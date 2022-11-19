ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How savvy shoppers are battling higher prices this holiday season

By Robbie Owens
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - From the freeways to the airports, to the grocery store aisles, the holiday 'crush' is here.

Add to that the headache of higher prices and it's enough to make you... relax? Absolutely. At least about the higher prices - because savvy shoppers know that the antidote to inflation is to plan.

"Download the grocery store apps!" says smart shopper Shanda Cortines. "The grocery store apps are key to getting the best price. If you don't have them, most of the time they're not even listed in the store, so you're not even gonna know that you're missing out on the best price."

Another app called 'flipp', allows shoppers to browse all of the store ads to find the best deals. Tip: nothing fights inflation quite like free.

For example: one local grocery store chain offering a free turkey with a $100 grocery purchase.

"It's all in the way that you look at," says Cortines. "You know what? Bargain shop and you never know what you're gonna get."

Cortines says she's always had a knack for smart shopping and started teaching her now adult children when they were young. And she adds, it's never too late to learn. It all comes down to planning.

"Meat is the most expensive item on your grocery list, if you find meat on sale, go ahead and grab it. Freeze it. And you can use it in meal planning," shares Cortines. "Monday can be hamburger, the next day it might be tacos.. and the third day it might go into soup."

And whether you're shopping for a holiday meal or a midweek dinner, always shop your own pantry and freezer, first.

You'd be amazed at what's hidden away in there, that you already had.

Buy in bulk only if it makes sense for your family - buying more than you'll use will only go to waste.

As for Thanksgiving dinner, smaller families should consider purchasing a premade holiday meal from a restaurant or grocery store deli. It's more economical than buying items you'll only use once for a special meal. And then, says Cortines, relax.

"It's gonna be fine... we're very fortunate and blessed to have the tech that we have today. Take advantage of those things. Make a list. Have a plan and you're gonna be fine."

