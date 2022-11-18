ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe, IL

Comments / 0

Related
wpsdlocal6.com

Wake up Weather: 11/21/2022

PADUCAH — Very chilly this morning with temperatures in the teens in most of the area. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s this afternoon with sunny skies.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Thanksgiving food do's and don'ts for dog owners

PADUCAH — With Thanksgiving comes gatherings—and that means food. But that also means dog owners need to make sure their pets aren't eating food that's harmful. Austin Pickler is at the dog park with her pet. It'll be her dog's first Thanksgiving. But Pickler knows the harm certain...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Carbondale Winter Farmers Market now offers free kids' activities, opens on Dec. 3

CARBONDALE, IL — The Carbondale Community Farmers Market will introduce a new Kids Club program that offers free kids' activities for its winter season starting on Dec. 3. Kids can take part in different crafts, food challenges or community activities each Saturday and will receive their own Kids Club market tote bag to decorate. Some activities include a Decorate Your Market Bag event on Dec. 3, a Two Bite Challenge on Dec. 10 and a holiday craft event on Dec. 17.
CARBONDALE, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Families start on road trips to Thanksgiving destinations

PADUCAH — Nationwide, 2022 is projected to be the third-busiest Thanksgiving travel season since AAA started tracking travel in 2000. Some people in the Local 6 area have already started on their Thanksgiving trips. Menno Hershberger and his family stopped at White Haven in Paducah. They're on their way...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Cram the Cruiser all week at Lake City Dollar Store in Smithland

SMITHLAND, KY — Community members are invited to donate non-perishable food items at the cruiser parked in front of the Lake City Dollar Store for the rest of this week. Donations will be dispersed through Helping Hands food pantry, with all items benefiting Livingston County residents. The cruiser will...
SMITHLAND, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Mug Monday: Family Service Society

The Family Service Society has been serving Paducah since 1927, according to their website. They offer a little bit of everything, from assistance with healthcare and prescriptions to food and clothing. Want to learn more about FSS? Click here to visit their website.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Massac County Christmas toy drive held in person on Dec. 17

METROPOLIS, IL — The Christmas for Kids Toy Drive will be from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Dec. 17 at the Metropolis Community Center on 900 W. 10th St., the Metropolis Police Department posted on Facebook. The event is open to residents living in Massac County and to...
MASSAC COUNTY, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Resource Fair returns Monday to connect public with community services

PADUCAH — If you need help with housing, food, employment or general well-being, come to this month’s Community Resource Fair at McCracken County Public Library from 4–6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21. Community partners will be on site to offer help and talk about the services they...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Family Service Society hosts free food giveaway in Paducah

PADUCAH — Family Service Society partnered with Feeding America and Anthem to provide McCracken County residents with free fresh produce Friday. People who live in McCracken County were able to pick up fresh produce and milk. The organization says food giveaways like Friday's are needed, because the organization has...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Mayfield Ice House Gallery to move into new facility

MAYFIELD, KY — After losing its building in the December 2021 tornado, the Ice House Gallery will start renovation of property it was recently gifted, which includes two historic buildings in downtown Mayfield. Dana Heath, former director of the Mayfield Graves County Art Guild for 11 years, gifted the...
MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

McCracken County Theatre places first in state competition

The McCracken County High School theater department won first place at the Kentucky Theatre Association’s State Festival for Outstanding Play with "The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane." For individual awards, Adyson Townsend was named to the All Star Cast, and Gavin Smith was named Outstanding Performer. The play is...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Smithland Friendship Baptist Church cancels Sunday services

SMITHLAND, KY — Friendship Baptist Church in Smithland has canceled the morning and evening services for Sunday, Nov. 20 due to widespread illness among members. The church canceled the services in an announcement posted on its Facebook. Services will resume on Wednesday, Nov. 23 for the prayer meeting.
SMITHLAND, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Women gather for EmpowerHER conference hosted by Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce

PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a women's conference Friday titled "EmpowerHER." The goal was to encourage women in business and provide them with personal and professional growth opportunities, with breakout sessions on health, business and life issues. The keynote speaker for the conference was entrepreneur...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Beshear appoints Livingston County teacher to state board

Gov. Andy Beshear appointed a Livingston County Schools teacher to the Education Professional Standards Board and reappointed two western Kentuckians to other state commissions. Beshear appointed Priscilla Keller, a teacher at Livingston County Schools, to the Education Professional Standards Board. She replaces Carmen Souder, who resigned, and will serve for...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Southeastern Illinois College speech team wins top tournament awards

HARRISBURG, IL — Southeastern Illinois College Forensic Falcons were named team champions on Saturday at the Prairie State “Showdown in the Heights” Speech Tournament in Chicago Heights, Illinois. The Falcons earned top school honors and several individual awards at the event, which featured entries in public address,...
HARRISBURG, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy