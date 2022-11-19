ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ODOT Region 4 construction update: Week of Nov. 18-25

By KTVZ news sources
 2 days ago
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is ODOT's Region 4 construction update for the week of Nov. 18-25.

Here at ODOT, we are committed to providing a safe and efficient transportation system for everyone. We invest in Oregon's future through roadway improvement projects. The following projects are located within Region 4; Central Oregon from The Dalles to Klamath Falls on the east side of the Cascades.

There are two ways to learn about construction taking place for the upcoming week.

1. Visit TripCheck.com. Constantly updated with construction and crash data, TripCheck is the best way to learn about road conditions around the state. Click on a traffic cone symbol on the map to see construction impacts for that area.

2. Scroll down to the counties and highways listed below to see impacts that could affect you. Construction information is shown for one week, giving you the most up-to-date information.

All work is dependent on weather conditions, and schedules are subject to change.

HARNEY/LAKE COUNTIES

U.S. 395: Big Stick to Alkali Lake, Lakeview, Lakeview-Burns Highway (MP 15.43 - MP 46.93).

No work expected this week.

More project information here.

DESCHUTES COUNTY

U.S. 97 and U.S. 20 Bend North Corridor

Mobilization of staging yards including on-site crushing and excavation will continue this week. Crews will be receiving HDPE pipe for Swalley Irrigation Pipeline on Wednesday. There will be a 1 lane, 2 way flagging closure on Jamison for pipe offload. Expect moderate delays for one to one and a half hours.

More project information here.

U.S. 20: Mervin Sampels to Greenwood (3 rd Street Bend, MP 18.99 – MP 20.99)

Crews will be performing lane closures on 3rd St from Butler Market to Mervin Sampels with day work Monday to Wednesday for sidewalk, utility and signal work. There will be no work Thursday and Friday. Intersection work will continue at Bend River Mall and Mervin Samples. Minimal delays are expected. Expected project completion November 2023.

More project information here.

U.S. 20: Tumalo-Cooley

Crews will be performing lane closures on U.S. 20 from Tumalo to Cooley Rd with day and night work Monday to Wednesday for clearing, earthworks, utility, and paving works. There will be no work Thursday and Friday. The south leg of Old Bend Redmond Intersection and Sunset Drive remain closed. Road reconstruction will be continuing along Wood Avenue in Tumalo. Moderate delays are expected.
Expected project completion November 2023.

More project information here.

HOOD RIVER COUNTY

I-84: Forest Lane Over I-84 Project, Columbia River Highway (MP 46.2 - MP 46.51).

NW Forest Lane over I-84 is open. Contract work is substantially complete. Crews may be working on various cleanup and punch list items throughout the project. No lane closures or flagging anticipated this week. Expected Project Completion is mid-December.

More project information here.

I-84: Columbia River Highway Culverts

Crews will be performing work at various sites between Hood River and The Dalles, as well as between Arlington and Boardman in both the eastbound and westbound directions under shoulder closures. A single lane closure will remain in place in the westbound direction east of Hood River at MP 65.5 continuously during the week until Wednesday at 12pm noon. Another daily lane closure is expected at MP 73.4 in the WB direction between Monday morning and Wednesday at 12pm noon while crews performs culvert rehabilitation work. Travelers should expect minimal delays and use caution while traveling through the work sites. Expected completion - March 2023.

More project information here.

JEFFERSON COUNTY
and CTWS RESERVATION

U.S. 26: Clear Lake Road - NW Dogwood Lane Project

At MP 69, paving has been completed and traffic shifted onto the permanent alignment. Daytime lane closures under flagger control are expected on Monday and Tuesday while crews perform various aspects of work on the roadway as well as in areas adjacent to the highway. Crews will also be loading and hauling material from the staging area adjacent to Clear Creek at MP 69.0 and the WB staging area at MP 69.9. Watch for trucks going in and out of these staging areas. The 40 mph speed reduction is no longer in place. Expected Completion December 2022.

More project information here.

Watch a video on this project here.

U.S. 97: The Dalles - California Highway Culverts Project

No work expected this week.

KLAMATH COUNTY

OR140 Brett Way Extension (South Klamath Falls Highway, MP 3.74 - 4.75)

No work expected this week.

More project information here.

OR 140 at OR66 Intersection Improvements Project

No work expected this week.

More project information here

U.S. 97: OR 58 - California Border Project (The Dalles - California Highway, MP 252.44 - MP 278.81)

Bridge work on USBR Bridge at MP 273.71, Link River Bridge at MP 275.03, and the Green Spring Bridge at MP 277.12. USBR Bridge at MP 273.71: Bridge work will be done under the bridge, no delays expected. Link River Bridge at MP 275.03: Lane shift traffic control installed on Main Street, bridge work will be done behind the barrier, no delays expected. Conger Avenue is closed for thru traffic. OR140 at the Green Springs Bridge: Lane shift traffic control installed, bridge work will be done behind the barrier, no delays expected.

More project information here.

WASCO COUNTY (OR)/KLICKITAT (WA)

The Dalles (Columbia River) Bridge Project (U.S. 197: WA MP 0.57 I-84: MP 100.6-U.S. 197:OR  MP 0.61 I-84: MP 102.2.)

Weekend Full Closures of the bridge will continue each weekend (except holiday weekends of Thanksgiving, Christmas & New Years) starting Thursday evenings at 8 p.m. to Monday mornings at 6 a.m. Designated detour route during full closures is via I-84/ U.S. 97 @ Biggs Jct./SR14. Outside of the full closure timeframes, work continues to occur on the shoulders and staging areas off the ends of the bridge during daytime hours with no impacts to traffic, as well as on the bridge deck, sidewalks and under the bridge during weeknights under single lane closures controlled by flaggers. A speed reduction to 35 mph is in place across the bridge. Expect minimal delays during nighttime single lane closures and use caution when traveling through the project. Anticipated completion - Spring 2023.

More project information here.

Watch a video on this project here.

Questions or comments?

Meghan Blyth, ODOT Community Affairs Coordinator

(541)280-2716 or Meghan.Blyth@odot.oregon.gov

For current road and weather conditions visit TripCheck.com or call 511

The post ODOT Region 4 construction update: Week of Nov. 18-25 appeared first on KTVZ .

