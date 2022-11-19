Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lake Stevens Has To Wait Until After Thanksgiving for the Opening of a New CostcoBryan DijkhuizenLake Stevens, WA
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Related
lynnwoodtoday.com
Scene in Lynnwood: Harris Ford construction coming along
Construction is coming along at the Harris Ford dealership in Lynnwood. Since last August, what was once a road cutting through the dealership (64th Avenue West) has been permanently closed to bridge the gap between Harris Ford’s main building and a new lot, Harris Lincoln. Harris Ford is located...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Community Transit to operate Sunday bus schedule on Thanksgiving holiday
Community Transit will operate on Sunday bus schedule on Thanksgiving Day and return to a regular schedule the following day, Friday, Nov. 26. Thursday, Nov. 25 (Thanksgiving Day) Snohomish County local bus and DART service: Sunday schedule. No Community Transit bus service to Seattle or Northgate. Sound Transit service from...
New ‘ramp support’ over I-5 needs to be replaced
A construction company needs to replace the State Route 520 concrete pier cap supporting a ramp that resides above Interstate 5 in Seattle, which inspectors found to have cracks and holes during an October inspection. Tony Black, the Construction Communications lead for SR 520, tells me the concrete pier cap...
Police investigating after pedestrian hit by car in Edmonds
Highway 99 Southbound at 238th Street Southwest in Edmonds was closed Sunday night after a person was hit by a car, the Edmonds Police Department announced. The roadway has since reopened. According to police, the pedestrian was not in the crosswalk when they were hit. They were taken to Harborview...
myeverettnews.com
A Friday Night Sunset With Fountain Of Lights At Port Of Everett
My Everett News is a hyperlocal news website featuring breaking news and events in Everett, WA. We also cover City of Everett information and items of interest to those who live and work in Everett. It's written by Leland Dart a former Snohomish County based radio reporter born and raised in Everett.
myedmondsnews.com
Stage 1 burn ban issued for Snohomish County
Due to stagnant weather conditions and rising air pollution, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency has issued a Stage 1 burn ban for Snohomish County, effective at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. Use of fireplaces and uncertified wood stoves is prohibited until air quality improves. The only exception to these...
KOMO News
Witness reported seeing debris coming off plane that crashed in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Update: On Nov. 19, officials confirmed four people total died in the crash. The original story is below. Investigators are probing what caused a newly-manufactured plane to crash during a flight Friday morning, killing the two people on board. The crash happened just before 10:30...
Company says deadly Snohomish plane crash was during test flight
SEATTLE — The Cessna Grand Caravan 208B EX was on lease to Seattle-based Raisbeck Engineers when it crashed east of Harvey Field on Friday morning. The crash came as a nightmare sight for Ken Baxter. “I had just witnessed a plane catastrophe of some sort, this plane is coming...
Vehicle from Renton road rage shooting recovered; 9-year-old victim out of hospital
The vehicle from a road rage shooting that put 9-year-old Isaiah Johns in the hospital has been recovered by Washington State Patrol. The stolen Mustang was found in Tukwila, according to troopers. However, the shooter is still on the loose. Officials are processing the car for evidence. Anyone with information...
KOMO News
87-year-old Seattle woman struck by vehicle, injuries life-threatening
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police responded to a collision at Valley St & 4th avenue N. where an 87-year-old woman was struck by a car who is under investigation for DUI. The woman's injuries are considered life-threatening. The road will remain closed in the area for an extended period...
Family of Whidbey Island crash victims sue state, causing driver
CLINTON, Wash — The families of two people killed in a DUI crash on Whidbey Island in 2021 are suing the Washington State Department of Transportation and the causing driver. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of the estates of Sharon Gamble and Kenneth Weikle, claims Washington State Ferries workers...
bhsbarque.com
Bellevue Light Rail project almost complete
With the Bellevue Light Rail still under construction, traffic at BHS is taking a turn for the worse. Started in early 2017, the Light Rail is a fourteen-mile-long series of tram tracks that connect the Seattle International District to Mercer Island and even Redmond. Consisting of ten different stations, the rails cost over $3.7 billion to construct, making it one of the largest recent developments in the Puget Sound area. However, as construction has intensified, entire roads have been coned off, making the lives of BHS drivers increasingly difficult.
KOMO News
2 killed in Snohomish County plane crash
SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Two people were killed after a small plane crashed into a field south of Highway 2 in Snohomish County Friday morning. Federal Aviation Administration said there were only two people on board. The plane has been identified as a single-engine Textron 208B. Snohomish County Fire District...
Death toll rises to 4 after plane crashes, catches fire in field near Snohomish
Four people are confirmed to have died in a small plane that crashed into a field and caught fire near Snohomish, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. “With assistance from the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office, investigators confirmed 4 fatalities,” said spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe in an email Saturday.
Bellevue, Washington
Popular Snowflake Lane returns Nov. 25
Bellevue’s holiday events season makes its return with nightly performances at the popular Snowflake Lane Nov. 25-Dec. 24. The parade starting at 7 p.m. each evening will require the following street closures:. Bellevue Way Northeast, from Northeast Fourth Street to Northeast Eighth Street, 6:30-7:45 p.m. Northeast Sixth Street, from...
Two dead after plane crashes in Snohomish County near Harvey Field
Two people are confirmed dead Friday after a plane crashed and caught fire in Snohomish County near Harvey Field, according to Don Waller with the Snohomish County Fire District 4. KIRO 7 reports the single-engine Textron 208B crashed around 9:35 a.m., per the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). “A lot of...
Police searching for man suspected of chasing woman through West Seattle, shooting at police
SEATTLE — Seattle police are searching for a man suspected of shooting at police while fleeing the scene of a reported domestic violence incident in West Seattle. At about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old woman called 911 to report that her ex-boyfriend was chasing her through West Seattle while pointing a handgun at her, according to the Seattle Police Department.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Martha Lake Elementary presentation, public works contract on Nov. 22 school board agenda
The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Tuesday, Nov. 22, meeting is set to receive a student presentation and school improvement plan from Martha Lake Elementary School as well as the district’s August and September budget reports. In addition, the board is scheduled to approve Resolution #22-22,...
Fire at family-owned Puyallup commercial farm burns for hours
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A barn at a family-owned commercial farm in Puyallup caught fire Thursday night and firefighters remained at the scene on Friday. At 9:23 p.m., East Pierce Fire & Rescue crews were called to Spooner Farms at 9710 state Route 162 in Puyallup. Firefighters battled the flames...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Santa’s Workshop Dec. 10 at John L Scott Real Estate office in Lynnwood
The John L Scott Real Estate office – Lynnwood is hosting a free Santa’s Workshop event for the community on Saturday, Dec. 10, from noon-3 p.m. At Santa’s Workshop, you can get a photo with Santa, decorate cookies, make an ornament, spin the wheel for a prize giveaway, win a basket giveaway, listen to live music, and enjoy catered food, hot cocoa and cider.
Comments / 0