officer who died 79 years ago. 25-year-old George Lancaster was struck nearly head on by a car at the intersection of Division and Indiana and was thrown more than 47 feet from his motorcycle. He was rushed to hospital with critical injuries.
Man who paralyzed young Spokane mother gets 10 years in prison
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man who shot and permanently paralyzed a young Spokane mother in May 2022 entered a guilty plea Thursday and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to the victim in the case. Gregory Lynch faced charges in connection to four drive-by shootings, including assault...
Man sentenced in PR stabbing case
SANDPOINT — A man accused of stabbing someone while at a dinner party in Priest River last November has received a suspended three-year prison sentence. Because the three-year sentence on the aggravated battery charge was suspended, Joshua Levi Clouse, 38, is on probation for three years with the Idaho Department of Corrections. Should he violate his probation, he could be required to serve the underlying sentence — or at least a portion of it — in state prison.
‘Your days are numbered’: U of I victim’s sister calls for justice, answers
The victim's families are coming to grips with so much loss as unanswered loom.
Moscow: Police release map of victims' path the night four university students were murdered, police identify man in food truck video
MOSCOW, Idaho — Police now have a clearer idea of the path that was taken of the four University of Idaho students killed in a homicidal stabbing on Nov. 13. The victims -- 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, from Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison Mogen, from Coeur d'Alene; 20-year-old Xana Kernodle, from Post Falls and 21-year-old Kaylee GonCalves, from Rathdrum -- were all pronounced dead at noon on Sunday, Nov. 13, the Latah County Coroner released Thursday.
Spokane woman found dead in Boundary County Jail
BONNERS FERRY, Idaho – A Spokane woman was found dead in the Boundary County Jail on Oct. 28, according to the Boundary County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). On Oct. 28 at about 3 p.m., BCSO detention deputies found 52-year-old Denise Overton unresponsive and not breathing in her jail cell.
New Washington Agency Seeks to End Practice of Police Investigating Themselves
OLYMPIA — A small cadre of officials from the state's newest agency traveled last month from Olympia to Spokane, where they explained how they intend to erase the "thin blue line" from Washington police use-of-force investigations. Leading the group was Roger Rogoff, an even-spoken former judge and prosecutor recently...
Idaho Police: 3 people killed after two-car collision near Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Three people died in a two-car crash collision on US-95 near Coeur d'Alene on Friday. According to the Idaho State Police (ISP), a Ford truck traveling northbound on US-95 crashed head-on into a Subaru traveling southbound near milepost 423 in Kootenai County on Friday at approximately 5:31 p.m.
Spokane County Sheriff fined $300 for violating state election laws
(The Center Square) – Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich plans to appeal a ruling by the Washington Public Disclosure Commission this week that he had violated state laws prohibiting the use of a public office for indirect lobbying and electioneering. Knezovich was fined $300 for a YouTube presentation in...
New beds and office spaces coming to Trent Homeless Shelter
SPOKANE, Wash. — Just over two months after it opened to provide space for Spokane's homeless population, the Trent Resource and Assistance Center is getting some money to help with improvements. Spokane County is investing $500,000 in new necessities such as beds and showers. Spokane City Officials say this...
'I do not mince words': Spokane County's next sheriff sizes up the job ahead
(The Center Square) – Spokane County Sheriff-Elect John Nowels said winning his first election by 58% of votes cast on Nov. 8 was a vote of confidence that has been humbling. He beat out long-time sheriff’s office employee Wade Nelson for the top law enforcement job. “I woke...
Hayden resident fighting against multiple sclerosis traveling to Mexico to get treatment
HAYDEN, Idaho — For 23 years, Bates, 53, of Hayden, has lived with multiple sclerosis, a disease that affects the brain and spinal cord and causes vision loss, pain, fatigue and impaired coordination. Robin Bates in some ways is fighting to buy his future, and he’s just over halfway...
'When will the North/South Freeway be completed?' What Spokane drivers can expect going forward
SPOKANE, Wash. — Imagine getting from Wandemere to I-90 in 12 minutes. That's the promise of the North/South Freeway, an idea first conceived in the 1940s, a project that broke ground in 2001 and a corridor that, to this day, is still not finished. It's a fact that's become...
