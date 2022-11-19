Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
East Peoria’s 38th Festival of Lights parade brings out thousands
EAST PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — East Peoria has held its annual Festival of Lights parade for the last 38 years. A staple in the city, this year’s parade featured more than 30 floats. Thousands lined the streets Saturday night and braved the 20-degree temepratures to watch the floats...
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: The Apollo Theatre
The Apollo Theatre is the oldest theatre in Peoria. It opened its doors in 1914 and it shut down in 1958. Part of the theatre was torn down to make room for…wait for it…a parking lot!. In 1988 what was left of The Apollo Theatre was refurbished and...
1470 WMBD
Win a Corvette, help East Peoria’s new Levee Park
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Would a brand new, limited edition, 70th anniversary 2023 Chevrolet Corvette entice you into throwing some financial support behind the new, under construction, Levee Park in East Peoria?. The East Peoria Community Foundation is hoping it will, thanks to a raffle for such a vehicle,...
25newsnow.com
Festival of Lights Parade continues despite single digit wind chills
PEORIA (25 News Now) - This year’s Parade of Lights went off without a hitch despite the freezing cold temperatures. With wind chills in the single digits, thousands of families bundled up with hot cocoa and blankets as they watched the parade make its way down the two-mile stretch of East Washington Street.
Central Illinois Proud
The Baby Fold’s Annual Festival of Trees is a family affair with a good cause
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Baby Fold’s 29th Annual Festival of Trees is underway. This event is a fundraiser to help kick off the holiday season. There are more than 600 decorated trees plus holiday décor up for auction. Bidding can take place in person at the Interstate Center or online until Saturday at 8 p.m. Proceeds go to children serviced by the nonprofit.
25newsnow.com
Grocery grab raffle at local grocery store
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Shoppers in Bloomington-Normal had a chance to fill their grocery carts for a good cause. With the help of the Bloomington-Normal Daybreak Rotary Foundation, the Hy-Vee in Bloomington held a grocery grab. Tickets were available for sale, with three lucky ticketholders winning either one, two or three minutes to race through the aisles and fill their cart.
Central Illinois Proud
Fire tears through ISU Farm early Friday morning
UPDATE (9:55 a.m.) — Firefighters continue to wet down the south side of the barn, which contains straw and continues to smolder. The cows had access to the outdoors through the side of the barn. None of the livestock was injured, confirmed ISU spokesperson Eric Jome. Fire departments from...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Peoria County Courthouse closed amid continued water main repairs
UPDATE: The Peoria County Courthouse will be closed Monday as repairs continue on a broken water main in downtown Peoria. In an official release, all court hearings scheduled for Monday will be rescheduled. The Peoria County Circuit Clerk’s Office will send affected parties a notice of the rescheduled court hearing by both physical mail and email. As of now, the courthouse is scheduled to reopen Tuesday.
25newsnow.com
East Peoria breaks ground on new $3.5 million fire station
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - East Peoria leaders gathered on a cold and windy Tuesday morning to break ground on a new fire station. The station will be the city’s fourth, and it will be the furthest north. It is being built on land donated by Illinois Central College, on Centennial Drive.
25newsnow.com
Downtown Peoria’s 97-year old Labor Temple for sale
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A nearly century-old union fixture of Downtown Peoria is now up for sale for $799,900 as of Thursday. The union history of the building is present from top to bottom, from the large AFL-CIO letters on the roof to the very beams the building is held up by.
wglt.org
Overnight fire damages ISU's University Farm in Lexington
A cow barn at Illinois State University's farm in Lexington was damaged in an overnight fire, authorities said. A McLean County sheriff's deputy spotted the 700-foot-long cow barn on fire at around 12:40 a.m. Friday, according to a Facebook post from the Lexington Fire Department. The north half the building...
GPD respond to Farm King twice last Tuesday for separate retail theft incidents
Galesburg Police on Tuesday, November 15th, around 4:30 in the afternoon responded to Farm King at 3000 West Main Street for a report of retail theft in progress. A 28-year-old Galesburg man was stopped by store employees after the security alarm alerted him as he attempted to leave the store. The man was attempting to steal an LED light pen valued at nearly $27. It was discovered the man had a valid Knox County warrant for a drug court violation and he was placed under arrest. He was charged with retail theft and the warrant. GPD around 7:40 pm on Tuesday responded back to Farm King for another retail theft in progress. Security alarms alerted after a 58-year-old Galesburg man attempted to leave the store. The man was attempting to steal a belt valued at nearly $37. It was discovered the man had a valid Knox County warrant for domestic battery. He was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with the warrant and retail theft.
1470 WMBD
Family escapes, but flames leave Pekin home damaged
PEKIN, Ill. — There are no injuries, but a Pekin home is left significantly damaged as the result of a fire late Thursday. Pekin Deputy Fire Chief Tony Rendleman tells 25 News that it happened on a property in the 100 block of Arrow Street, near Broadway at a ranch-style home.
Central Illinois Proud
East Peoria holding raffle to help fund new park, winner gets Corvette
East Peoria holding raffle to help fund new park, winner gets Corvette. East Peoria holding raffle to help fund new park, …. East Peoria holding raffle to help fund new park, winner gets Corvette. L&T Technology Services brings more manufacturing …. L&T Technology Services brings more manufacturing resources to Peoria.
starvedrock.media
Fire damages Hennepin restaurant Sunday
It's firemen that sometimes call for help . Hennepin Chief Neil Buffington was returning to town about noon Sunday when he saw something suspicious. Buffington checked the back of Country Stop Restaurant on old Highway 26. That was a good move as he found some siding on fire. With help...
Central Illinois Proud
Salvation Army kick-offs its annual Red Kettle campaign
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The bells are ringing just in time for the holidays. On Friday, the Salvation Army kicking-off its annual Red Kettle Campaign. There are more than 31 locations in the Tri-County area where you can donate, including three red kettles inside Northwoods Mall. “Please come shopping...
1470 WMBD
Weekend PPD Gun buybacks end swiftly due to massive demand
PEORIA, Ill. — A weekend gun buyback event in Peoria had to be cut short because of sky-high demand, according to Peoria Police. PPD held a citywide gun buyback opportunity on Saturday — no questions asked — and provided gift cards worth up to $500 for those who turned in their unwanted guns.
wcbu.org
Woman dead in Peoria's 24th homicide of 2022
A woman is dead in the city's 24th homicide of this year. Peoria police responded just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday to a house in the 2800 block of W. Montana after a 911 caller reported a burglary in progress and shots fired. Officers on scene found an adult woman suffering...
Coroner identifies woman killed in I-74 crash
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder identified the woman dead in a crash on Interstate 74 Friday evening. According to a press release, Melissa Ann Johnson, age 20, of Weyauwega, Wisconsin, died of multiple blunt injuries, reportedly sustained as the driver of an SUV. Toxicology testing is pending. The crash happened at milepost […]
25newsnow.com
McLean County’s Midwest Food Bank ready to serve thousands for Thanksgiving
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Despite food shortages and needing a refrigerated trailer, Midwest Food Bank Bloomington-Normal is still ready to feed thousands of families. Saturday is the biggest day of the year for the food bank. Just a month ago, the food bank was in need of refrigerated...
