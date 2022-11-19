ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

CJ Coombs

The extraordinary Walter E. Bixby, Sr. House built in 1935 on State Line Road was designed by Edward W. Tanner

Walter E. Bixby House, Kansas City, Missouri.Estately website. The Walter E. Bixby home located at 6505 State Line Road, Kansas City, Missouri, is a two-story home with a basement. It's chiefly constructed of reinforced concrete and stucco. The architectural design is International style. Construction began in 1935 and was completed in 1937. The house faces west. According to Estately, this property sold in April 2021 for $1,499,000. Click here to see some of the images inside the home.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Warming up this week!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sunny and seasonal this afternoon. High 54. Sunny and warmer Tuesday. High 57. Increasing clouds and south breeze on Wednesday. High 57. Mostly cloudy and cooler Thanksgiving Day. High 50. Scattered clouds and sunshine Friday with blustery conditions. High 47. Scattered clouds and sunshine Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 50s.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KC Metro high school football playoffs near completion

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The high school football playoffs are winding down with many semifinal matchups on tap for Friday night. This week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week was the Blue Valley Southwest Timberwolves. Here are the games:. Kansas Class 6A semifinals:. Olathe Northwest (8-3) at Gardner-Edgerton (8-3)
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

What would it take to make a downtown ballpark happen?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It'll take a lot of planning to make a new $2 billion Kansas City Royals stadium come together. An expert on urban development talked about what goes into planning a move like this. When you're the Royals and planning on building a brand new baseball...
KANSAS CITY, MO
PLANetizen

Kansas City Streetcar to Extend to Rockhurst

The Kansas City Streetcar will gain another extension by 2025, reports Derrick Evers for The Rockhurst University Sentinel. The free service will give Rockhurst students access to free transit to more destinations in the city. This new expansion project will take the streetcar from the 51st St. stop through proposed...
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

UPDATE: Missing KCMO woman located

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is searching for a missing 42-year-old woman who was last seen Friday night. Katrina Murillo is 5’1″, weighs 100 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen around 10 p.m. Friday...
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Pizza Shoppe on 151st in Overland Park closed indefinitely

Pizza Shoppe at West 151st Street and U.S. 69 Highway in Overland Park has seemingly closed indefinitely. Where exactly? Located at 7908 W. 151st St., the restaurant, which can be found in the Stanley Square Shopping Center next to Blue Valley Dental Care, is listed as “temporarily closed” on Google.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

Center has tough matchup against defending champs Smithville

Fort Osage won the rematch of last year's Missouri Class 5 state quarterfinals. Mill Valley shuts out Blue Valley Southwest in dominant 63-0 win. The Jaguars advance to their fourth straight title game. Miege wins 'Holy War: Part 2,' knocks off Aquinas 38-28 Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The Stags...
SMITHVILLE, MO

