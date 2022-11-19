Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Biden plans to sign first bipartisan marijuana bill into law
President Joe Biden is expected to sign legislation that will expand medical marijuana research that passed the Senate this week in a sign of bipartisanship. This is the first stand-alone cannabis bill to be approved with unanimous consent by both the Senate and the House, which passed the bill in July. It seeks to make it easier for scientists to conduct medical marijuana tests and provide protection for doctors who discuss with patients both the benefits and drawbacks of using marijuana. It will now head to Biden, and a White House official told the Washington Examiner that the president will sign the legislation.
West Virginia’s Sen. Capito a ‘yes’ on same-sex marriage test vote
Sen. Joe Manchin (D, WV) Wednesday joined fellow Democrats in Wednesday's Senate test vote for the Respect for Marriage Act, which would enshrine same-sex and interracial marriage protections into law.
Senators Demand Answers on USDA Analyst’s Role in Clearing Way for Sugar Merger
Senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker want to know how a USDA sugar analyst helped pave the way for a merger the Biden administration was trying to stop.
Bill protecting same-sex marriage gains bipartisan support in U.S. Senate
WASHINGTON – The U.S. Senate cleared a key hurdle to passing a marriage equality bill Wednesday, garnering even more than the 60 senators from both political parties needed to move past a legislative filibuster. The bill, which could win final passage in the Senate as soon as this week, would ensure same-sex and interracial couples […] The post Bill protecting same-sex marriage gains bipartisan support in U.S. Senate appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Louisiana evokes blood purity laws in new effort to undercut Black vote
Ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections, Republicans in many parts of the country have worked to limit access to the ballot box for many individuals. But in Louisiana, they’ve succeeded in erasing an entire congressional district, one that not surprisingly could have gone to the Democrats. This egregious disenfranchisement — which hinges on an odious redefining of Black identity to narrow the pool of Black voters — has flown too far under the radar even as control of the U.S. House hangs in the balance.
Biden administration touts $1.2 billion sent to Nebraska via infrastructure law
The Biden administration announced that so far, Nebraska has received $1.2 billion from the $1 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021.
Sen. Kennedy gives explanation after voting against same-sex marriage bill
WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Louisiana Senator John Kennedy released a statement Friday morning explaining why he voted against same-sex marriage legislation. Read his statement below: “Gay marriage is legal in the U.S. as a result of the Obergefell decision. There is no indication whatsoever that the U.S. Supreme Court is going to overrule that case. So, […]
Cannabis News Week: Biden Decriminalization Effort Faces Hurdles
It may have taken nearly two years, but President Joe Biden fulfilled a campaign promise when he announced that he was pardoning all federal marijuana simple possession convictions in early October. Well, technically he fulfilled only part of his campaign promise. The other part his pledge was that he'd decriminalize...
Both Kansas senators vote no, as U.S. Senate defeats filibuster on gay marriage bill
Passage of a measure that would protect gay marriage rights nationwide crossed a key threshold Wednesday when the Senate defeated a filibuster and set the stage for final approval shortly. Senators voted 62-37 to move the Respect for Marriage Act to the Senate for an up-or-down up-and-down vote in the...
US farmer worried Biden's policies put industry in jeopardy
FOX Business' Madison Alworth reports live from a struggling New Jersey grain and vegetable farm to discuss the impact of the Biden administration's policies.
Arkansas senators make up 2 of 37 votes against Respect for Marriage Act in Senate debate
ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, Arkansas senators said they oppose the advancement of the Respect for Marriage Act that Senate is looking to pass as early as November 17, 2022. The act states that the federal government must recognize a marriage between two people regardless of sex, race, or ethnicity of the couple.
12 Republican Senators Just Voted to Advance Same-Sex Marriage Protections Act
The Republicans who voted for the measure include Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, who said in a statement the legislation "provides important protections for religious liberty" A bill once considered dead on arrival will move forward after the Senate voted on Wednesday to advance the Respect for Marriage Act, a piece of legislation that would provide federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages. The measure advanced in a 62-37 vote, with 12 Republicans voting in favor, allowing it to clear the required 60-vote hurdle to prevent a filibuster. The Republican Senators...
Texas Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn vote to block same-sex marriage bill
The Defense of Marriage Act was advanced in the Senate on Wednesday in a 62-37 vote.
Sen. Blumenthal pushes for boost in federal funding for home heating program
Blumenthal pushed to boost the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP.
Biden asks U.S. Supreme Court to lift block of student loan relief plan
Nov 18 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration on Friday asked the Supreme Court to lift a lower court's order blocking his plan to cancel billions of dollars in student debt in a challenge brought by six Republican-led states.
Letters: On marriage, Chuck Grassley misses the point, Joni Ernst gets it right
Grassley misses the point in his explanation Sen. Chuck Grassley's no vote on the bill to codify same-sex marriage and his explanation leaves me exhausted. Grassley stated that because same-sex couple already have protections, this law is not needed. Would someone please point out to Grassley that abortion rights were also protected until the...
U.S. judge rejects Biden administration's LGBT health protections
Nov 11 (Reuters) - A federal judge in Texas ruled on Friday that President Joe Biden's administration had wrongly interpreted an Obamacare provision as barring health care providers from discriminating against gay and transgender people.
Major rail union rejects deal brokered by Biden, threatening a strike before the holidays
A union representing conductors has until Dec. 9 to reach a deal with rail companies before a strike or lockout could happen.
Respect for Marriage Act Just Moved Closer to Becoming Law
H.R. 8404, also known as the Respect for Marriage Act, moved closer to becoming law today by clearing the 60-vote threshold needed to move forward. A bipartisan group of senators made changes to the bill to protect religious liberty. The vote this afternoon was 62 yes to 37 no, with 12 Republicans voting to advance the bill.
