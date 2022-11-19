Read full article on original website
Lydia Ko’s emotional win comes with a record-setting prize
When Lydia Ko tapped in on the 72nd hole, she finally let the rest of the world in. Ko, while always insightful in interviews, is generally inscrutable on the course. She’d held steady all week in Naples, Fla., building a massive lead and then holding on tight. But on the final green of the CME Group Tour Championship, it suddenly hit. A second consecutive victory. A signature win. Her first multiple-win season since 2016. And the largest first-place prize — a $2 million check — in the history of women’s sports.
Cole Hammer gets into Sony Open with closing 65, first Tour top-10 at RSM Classic
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – Cole Hammer’s next competitive round was going to be a Monday qualifier on the Korn Ferry Tour early next year. But after Sunday’s closing 65 at the RSM Classic and his tie for fifth, his plans have changed dramatically. Although he appeared...
PGA Tour: these players missed the cut at the 2022 RSM Classic
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — The fall portion of the 2022-23 PGA Tour season comes to an end this Sunday with the conclusion of the RSM Classic at Sea Island Resort. But for some players, the end came prematurely with a Friday missed cut. Sixty-nine golfers from a field...
Canadian Adam Svensson gets 1st PGA Tour title at Sea Island
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — (AP) — Adam Svensson handled the cold air and the heat of contention as if he had been there before, closing with a 6-under 64 to win the RSM Classic on Sunday at Sea Island for his first PGA Tour victory. Svensson, a...
2022 Dunlop Phoenix Tournament final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
The 2022 Dunlop Phoenix Tournament final leaderboard is headed by winner Kazuki Higa, who earned the Japan Golf Tour win at Phoenix Country Club in Miyazaki, Japan. Higa won this title with a three-shot win over Mito Pereira, shooting 21-under 263, which included a final-round 64 to take the trophy. Tomoharu Otsuki finished in solo third place, a shot behind the Chilean.
Adam Svensson goes from barely making cut to winning 2022 RSM Classic for first PGA Tour win
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – Until Adam Svensson sank a 6-foot eagle putt at the 15th hole of his second round, he appeared to be in danger of missing the cut at the 2022 RSM Classic. Winning his first PGA Tour tournament wasn’t a thought in his mind.
Patrick Rodgers, Sahith Theegala among crowded leaderboard bidding for first PGA Tour title at RSM Classic
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – The fact that Patrick Rodgers still is seeking his first PGA Tour victory after 225 career starts is one of golf’s great mysteries. But that could change on Sunday at the RSM Classic as Rodgers made four straight birdies on the back nine Saturday to shoot 6-under 64 and shares the 54-hole lead with Ben Martin. It’s Rodgers’s first 54-hole lead since the 2017 John Deere Classic.
Patrick Rodgers, Ben Martin unlikely leaders at RSM Classic
Patrick Rodgers carded a 6-under 64 and Ben Martin had a 65 on Saturday to share the lead at the
Honda ends title sponsorship of PGA Tour’s Honda Classic after 42 years
Given the PGA Tour’s recent decision to designate 13 tournaments on the 2023 schedule as “elevated events” — meaning the purse size of each will swell to $20 million — it seemed like it was only a matter of time before tournament sponsors of mere “regular” Tour stops opted to walk.
RSM Classic future: Davis Love III believes Golden Isles tradition will have key place on Tour schedule
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — There are big changes coming to the PGA Tour schedule: more money, more tournaments where the top players will collide and a change in the season-long format for the first time since 2013. Most of that affects a series of "elevated tournaments," which includes The Players Championship, the World Golf Championships and the invitationals such as The Memorial, Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Genesis Invitational. ...
2022 RSM Classic live stream, watch online, TV schedule, channel, tee times, radio, golf coverage
The last event of the last PGA Tour swing season gets underway this week at the 2022 RSM Classic. Traveling to Sea Island, Georgia, a number of competitors will enjoy a home game as the Sea Island Mafia welcomes the field to the Atlantic Coast for the 13th time in tournament history.
Tour Confidential: Rory and Rahm, Greg Norman, Lydia Ko, OWGR tweaks
Check in every week for the unfiltered opinions of our writers and editors as they break down the hottest topics in the sport, and join the conversation by tweeting us @golf_com. This week, our team breaks down the finales on the DP World and LPGA Tours, Rory McIlroy’s comment on Greg Norman, and Jon Rahm’s take on the OWGR.
