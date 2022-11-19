Read full article on original website
Mariah Carey Can't Sell Her Atlanta Mansion & The New Price Is Almost What She Paid (PHOTOS)
Mariah Carey's lavish mansion in Atlanta, Georgia can't seem to sell and she's dropped the price by more than half a million dollars in hopes for buyers to be interested. The singer decreased the listing so much, it's on the market for almost as much as she purchased it for.
Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi Secretly Bought This Nearly $30 Million Renowned Mansion With Zen Landscape Design
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have done it again and taken their real estate portfolio up a notch with an exquisite Bel Air mansion. The couple has mainly kept their house-flipping hobby to the Montecito and Beverly Hills areas over the last decade, so this historic house by midcentury modern architect, Richard Neutra, is outside of the box for them. They spent $29 million in an off-market deal to buy the 1955-built estate known as the Brown-Sidney House. The 3,795-square-foot contemporary home feature three bedrooms, six bathrooms, and sits on over three quarters of an acre of land — and...
Michelle Obama Playfully Recalls Daughters Hosting Her and Barack for Cocktails: 'Martinis Were a Little Weak'
Former first lady Michelle Obama has always been proud of her daughters, but in her forthcoming book, The Light We Carry, she talks about a new level of pride that comes with seeing Malia and Sasha flourish as roommates while they navigate adulthood. Still, there are a couple aspects of...
Michelle Obama reveals Malia and Sasha are sharing a home in Los Angeles
Michelle Obama has revealed her daughters, Sasha and Malia Obama, have moved in together and are now sharing a home in Los Angeles. Talking to Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on the Today show Monday, the former first lady recalled the time the sisters invited her and former president Barack Obama, 61, to their “spot.” “We were going to take them to dinner, and they said, ‘Why don’t you come over to our spot for cocktails?’ And we were like, ‘OK let’s see what this is going to be like’. The martinis were a little weak. I don’t think they really...
Dodgers donate $1 million to Elton John AIDS Foundation in honor of music legend's final US tour
The Los Angeles Dodgers donated $1 million to the Elton John AIDS Foundation in honor of the pop star's final tour in the U.S.
Women's Health
What Is Gisele Bündchen's Net Worth In 2022? Here’s How The Supermodel Made Her Millions
Gisele Bündchen has been a household name for years, and that's a status she worked really hard to achieve. Not only did she curate a super successful modeling career for over a decade, but she continued to build her empire with a lot of heart, hard work, hustle, and, of course, super lucrative endorsement deals. And, together with her (soon-to-be ex) husband and football star Tom Brady, the two have built up an empire of wealth together.
ETOnline.com
Gisele Bündchen Purchased a $1.2M Art-Deco Cottage Months Prior to Tom Brady Split
Gisele Bündchen has a new place to call home. ET has learned that the 42-year-old model purchased an Art-Deco style cottage for $1.25 million on Feb. 28, months before she and Tom Brady announced their split. Located in Surfside, Florida, Bündchen's new pad has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and...
Popculture
Tour Gwyneth Paltrow's $17.5 Million Santa Monica Childhood Home
The home where Gwyneth Paltrow grew up was recently listed for sale, giving fans a chance to tour its interior. Paltrow was born and raised in Hollywood, and she spent her early years in this Santa Monica, California, mansion. Although it has been heavily renovated in recent years, it likely bears quite a resemblance to Paltrow's childhood home.
Michelle Obama Reveals How She and Barack Feel About Their Daughters' Dating Lives
Watch: How The Obamas Feel About Their Daughters' Dating Lives. When it comes to dating, Michelle Obama is giving her daughters the presidential seal of approval. The former First Lady shared how she and husband Barack Obama take to seeing their daughters—Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21—forming romantic relationships of their own.
Popculture
'Girls Next Door' Star Bridget Marquardt Reveals Spooky Experience at Winchester Mystery House
Bridget Marquardt recently shared an interesting story from her time in a world-famous mansion, and we're not talking about the Playboy Mansion. Nowadays, Marquardt spends less time in pads like the late Hugh Hefner's famous abode, and instead opts for spookier estates. The Girls Next Door alum recently had the chance to spend two nights by herself in the Winchester Mystery House. The San Jose, California, property was the home of widow Sarah Winchester around the turn of the 20th century and features tons of strange architectural choices, such as doors and staircases leading to nowhere.
Emily Blunt finds the thrill of revenge in 'The English'
In playing an English aristocrat bent on revenge in the Old West, the actor juggles the excitement — and the guilt — of doing away with those in her way.
