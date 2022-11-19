Read full article on original website
The 'Charles Minor House' acquired in 1900 in Independence, Missouri was lived in by the Minor Sisters for 80 yearsCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The 'William Volker House' built in 1889 in Kansas City represents the humble nature of philanthropist William VolkerCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The historic 1918 'Greenlease Cadillac Building' in Kansas City and the 1953 Greenlease family tragedyCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The extraordinary Walter E. Bixby, Sr. House built in 1935 on State Line Road was designed by Edward W. TannerCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Royals broadcaster Steve Physioc retires
Kansas City Royals broadcast Steve Physioc announced his retirement after a 43-year broadcasting career.
KMBC.com
TikTok famous baseball team schedules second game in Kansas City due to high demand
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Savannah Bananas are returning to Kansas City. The minor league baseball team/circus act and online sensation announced a new tour for 2023 last month and now, due to high demand, they're adding more dates. They sold out the stadium earlier this year when they...
Trash pickup to be delayed in Kansas City area due to Thanksgiving holiday
Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, trash across the Kansas City metro will be delayed one day.
Walter E. Bixby House, Kansas City, Missouri.Estately website. The Walter E. Bixby home located at 6505 State Line Road, Kansas City, Missouri, is a two-story home with a basement. It's chiefly constructed of reinforced concrete and stucco. The architectural design is International style. Construction began in 1935 and was completed in 1937. The house faces west. According to Estately, this property sold in April 2021 for $1,499,000. Click here to see some of the images inside the home.
KC Downtown Council: Royals fans will have easy access to new stadium
Kansas City's Downtown Council says baseball fans will have easy access to a new Kansas City Royals stadium, wherever it is located.
KMBC.com
Warming up this week!
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sunny and seasonal this afternoon. High 54. Sunny and warmer Tuesday. High 57. Increasing clouds and south breeze on Wednesday. High 57. Mostly cloudy and cooler Thanksgiving Day. High 50. Scattered clouds and sunshine Friday with blustery conditions. High 47. Scattered clouds and sunshine Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 50s.
KCTV 5
KC Metro high school football playoffs near completion
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The high school football playoffs are winding down with many semifinal matchups on tap for Friday night. This week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week was the Blue Valley Southwest Timberwolves. Here are the games:. Kansas Class 6A semifinals:. Olathe Northwest (8-3) at Gardner-Edgerton (8-3)
KMBC.com
What would it take to make a downtown ballpark happen?
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It'll take a lot of planning to make a new $2 billion Kansas City Royals stadium come together. An expert on urban development talked about what goes into planning a move like this. When you're the Royals and planning on building a brand new baseball...
Orange EV in Riverside moving to Kansas City, Kansas
The company makes electric yard trucks, capable of pulling up to 80,000 pounds around industrial lots, requiring a lot of torque.
PLANetizen
Kansas City Streetcar to Extend to Rockhurst
The Kansas City Streetcar will gain another extension by 2025, reports Derrick Evers for The Rockhurst University Sentinel. The free service will give Rockhurst students access to free transit to more destinations in the city. This new expansion project will take the streetcar from the 51st St. stop through proposed...
1921 Cadillac Suburban.Joanne Pistorius, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Greenlease Cadillac Building was located at 2900 Gillham Road in Kansas City, Missouri. It served as a specialty store and warehouse. The architect of the building was Lewis W. Haverkamp, and the architectural design is Commercial style.
KCMO neighborhood looking to replace current board members
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of Kansas City’s biggest neighborhoods is fed up with its board and now the neighbors are trying to replace them. But the meeting to do so was cancelled at the last minute. 474 city blocks, 6,000 neighbors and more than 3,500 households. That’s what the Ivanhoe neighborhood is made up […]
Things to do in Kansas City area this weekend Nov. 18-20
It's the holiday season, and you'll find plenty of lighting ceremonies, shopping events and family-friendly fun this weekend in Kansas City.
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes’ answer to one serious question should put the rest of the league on notice
We all knew coming into this game that the Los Angeles Chargers were going to focus on stopping Travis Kelce. I mean, take away Kelce with a beat-up receiving core, and what else do the Kansas City Chiefs have, right?. Well, wrong. Yes, the Chiefs had some key injuries to...
fox4kc.com
UPDATE: Missing KCMO woman located
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is searching for a missing 42-year-old woman who was last seen Friday night. Katrina Murillo is 5’1″, weighs 100 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen around 10 p.m. Friday...
WIBW
Teen hospitalized after leading Troopers on chase through Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City teen has been hospitalized after leading Kansas Highway Patrol troopers on a chase through Overland Park that ended when he crashed into another vehicle and a light pole. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 11 p.m. on Friday,...
bluevalleypost.com
Pizza Shoppe on 151st in Overland Park closed indefinitely
Pizza Shoppe at West 151st Street and U.S. 69 Highway in Overland Park has seemingly closed indefinitely. Where exactly? Located at 7908 W. 151st St., the restaurant, which can be found in the Stanley Square Shopping Center next to Blue Valley Dental Care, is listed as “temporarily closed” on Google.
Veteran with painful diabetic condition finds breakthrough in Kansas City area
Jim Franklin was diagnosed with painful diabetic neuropathy. He thought his life was over. Until he went to KC Pain Centers and found relief.
KCTV 5
Center has tough matchup against defending champs Smithville
Fort Osage won the rematch of last year's Missouri Class 5 state quarterfinals. Mill Valley shuts out Blue Valley Southwest in dominant 63-0 win. The Jaguars advance to their fourth straight title game. Miege wins 'Holy War: Part 2,' knocks off Aquinas 38-28 Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The Stags...
KMBC.com
Suspect in custody after KCPD says shots fired at officers during standoff
A suspect is in custody after Kansas City, Missouri, police say he shot at officers, spurring a four-hour standoff. Officers say the man shot at them two different times, but thankfully no one was hit. It all started when KCPD was called to east 51st Street near Indiana Avenue for...
