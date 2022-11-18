Read full article on original website
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
Wake up Weather: 11/21/2022
PADUCAH — Very chilly this morning with temperatures in the teens in most of the area. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s this afternoon with sunny skies.
wpsdlocal6.com
Thanksgiving food do's and don'ts for dog owners
PADUCAH — With Thanksgiving comes gatherings—and that means food. But that also means dog owners need to make sure their pets aren't eating food that's harmful. Austin Pickler is at the dog park with her pet. It'll be her dog's first Thanksgiving. But Pickler knows the harm certain...
wpsdlocal6.com
Carbondale Winter Farmers Market now offers free kids' activities, opens on Dec. 3
CARBONDALE, IL — The Carbondale Community Farmers Market will introduce a new Kids Club program that offers free kids' activities for its winter season starting on Dec. 3. Kids can take part in different crafts, food challenges or community activities each Saturday and will receive their own Kids Club market tote bag to decorate. Some activities include a Decorate Your Market Bag event on Dec. 3, a Two Bite Challenge on Dec. 10 and a holiday craft event on Dec. 17.
wpsdlocal6.com
Families start on road trips to Thanksgiving destinations
PADUCAH — Nationwide, 2022 is projected to be the third-busiest Thanksgiving travel season since AAA started tracking travel in 2000. Some people in the Local 6 area have already started on their Thanksgiving trips. Menno Hershberger and his family stopped at White Haven in Paducah. They're on their way...
wpsdlocal6.com
Cram the Cruiser all week at Lake City Dollar Store in Smithland
SMITHLAND, KY — Community members are invited to donate non-perishable food items at the cruiser parked in front of the Lake City Dollar Store for the rest of this week. Donations will be dispersed through Helping Hands food pantry, with all items benefiting Livingston County residents. The cruiser will...
wpsdlocal6.com
Mug Monday: Family Service Society
The Family Service Society has been serving Paducah since 1927, according to their website. They offer a little bit of everything, from assistance with healthcare and prescriptions to food and clothing. Want to learn more about FSS? Click here to visit their website.
wpsdlocal6.com
Massac County Christmas toy drive held in person on Dec. 17
METROPOLIS, IL — The Christmas for Kids Toy Drive will be from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Dec. 17 at the Metropolis Community Center on 900 W. 10th St., the Metropolis Police Department posted on Facebook. The event is open to residents living in Massac County and to...
wpsdlocal6.com
Resource Fair returns Monday to connect public with community services
PADUCAH — If you need help with housing, food, employment or general well-being, come to this month’s Community Resource Fair at McCracken County Public Library from 4–6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21. Community partners will be on site to offer help and talk about the services they...
wpsdlocal6.com
Family Service Society hosts free food giveaway in Paducah
PADUCAH — Family Service Society partnered with Feeding America and Anthem to provide McCracken County residents with free fresh produce Friday. People who live in McCracken County were able to pick up fresh produce and milk. The organization says food giveaways like Friday's are needed, because the organization has...
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield Ice House Gallery to move into new facility
MAYFIELD, KY — After losing its building in the December 2021 tornado, the Ice House Gallery will start renovation of property it was recently gifted, which includes two historic buildings in downtown Mayfield. Dana Heath, former director of the Mayfield Graves County Art Guild for 11 years, gifted the...
wpsdlocal6.com
United Way of Western Kentucky seeks volunteer teams for special Project United Holiday Edition in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The United Way of Western Kentucky — formerly United Way of Paducah McCracken County — is hosting a special holiday edition of Project United for Graves County, and now is the time for volunteer teams to register. The Project United Holiday Edition is...
wpsdlocal6.com
"Hiding in Plan Sight," KSP Lieutenant hopes to shed new light on opioid epidemic, overdoses in KY
PADUCAH — Lieutenant Dean Patterson of the Kentucky State Police will be leading a presentation to help shed light on the opioid epidemic at the McCracken County Public Library in January. According to a release from the library, "Hiding in Plain Sight: Street Drugs of the 21st Century" will...
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County Theatre places first in state competition
The McCracken County High School theater department won first place at the Kentucky Theatre Association’s State Festival for Outstanding Play with "The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane." For individual awards, Adyson Townsend was named to the All Star Cast, and Gavin Smith was named Outstanding Performer. The play is...
wpsdlocal6.com
Williamson County marks National Adoption Day with event finalizing 18 local adoptions
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — Eighteen children in foster care had their adoptions finalized Friday at the Williamson County, Illinois, Courthouse. Similar events happened across the country Friday to celebrate National Adoption Day. This was the first time Williamson County has celebrated the day in person since the COVID-19 pandemic...
wpsdlocal6.com
Boys & Girls Club kicks off fundraiser to support southern Illinois youth
CARBONDALE, IL — The Boys & Girls Club of Southern Illinois will kick off a fundraising campaign at this year's GivingTuesday event on Nov. 29. Support directly helps youth in the community. The in-person and online GivingTuesday event will be from 4–6 p.m. on Nov. 29 at its office...
wpsdlocal6.com
Smithland Friendship Baptist Church cancels Sunday services
SMITHLAND, KY — Friendship Baptist Church in Smithland has canceled the morning and evening services for Sunday, Nov. 20 due to widespread illness among members. The church canceled the services in an announcement posted on its Facebook. Services will resume on Wednesday, Nov. 23 for the prayer meeting.
wpsdlocal6.com
Women gather for EmpowerHER conference hosted by Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce
PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a women's conference Friday titled "EmpowerHER." The goal was to encourage women in business and provide them with personal and professional growth opportunities, with breakout sessions on health, business and life issues. The keynote speaker for the conference was entrepreneur...
wpsdlocal6.com
Beshear appoints Livingston County teacher to state board
Gov. Andy Beshear appointed a Livingston County Schools teacher to the Education Professional Standards Board and reappointed two western Kentuckians to other state commissions. Beshear appointed Priscilla Keller, a teacher at Livingston County Schools, to the Education Professional Standards Board. She replaces Carmen Souder, who resigned, and will serve for...
wpsdlocal6.com
Johnston City falls to St. Teresa in state semifinals, 39-15
DECATUR, Ill. - Johnston City's undefeated season came to an end on Saturday in the state semifinals. The Indians fell to St. Teresa 39-15. Their season comes to an end with a 12-1 record.
wpsdlocal6.com
Southeastern Illinois College speech team wins top tournament awards
HARRISBURG, IL — Southeastern Illinois College Forensic Falcons were named team champions on Saturday at the Prairie State “Showdown in the Heights” Speech Tournament in Chicago Heights, Illinois. The Falcons earned top school honors and several individual awards at the event, which featured entries in public address,...
Comments / 0