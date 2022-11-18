CARBONDALE, IL — The Carbondale Community Farmers Market will introduce a new Kids Club program that offers free kids' activities for its winter season starting on Dec. 3. Kids can take part in different crafts, food challenges or community activities each Saturday and will receive their own Kids Club market tote bag to decorate. Some activities include a Decorate Your Market Bag event on Dec. 3, a Two Bite Challenge on Dec. 10 and a holiday craft event on Dec. 17.

CARBONDALE, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO