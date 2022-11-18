An elderly man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being attacked and trampled by an "dangerously out-of-control" cow, police said.Dyfed-Powys Police received reports at about 10.15am on Saturday that the cow had escaped from Whitland Mart in Carmarthenshire, Wales, and made its way to the centre of Whitland.A force spokeswoman said: "It came across an elderly man in North Road, where it attacked and trampled him, causing serious injury."The man was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff by air ambulance.Police said the cow went onto the rail track in the area, with trains...

2 DAYS AGO