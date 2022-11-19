ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Footwear News

Taraji P. Henson Takes A Sheer Risk in Halter Minidress & Matching Robe at Rihanna’s ‘Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Show’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Taraji P. Henson wasn’t afraid to take a risk at the premiere of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 runway show. Launching on Nov. 9, the fourth annual Savage X Fenty show — aptly titled “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4” — will be streamed online through Amazon’s Prime Video platform.
SIMI VALLEY, CA
Vogue Magazine

Emily Ratajkowski’s $40 Skort Is My New Obsession

Last week, Emily Ratajkowski stepped out in a new incarnation of her now-signature, leggy femme fatale look—this time in what appeared to be a khaki mini, knee-high boots, a Dior bag, and a cropped jacket. But upon closer look, Ratajkowski wasn’t wearing a mini skirt, but rather a skort. Unlike a traditional skort that looks the same as a skirt, EmRata’s itty bitty shorts were visible in the back. It’s an easy look to get, too; The item in question costs a total of $40.
Inquisitr.com

Kate Hudson Stuns In See-Through Sequin Dress

Kate Hudson is looking like a goddess as she flaunts her figure in custom-made Elie Saab. The 43-year-old actress was featured this week on the iconic designer's Instagram modeling a gorgeous sequin-covered dress, also flying the flag for the 2022 sheer trend. Kate dazzled as she struck a confident pose, also marking her presence at the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in Los Angeles, CA. Kate remains a firm favorite with designer brands - it isn't all spandex leggings as she continues to front clothing brand Fabletics.
wegotthiscovered.com

Pete Davidson’s mom gives him an eyebrow-raising gift in new Manscaped commercial

It’s safe to say there are some gifts we really don’t want from your parents, and a manscaping kit from your own mom is probably pretty high on that list. Well, that’s exactly what happens in Pete Davidson‘s latest commercial for Manscaped as he sits down with his mom to enjoy the festive season.
HollywoodLife

Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, & Gigi Hadid, 27, Spotted Together At Halloween Party: Report

Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, and Gigi Hadid, 27, got spooky together. The pair, which have been linked since September, was allegedly spotted at the Circoloco Halloween bacchanal at the Brooklyn Navy Yard over the weekend, per a report from Page Six. “Leo wore a [scary] mask most of the night unless he was drinking,” a source for the publication claimed. “The group got bottle service.” Gigi and Leo were reportedly also hanging out with Gigi’s younger sister Bella, Victoria’s Secret Angel Irina Shayk, and Helly Nahmad, an art dealer who founded the Helly Nahmad Gallery in Manhattan.
BROOKLYN, NY
In Style

Emily Ratajkowski's Chaotic Coffee-Run Look Included Sky Blue Cowboy Boots

It's been proven that Emily Ratajkowski can make just about anything look sexy (from Canadian tuxedos to ab-baring "hoodies"), and, now, for her next sartorial challenge, she's putting a stylish spin on "just rolled out of bed" fashion — you know, when you wake up, throw on a mélange of random articles of clothing, and hope they match while rushing out the door?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Elite Daily

Pete Davidson’s Zodiac Sign Makes Him An Intense Partner

As I’m sure you know by now, Pete Davidson is one of Hollywood’s most sought-after bachelors. The SNL star has had his share of heartbreak, but that certainly hasn’t prevented him from bouncing back strong (he’s reportedly been seen going on dates with Emily Ratajkowski). While the duo hasn’t publicly commented on their relationship yet, it comes as no surprise that Davidson has a thing for romance, and his zodiac sign explains why.
POPSUGAR

A Look Back at Emily Ratajkowski's Past (and Current) Loves

Model, writer, and activist Emily Ratajkowski is constantly in the spotlight, whether its for various modeling or acting gigs, advocating for women's rights, or publishing think pieces on feminism and the female body. One aspect of her life that remains out of the public eye and private, however, is her romantic life.
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Rocks Tight Legging For Dinner With Gigi Hadid In NYC: Photos

Rihanna, 34, and Gigi Hadid, 27, were gorgeous sights to see on Nov. 5! The singer and model enjoyed a dinner outing together at Caviar Russe in New York City, NY and looked as stylish as could be. RiRi wore a button-down top with matching leggings and pointy toed boots while Gigi rocked white crop top under a long black leather jacket, black pants, and lime green pointy toed boots.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Inquisitr.com

Kate Hudson Stuns In Eye-Catching Crochet Dress

Kate Hudson is stunning as she flaunts her toned arms and shoulders in a sleeveless crochet dress. The 43-year-old actress and Fabletics face popped up on pal Bruce Bozzi's Instagram this week, and she was looking super stylish. Kate had opted for a summery look that's appropriate all year round as she rocked a blue-and-black crochet dress that also added a winter sweater feel. All smiles in Bruce's Instagram share, Kate stunned in her look, also appearing on Bruce's stories. Kate doesn't just appear on her own Instagram.
Inquisitr.com

Vanessa Hudgens Stuns In Plunging Dress And Thigh-High Boots

The 33-year-old Spring Breakers actress recently jetted to the City of Light with a packed social calendar and a suitcase full of chic and sexy looks. She attended a convention where she reunited with some cast members of her former show, High School Musical, and also enjoyed the Parisian sights with her S.O., MLB player Cole Tucker.

