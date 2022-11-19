ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lydia Ko’s emotional win comes with a record-setting prize

When Lydia Ko tapped in on the 72nd hole, she finally let the rest of the world in. Ko, while always insightful in interviews, is generally inscrutable on the course. She’d held steady all week in Naples, Fla., building a massive lead and then holding on tight. But on the final green of the CME Group Tour Championship, it suddenly hit. A second consecutive victory. A signature win. Her first multiple-win season since 2016. And the largest first-place prize — a $2 million check — in the history of women’s sports.
2022 Dunlop Phoenix Tournament final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Dunlop Phoenix Tournament final leaderboard is headed by winner Kazuki Higa, who earned the Japan Golf Tour win at Phoenix Country Club in Miyazaki, Japan. Higa won this title with a three-shot win over Mito Pereira, shooting 21-under 263, which included a final-round 64 to take the trophy. Tomoharu Otsuki finished in solo third place, a shot behind the Chilean.
Patrick Rodgers, Sahith Theegala among crowded leaderboard bidding for first PGA Tour title at RSM Classic

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – The fact that Patrick Rodgers still is seeking his first PGA Tour victory after 225 career starts is one of golf’s great mysteries. But that could change on Sunday at the RSM Classic as Rodgers made four straight birdies on the back nine Saturday to shoot 6-under 64 and shares the 54-hole lead with Ben Martin. It’s Rodgers’s first 54-hole lead since the 2017 John Deere Classic.
RSM Classic future: Davis Love III believes Golden Isles tradition will have key place on Tour schedule

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — There are big changes coming to the PGA Tour schedule: more money, more tournaments where the top players will collide and a change in the season-long format for the first time since 2013.  Most of that affects a series of "elevated tournaments," which includes The Players Championship, the World Golf Championships and the invitationals such as The Memorial, Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Genesis Invitational. ...
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code MCBETFULL Scores With $1250 World Cup 2022 Bonus

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Thanksgiving week in sports kicks off with one of the world’s great spectacles – the 22nd World Cup, a gathering of 32 nations, including the United States, in Qatar. And what better time is there to get in on the betting action using Caesars Sportsbook promo code MCBETFULL, which provides up to $1,250 in first-bet insurance to new users – perfect if you want to take a flier on the Americans or your favorite team.
Tour Confidential: Rory and Rahm, Greg Norman, Lydia Ko, OWGR tweaks

Check in every week for the unfiltered opinions of our writers and editors as they break down the hottest topics in the sport, and join the conversation by tweeting us @golf_com. This week, our team breaks down the finales on the DP World and LPGA Tours, Rory McIlroy’s comment on Greg Norman, and Jon Rahm’s take on the OWGR.
