Lynnwood, WA

lynnwoodtoday.com

Scene in Lynnwood: Harris Ford construction coming along

Construction is coming along at the Harris Ford dealership in Lynnwood. Since last August, what was once a road cutting through the dealership (64th Avenue West) has been permanently closed to bridge the gap between Harris Ford’s main building and a new lot, Harris Lincoln. Harris Ford is located...
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Community Transit to operate Sunday bus schedule on Thanksgiving holiday

Community Transit will operate on Sunday bus schedule on Thanksgiving Day and return to a regular schedule the following day, Friday, Nov. 26. Thursday, Nov. 25 (Thanksgiving Day) Snohomish County local bus and DART service: Sunday schedule. No Community Transit bus service to Seattle or Northgate. Sound Transit service from...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

New ‘ramp support’ over I-5 needs to be replaced

A construction company needs to replace the State Route 520 concrete pier cap supporting a ramp that resides above Interstate 5 in Seattle, which inspectors found to have cracks and holes during an October inspection. Tony Black, the Construction Communications lead for SR 520, tells me the concrete pier cap...
SEATTLE, WA
myeverettnews.com

A Friday Night Sunset With Fountain Of Lights At Port Of Everett

My Everett News is a hyperlocal news website featuring breaking news and events in Everett, WA. We also cover City of Everett information and items of interest to those who live and work in Everett. It's written by Leland Dart a former Snohomish County based radio reporter born and raised in Everett.
EVERETT, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Stage 1 burn ban issued for Snohomish County

Due to stagnant weather conditions and rising air pollution, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency has issued a Stage 1 burn ban for Snohomish County, effective at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. Use of fireplaces and uncertified wood stoves is prohibited until air quality improves. The only exception to these...
bhsbarque.com

Bellevue Light Rail project almost complete

With the Bellevue Light Rail still under construction, traffic at BHS is taking a turn for the worse. Started in early 2017, the Light Rail is a fourteen-mile-long series of tram tracks that connect the Seattle International District to Mercer Island and even Redmond. Consisting of ten different stations, the rails cost over $3.7 billion to construct, making it one of the largest recent developments in the Puget Sound area. However, as construction has intensified, entire roads have been coned off, making the lives of BHS drivers increasingly difficult.
BELLEVUE, WA
KOMO News

2 killed in Snohomish County plane crash

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Two people were killed after a small plane crashed into a field south of Highway 2 in Snohomish County Friday morning. Federal Aviation Administration said there were only two people on board. The plane has been identified as a single-engine Textron 208B. Snohomish County Fire District...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Bellevue, Washington

Popular Snowflake Lane returns Nov. 25

Bellevue’s holiday events season makes its return with nightly performances at the popular Snowflake Lane Nov. 25-Dec. 24. The parade starting at 7 p.m. each evening will require the following street closures:. Bellevue Way Northeast, from Northeast Fourth Street to Northeast Eighth Street, 6:30-7:45 p.m. Northeast Sixth Street, from...
BELLEVUE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police searching for man suspected of chasing woman through West Seattle, shooting at police

SEATTLE — Seattle police are searching for a man suspected of shooting at police while fleeing the scene of a reported domestic violence incident in West Seattle. At about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old woman called 911 to report that her ex-boyfriend was chasing her through West Seattle while pointing a handgun at her, according to the Seattle Police Department.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Santa’s Workshop Dec. 10 at John L Scott Real Estate office in Lynnwood

The John L Scott Real Estate office – Lynnwood is hosting a free Santa’s Workshop event for the community on Saturday, Dec. 10, from noon-3 p.m. At Santa’s Workshop, you can get a photo with Santa, decorate cookies, make an ornament, spin the wheel for a prize giveaway, win a basket giveaway, listen to live music, and enjoy catered food, hot cocoa and cider.
LYNNWOOD, WA

