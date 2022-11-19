With the Bellevue Light Rail still under construction, traffic at BHS is taking a turn for the worse. Started in early 2017, the Light Rail is a fourteen-mile-long series of tram tracks that connect the Seattle International District to Mercer Island and even Redmond. Consisting of ten different stations, the rails cost over $3.7 billion to construct, making it one of the largest recent developments in the Puget Sound area. However, as construction has intensified, entire roads have been coned off, making the lives of BHS drivers increasingly difficult.

BELLEVUE, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO