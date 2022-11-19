Read full article on original website
Rowena Austin
15h ago
How many Govt officials do this? I doubt Prichard is the only dirty little government secret, just the only one that the light got shined on. Praying that light shines on more!
WALA-TV FOX10
Fairhope man sentenced to 2½ years for $1.2 million COVID-19 fraud
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Of all the people charged in southwest Alabama with defrauding the Paycheck Protection Program, Jason Carl Pears likely got the most money. Pears, who pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud in August, admitted to filing a pair of fraudulent applications to the COVID-19 relief program and netting more than $1.2 million. On Friday, a judge sentenced him to 2½ years in prison. That prison term stands apart form most of the other COVID prosecutions in Mobile, which generally have resulted in probation.
Two more arrests in Prichard Water Board investigation
Two more people were arrested in connection with the questionable spending by the former manager of the Prichard Water Board.
WALA-TV FOX10
Driver told investigators he got $10,000 to transport fentanyl, investigator testifies
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A California man pulled over last month with three packages of fentanyl told investigators he had been paid $10,000 to move drugs but insisted he did not know what kind of drugs they were, according to testimony Thursday. Keith Wilson, a narcotics investigator with the Mobile...
1 arrested, 1 hospitalized following ‘assault’ at Fairhope home: Fairhope Police
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fairhope Police said they arrested a man while another man is in the hospital following an argument in a home off of De’Estrehan Road Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the FHP. The FHP is investigating the incident as an assault. Police said the home on D’Estrehan Road has […]
WPMI
Police make assault arrest in dispute between family members in Fairhope subdivision
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Fairhope Police are currently investigating an assault in the D’estrehan subdivision. The assault stemmed from a dispute between two adult male family members. The victim was transported to the hospital where they are in critical condition. The offender is currently in custody at Fairhope...
WEAR
Deputies: Stabbing under investigation in Pace
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office, a stabbing is under investigation in Pace Saturday afternoon. A call was made about the incident around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Pontiz Parkway and McLain Lane near Conner Court. At this time, no further details...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile County grand jury indicts former Prichard water board manager, husband and current employee
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile County grand jury on Thursday indicted the former Prichard water board operations manager and her husband on charges related to misuse of utility funds and also charged a current employees. Nia Malika Bradley previously had been arrested earlier this year, and a judge found...
utv44.com
Police need help identifying downtown Mobile shooting suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers were in the downtown area of the 200 block of Dauphin Street when they heard a gunshot. Officers were flagged down by a male victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Reportedly the victim heard gunshots and realized he had been shot in the foot. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. This is an ongoing investigation.
Fast Track Tax shooting suspect arrested: Mobile Police
THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a man suspected of shooting another man in the parking of of Fast Track Tax in Theodore on Wednesday night. Allen Staten, 33, was taken to Metro Jail and charged with assault, unlawfully having a gun and shooting into an occupied building, according to a Mobile […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Man charged in connection with shooting on U.S. 90
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police arrested a man they believe is responsible for shooting a man multiple times Wednesday night. The incident took place at Fast Track Tax Service, 5879 U.S. 90, according to authorities. Authorities said they responded to a call on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:48 p.m....
WALA-TV FOX10
Testimony: Mobile teenager told police co-defendant put him up to shooting store owner
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 16-year-old accused of shooting a convenience store owner during a robbery in September confessed to the crime and told investigators that his alleged accomplice directed him to do so, an investigator testified Thursday. Mobile police Detective George Busbee testified during a preliminary hearing in Mobile...
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputy arrested and charged with possession of meth
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A Baldwin County sheriff’s deputy has been arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine after the sheriff’s office searched his home and vehicle. According to authorities, Robert Dewberry arrived for work when his supervisor pulled him aside and searched his vehicle. During their...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man who staged fake armored vehicle robbery sentenced for COVID-19 fraud
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man already doing time for staging a fake robbery of the Brink’s armored vehicle he was driving now will do eight more months. Senior U.S. District Judge Ginny Granade handed down the sentence on Wednesday to Jonah Tamoni Bessard, 27, of Mobile. He pleaded guilty in August to wire fraud, admitting that he filed a fraudulent application under the Paycheck Protection Program – while he was in jail in the Brink’s vehicle case.
WALA-TV FOX10
Prichard man sentenced to 7 years for federal gun charge related to Subway holdup
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Prichard man who admitted to brandishing a gun during a holdup of a Subway restaurant in 2019 got seven years in prison Wednesday. Senior U.S. District Judge Ginny Granade imposed the sentence on Quentin Diondre Vincent. The robbery occurred on Oct. 14, 2019. It was featured on a FOX10 News “Caught in the Act” segment.
Boyfriend of Chickasaw shooting victim speaks out
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — After a shooting left a woman dead in her home, her boyfriend is demanding answers. Police have identified Kimberly Robles, 21, as the victim of a shooting off 3rd Avenue in Chickasaw Thursday night. Her boyfriend, Anthony Ford, did not want to discuss the details of the murder, but he did […]
Prichard police investigating Thursday night murder
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Prichard Police Department said they are actively investigating a homicide that happened Thursday night. According to officials, a man showed up at USA Medical Center who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, Terrance D. Norris Jr., was pronounced dead at the hospital. Anyone with information is […]
utv44.com
Foley PD using "Support Services" civilian team to ease pressure on officers amid growth
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Foley Police Department is getting creative to combat the national law enforcement hiring shortage by creating a new civilian Support Services team, which can fill in when sworn officers aren't needed. Finding good help is tough these days, whether you're with a private business...
Chickasaw police investigating deadly shooting, MCSO assisting
UPDATE (11:58 p.m.): Chickasaw officials confirmed that the person shot and killed was a 21-year-old female. She was shot multiple times in her home. Officers said there was no sign of forced entry into the home and it appeared someone started shooting at the house when they approached it. The subject allegedly kept shooting when […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Prichard authorities name suspect wanted in murder case
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities in Prichard have named a suspect wanted in connection with a murder that took place last month at an apartment complex. Tyler Shakur Moore is wanted in connection with the killing of Lawrence Terrell Darby on Sept. 5 at the St. Stephens Woods apartment complex in Prichard, according to TJ Pettway, public service director for the City of Prichard.
utv44.com
Prichard Water hit with quarter of a million dollars in penalties for multiple violations
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — More troubles for the Prichard Water Board, as the Alabama Department of Environmental Management has hit the embattled utility with nearly a quarter million dollars in penalties for multiple violations of its permits. A Consent Order issued on September 12, 2022, cited PWB for violations...
