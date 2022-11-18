SANDPOINT — A man accused of stabbing someone while at a dinner party in Priest River last November has received a suspended three-year prison sentence. Because the three-year sentence on the aggravated battery charge was suspended, Joshua Levi Clouse, 38, is on probation for three years with the Idaho Department of Corrections. Should he violate his probation, he could be required to serve the underlying sentence — or at least a portion of it — in state prison.

