Vogue Magazine

Emily Ratajkowski’s $40 Skort Is My New Obsession

Last week, Emily Ratajkowski stepped out in a new incarnation of her now-signature, leggy femme fatale look—this time in what appeared to be a khaki mini, knee-high boots, a Dior bag, and a cropped jacket. But upon closer look, Ratajkowski wasn’t wearing a mini skirt, but rather a skort. Unlike a traditional skort that looks the same as a skirt, EmRata’s itty bitty shorts were visible in the back. It’s an easy look to get, too; The item in question costs a total of $40.
Complex

Pete Davidson on Kim Kardashian Declining to Give Him Her Number at 2021 Met Gala

Pete Davidson makes an appearance in the latest episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, revealing the gloves-focused manner in which Kim Kardashian turned down his attempt at getting her number at the 2021 Met Gala. The episode in question, titled “It’s Met Monday,” focuses on the larger Kardashian-Jenner family’s journey...
Inquisitr.com

Kate Hudson Stuns In See-Through Sequin Dress

Kate Hudson is looking like a goddess as she flaunts her figure in custom-made Elie Saab. The 43-year-old actress was featured this week on the iconic designer's Instagram modeling a gorgeous sequin-covered dress, also flying the flag for the 2022 sheer trend. Kate dazzled as she struck a confident pose, also marking her presence at the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in Los Angeles, CA. Kate remains a firm favorite with designer brands - it isn't all spandex leggings as she continues to front clothing brand Fabletics.
HollywoodLife

Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, & Gigi Hadid, 27, Spotted Together At Halloween Party: Report

Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, and Gigi Hadid, 27, got spooky together. The pair, which have been linked since September, was allegedly spotted at the Circoloco Halloween bacchanal at the Brooklyn Navy Yard over the weekend, per a report from Page Six. “Leo wore a [scary] mask most of the night unless he was drinking,” a source for the publication claimed. “The group got bottle service.” Gigi and Leo were reportedly also hanging out with Gigi’s younger sister Bella, Victoria’s Secret Angel Irina Shayk, and Helly Nahmad, an art dealer who founded the Helly Nahmad Gallery in Manhattan.
BROOKLYN, NY
In Style

Emily Ratajkowski's Chaotic Coffee-Run Look Included Sky Blue Cowboy Boots

It's been proven that Emily Ratajkowski can make just about anything look sexy (from Canadian tuxedos to ab-baring "hoodies"), and, now, for her next sartorial challenge, she's putting a stylish spin on "just rolled out of bed" fashion — you know, when you wake up, throw on a mélange of random articles of clothing, and hope they match while rushing out the door?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wegotthiscovered.com

Pete Davidson’s mom gives him an eyebrow-raising gift in new Manscaped commercial

It’s safe to say there are some gifts we really don’t want from your parents, and a manscaping kit from your own mom is probably pretty high on that list. Well, that’s exactly what happens in Pete Davidson‘s latest commercial for Manscaped as he sits down with his mom to enjoy the festive season.
POPSUGAR

A Look Back at Emily Ratajkowski's Past (and Current) Loves

Model, writer, and activist Emily Ratajkowski is constantly in the spotlight, whether its for various modeling or acting gigs, advocating for women's rights, or publishing think pieces on feminism and the female body. One aspect of her life that remains out of the public eye and private, however, is her romantic life.
Inquisitr.com

Vanessa Hudgens Stuns In Plunging Dress And Thigh-High Boots

The 33-year-old Spring Breakers actress recently jetted to the City of Light with a packed social calendar and a suitcase full of chic and sexy looks. She attended a convention where she reunited with some cast members of her former show, High School Musical, and also enjoyed the Parisian sights with her S.O., MLB player Cole Tucker.
WWD

Kourtney Kardashian Barker Revamps Tuxedo Dressing With Sheer Details for GQ Men of the Year Party

Kourtney Kardashian Barker attended the GQ Men of the Year Awards party in Los Angeles on Nov. 17, wearing a spin on a tuxedo look. The reality star and entrepreneur arrived at the ceremony with her husband, Travis Barker, wearing a black sequin tuxedo jacket with sheer paneled billowing sleeves by Jean Paul Gaultier, a sheer black undershirt and a pair of formal black trousers.More from WWDAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals To create her look, Kardashian Barker worked with stylist Dani Michelle, whose clients also include...
LOS ANGELES, CA

