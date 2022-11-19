Read full article on original website
Walmart Manager Shoots and Kills Six Employees in Break Room. Store Will Remain Closed Until Further Notice.Joel EisenbergChesapeake, VA
Walmart Mass Shooting - Multiple People DeadTy D.Chesapeake, VA
Update: Walmart Manager Andre Bing Was "A Little Off": Shoots 6 Workers And HimselfC. HeslopChesapeake, VA
Walmart Manager Kills 6 People, Police SaysBryan DijkhuizenChesapeake, VA
WAVY News 10
National, state, and local officials express heartbreak following deadly mass shooting at Chesapeake Walmart
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — National, state, and local officials expressed their heartbreak following a mass shooting that took the lives of 6 people at a Walmart in Chesapeake Tuesday evening. The suspect is also dead. The call reporting the shooting came in at 10:12 p.m. Tuesday when the Walmart...
Officials provide updates on Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting
Chesapeake officials released new information about Tuesday night's mass shooting at the Walmart off Battlefield Blvd, including that the gunman was an employee at the store.
Charges against 18-year-old accused in shooting at Norfolk cemetery set aside
One of two 18-year-olds accused in a shooting involving police at a Norfolk cemetery had two of his charges set aside.
Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in pair of Virginia Beach shootings
Virginia Beach Police is investigating a pair of shootings Wednesday evening within about three miles of each other.
Peers offer help for responding officers of Chesapeake Walmart shooting
For the people doing this forensic work, the detectives, and all the first responders, the trauma and stress can take a toll on their mental health. Luckily, there is help available.
Gallery: Mass shooting at Walmart in Chesapeake
Authorities say 7 people, including the suspect, are dead following a mass shooting Tuesday night at a Walmart just off Battlefield Blvd. in Chesapeake, Virginia.
WAVY News 10
Witness: Suspect was laughing during deadly mass shooting at Chesapeake Walmart
WAVY News 10's Kamaria Braye reports. Witness: Suspect was laughing during deadly mass …. WAVY News 10's Kamaria Braye reports. Chesapeake church holds prayer vigil in response …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. WAVY Weather Evening Update | November 23, 2022. Super Doppler 10 Chief Meteorologist Emeritus Don Slater...
WAVY News 10
Chesapeake Walmart gunman ID'd, authorities search home
31-year-old Andre Bing of Chesapeake was a team lead on the overnight shift, and had worked with the company since 2010, Walmart said. Read more: https://bit.ly/3AFBegC. Chesapeake Walmart gunman ID’d, authorities search …. 31-year-old Andre Bing of Chesapeake was a team lead on the overnight shift, and had worked...
Same suspect tied to 2 Virginia Beach 7-Eleven robberies
Police say the robberies occurred back-to-back, at 7-Elevens on Lynnhaven Road and Laskin Road.
WAVY News 10
Suspects behind multiple ABC store burglaries in Norfolk, police say
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are trying to identify and arrest several suspects behind six recent ABC store burglaries. Two suspects were behind at least three separate burglaries earlier in the month, police say, and one man appears to be behind at least three more recent burglaries. The...
WAVY News 10
5 new Suffolk Police officers sworn in
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Five people were sworn in as Suffolk Police officers during a badge-pinning ceremony Tuesday. “I commend each of you for deciding to become a Suffolk Police officer and join one of the most exemplary, outstanding law enforcement agencies in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Mayor Mike Duman. “During these times, the strength, commitment and courage it takes to put on a badge is both honorable and admirable.”
Police identify victims in Chesapeake Walmart shooting
Chesapeake police have identified the victims who lost their lives during the Tuesday night shooting at Walmart.
WAVY News 10
Deadly mass shooting suspect was Walmart manager, witness says
Deadly mass shooting suspect was Walmart manager, …. “I’m just thankful that he survived.” Chesapeake …. WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. Chesapeake Walmart gunman identified, former colleague …. A former coworker who worked underneath Andre Bing at the Walmart up until six months ago told 10 On...
44 people arrested during two-day warrant sweep in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach police say 44 people were taken into custody during a two-day citywide warrant sweep.
President Biden mourns victims in Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting
President Biden on Wednesday mourned the victims of a shooting inside a Walmart in Chesapeake, Va., noting it took place during the week of Thanksgiving.
WAVY News 10
8 apartments damaged on Birdsong Lane in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Eight apartments sustained heavy damage due to a fire in the 4700 block of Birdsong Lane near the Chic’s Beach area in the northern part of Virginia Beach Tuesday evening. The Virginia Beach Fire Department said there are no injuries or displacement at...
WAVY News 10
Chesapeake Walmart gunman identified, former colleague says he ‘never saw this coming’
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Investigators say their main focus right now is learning as much as they can about the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting suspect, including a possible motive. WAVY spent the day on Wednesday trying to reach out to people who knew the suspect, 31-year-old Andre Bing of...
One of three suspects in Hampton child abduction case pleads guilty
One of three suspects accused in the abduction of two children from Hampton has pleaded guilty.
“I’m just thankful that he survived.” Chesapeake Mass shooting survivor’s mom grateful her son is alive
Jalon Jones is 24 years old and is an employee at Walmart in Chesapeake. Shupe says Jones has worked at the store for a year.
WAVY News 10
VB man sentenced for illegal firearm after threats to law enforcement
NORFOLK, Va. – A Virginia Beach man was sentenced Tuesday to four years in prison by Chief U.S. District Judge Mark S. Davis for possessing a firearm as a felon after making threats to law enforcement officials, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District said. Thomas Liddle,...
