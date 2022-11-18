Read full article on original website
Miracle as missing boy, 5, who vanished with a relative from Western Australia is found on the other side of the country in NSW
A missing little boy from Western Australia has been found safe and well on the other side of the country hours after a desperate nationwide search was launched. Western Australia Police launched an urgent public appeal on Tuesday night with serious concerns for the safety and whereabouts of Avkan Oso Vorkoeper, 5, amid fears he may have been taken interstate.
Driver is killed and five kids are fighting for life after their car smashed into a cement truck leaving them trapped inside
One adult has died and several children were seriously injured after a car and truck crashed on Wednesday morning. Perth Children's Hospital said one child is in a critical condition and four children are stable after they were rushed to the hospital following the crash. An adult in a station...
Dog rescued after woman in mobility scooter dragged it along road in distressing footage
Woman in mobility scooter dragged dog along road in distressing footage. A woman has been captured dragging a dog behind her mobility scooter on a road in distressing footage. The video - believed to be taken in Birmingham - shows someone shouting for her to stop and telling her she is hurting the animal.
Elderly man airlifted to hospital after being trampled by ‘out-of-control’ cow
An elderly man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being attacked and trampled by an "dangerously out-of-control" cow, police said.Dyfed-Powys Police received reports at about 10.15am on Saturday that the cow had escaped from Whitland Mart in Carmarthenshire, Wales, and made its way to the centre of Whitland.A force spokeswoman said: "It came across an elderly man in North Road, where it attacked and trampled him, causing serious injury."The man was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff by air ambulance.Police said the cow went onto the rail track in the area, with trains...
Toddler Dies After Being Mauled by Dog at Motel: Police
New South Wales police said a 2-year-old boy was bitten by at least one dog and later died from his injuries.
Idaho stabbing victim's family says cops wasted their time looking into her ex-boyfriend who she called on the night of her murder
Police don't believe the man whom victim Kaylee Goncalves called before she and three friends were murdered is connected to the crime.
Idaho murders: 'Private party' drove 2 victims home, police now say
Idhao police say a 'private party' drove homicide victims Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalvez home the morning they were murdered after initially saying they Ubered.
Footage of cars hitting pedestrians at Bradford zebra crossing ‘horrifies’ MP
Labour’s Imran Hussain says he has been pressing council and police to improve road safety
Birmingham police find dog dragged by mobility scooter
A dog seen on social media video being dragged behind a woman's mobility scooter is now in the RSPCA's care. The footage, believed to have been recorded in the Erdington area of Birmingham, shows the animal being pulled by a lead attached to the scooter's rear. It also shows the...
'Horrifying' freezer dumped in Darlington was full of dead pigeons
A chest freezer stuffed full of dead wood pigeons has been found dumped in a residential street. Darlington Borough Council workers made the grim find when they were called to the rear of Roseberry Street and Greenbank Road on Wednesday. It is thought the birds, which numbered more than a...
Gang turns Glasgow care home minibus into bonfire
A care home in Glasgow has condemned a gang of youths who stole its minibus and turned it into a bonfire. The vehicle belonging to Balmanno House in Cleveden Road in the west end of the city was taken on 5 November. Videos shared on social media showed the bus...
Walker in hospital with serious leg injuries after hit-and-run
A man has suffered serious leg injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Pembrokeshire. The 68-year-old was walking north on the A478 between Glandwr and Crymach when he was struck between 14:40 and 15:00 GMT on Friday. Dyfed-Powys Police said "company" may have been written on the black trailer...
Police officers served with ‘management action’ over mother and daughter murders
Five officers have been served with “management action” by the police watchdog over missed opportunities to prevent the deaths of a mother and daughter in the West Midlands.The Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said West Midlands Police (WMP) let chances to “take positive action” slip for Khaola Saleem, 49, and her daughter Raneem Oudeh, 22, in the months before they were stabbed to death by Ms Oudeh’s ex-partner on August 27 2018.Following the conclusion of a three-week inquest into their deaths on Friday, the watchdog said they had served nine officers with misconduct notices and found a case to answer...
Video shows cow on A35 dual carriageway in Hampshire
A cow has been spotted roaming along a busy dual carriageway during rush hour. The black and white farm animal was captured on video walking towards oncoming traffic on the A35 near Rushington Roundabout in Totton, Hampshire, on Tuesday morning. Police were called and the cow was contained within an...
Man arrested after Nottingham flat fire leaves two children dead
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after two young children died and a woman was left critically injured in a fire at a flat in Nottingham.The blaze broke out in the first-floor flat of a two-storey building in Fairlisle Close, Clifton, at around 3.17am on Sunday.A woman, thought to be in her thirties, and two children, aged three and one, were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation before being taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.The two children were pronounced dead at the hospital, Nottinghamshire Police said, while the woman remains in a critical condition.A...
Armagh: Students taken to hospital by ambulance after becoming ill
Nine students have been taken to hospital after emergency services were called to the Armagh campus of the Southern Regional College (SRC). Police and several ambulance crews were sent to the building after a 999 call at 12:42 GMT on Friday. Brian Doran, chief executive of the college, said all...
Leeds: Three arrested as man dies after pub incident
Three arrests have been made after a man died following an incident at a city centre pub in Leeds. Officers who were called to The Regent pub, in Kirkgate, at about 14:10 GMT on Saturday found the man unresponsive and he died later in hospital, police said. Those arrested in...
