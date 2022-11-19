ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Washington Examiner

Biden plans to sign first bipartisan marijuana bill into law

President Joe Biden is expected to sign legislation that will expand medical marijuana research that passed the Senate this week in a sign of bipartisanship. This is the first stand-alone cannabis bill to be approved with unanimous consent by both the Senate and the House, which passed the bill in July. It seeks to make it easier for scientists to conduct medical marijuana tests and provide protection for doctors who discuss with patients both the benefits and drawbacks of using marijuana. It will now head to Biden, and a White House official told the Washington Examiner that the president will sign the legislation.
WASHINGTON STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

Bill protecting same-sex marriage gains bipartisan support in U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Senate cleared a key hurdle to passing a marriage equality bill Wednesday, garnering even more than the 60 senators from both political parties needed to move past a legislative filibuster.  The bill, which could win final passage in the Senate as soon as this week, would ensure same-sex and interracial couples […] The post Bill protecting same-sex marriage gains bipartisan support in U.S. Senate appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC News

Louisiana evokes blood purity laws in new effort to undercut Black vote

Ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections, Republicans in many parts of the country have worked to limit access to the ballot box for many individuals. But in Louisiana, they’ve succeeded in erasing an entire congressional district, one that not surprisingly could have gone to the Democrats. This egregious disenfranchisement — which hinges on an odious redefining of Black identity to narrow the pool of Black voters — has flown too far under the radar even as control of the U.S. House hangs in the balance.
LOUISIANA STATE
TheStreet

Cannabis News Week: Biden Decriminalization Effort Faces Hurdles

It may have taken nearly two years, but President Joe Biden fulfilled a campaign promise when he announced that he was pardoning all federal marijuana simple possession convictions in early October. Well, technically he fulfilled only part of his campaign promise. The other part his pledge was that he'd decriminalize...
People

12 Republican Senators Just Voted to Advance Same-Sex Marriage Protections Act

The Republicans who voted for the measure include Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, who said in a statement the legislation "provides important protections for religious liberty" A bill once considered dead on arrival will move forward after the Senate voted on Wednesday to advance the Respect for Marriage Act, a piece of legislation that would provide federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages. The measure advanced in a 62-37 vote, with 12 Republicans voting in favor, allowing it to clear the required 60-vote hurdle to prevent a filibuster. The Republican Senators...
MISSOURI STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Expensive City To Live in Every State

Big cities are the hallmark of American society, each embracing different music, sports teams, and art, culminating in a distinct culture for each metropolis. The way of life these cities offer attract many but can drive others away, as we have seen during COVID-19. Apart from distinct cultures, cities also have distinct economies that can […]
GEORGIA STATE
The Maine Writer

Respect for Marriage Act Just Moved Closer to Becoming Law

H.R. 8404, also known as the Respect for Marriage Act, moved closer to becoming law today by clearing the 60-vote threshold needed to move forward. A bipartisan group of senators made changes to the bill to protect religious liberty. The vote this afternoon was 62 yes to 37 no, with 12 Republicans voting to advance the bill.

