Prichard, AL

Rowena Austin
15h ago

How many Govt officials do this? I doubt Prichard is the only dirty little government secret, just the only one that the light got shined on. Praying that light shines on more!

WALA-TV FOX10

Fairhope man sentenced to 2½ years for $1.2 million COVID-19 fraud

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Of all the people charged in southwest Alabama with defrauding the Paycheck Protection Program, Jason Carl Pears likely got the most money. Pears, who pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud in August, admitted to filing a pair of fraudulent applications to the COVID-19 relief program and netting more than $1.2 million. On Friday, a judge sentenced him to 2½ years in prison. That prison term stands apart form most of the other COVID prosecutions in Mobile, which generally have resulted in probation.
FAIRHOPE, AL
WEAR

Deputies: Stabbing under investigation in Pace

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office, a stabbing is under investigation in Pace Saturday afternoon. A call was made about the incident around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Pontiz Parkway and McLain Lane near Conner Court. At this time, no further details...
PACE, FL
utv44.com

Police need help identifying downtown Mobile shooting suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers were in the downtown area of the 200 block of Dauphin Street when they heard a gunshot. Officers were flagged down by a male victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Reportedly the victim heard gunshots and realized he had been shot in the foot. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. This is an ongoing investigation.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fast Track Tax shooting suspect arrested: Mobile Police

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a man suspected of shooting another man in the parking of of Fast Track Tax in Theodore on Wednesday night. Allen Staten, 33, was taken to Metro Jail and charged with assault, unlawfully having a gun and shooting into an occupied building, according to a Mobile […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Man charged in connection with shooting on U.S. 90

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police arrested a man they believe is responsible for shooting a man multiple times Wednesday night. The incident took place at Fast Track Tax Service, 5879 U.S. 90, according to authorities. Authorities said they responded to a call on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:48 p.m....
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile man who staged fake armored vehicle robbery sentenced for COVID-19 fraud

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man already doing time for staging a fake robbery of the Brink’s armored vehicle he was driving now will do eight more months. Senior U.S. District Judge Ginny Granade handed down the sentence on Wednesday to Jonah Tamoni Bessard, 27, of Mobile. He pleaded guilty in August to wire fraud, admitting that he filed a fraudulent application under the Paycheck Protection Program – while he was in jail in the Brink’s vehicle case.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Prichard man sentenced to 7 years for federal gun charge related to Subway holdup

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Prichard man who admitted to brandishing a gun during a holdup of a Subway restaurant in 2019 got seven years in prison Wednesday. Senior U.S. District Judge Ginny Granade imposed the sentence on Quentin Diondre Vincent. The robbery occurred on Oct. 14, 2019. It was featured on a FOX10 News “Caught in the Act” segment.
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Boyfriend of Chickasaw shooting victim speaks out

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — After a shooting left a woman dead in her home, her boyfriend is demanding answers. Police have identified Kimberly Robles, 21, as the victim of a shooting off 3rd Avenue in Chickasaw Thursday night. Her boyfriend, Anthony Ford, did not want to discuss the details of the murder, but he did […]
CHICKASAW, AL
WKRG News 5

Prichard police investigating Thursday night murder

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Prichard Police Department said they are actively investigating a homicide that happened Thursday night. According to officials, a man showed up at USA Medical Center who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, Terrance D. Norris Jr., was pronounced dead at the hospital. Anyone with information is […]
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Chickasaw police investigating deadly shooting, MCSO assisting

UPDATE (11:58 p.m.): Chickasaw officials confirmed that the person shot and killed was a 21-year-old female. She was shot multiple times in her home. Officers said there was no sign of forced entry into the home and it appeared someone started shooting at the house when they approached it. The subject allegedly kept shooting when […]
CHICKASAW, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Prichard authorities name suspect wanted in murder case

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities in Prichard have named a suspect wanted in connection with a murder that took place last month at an apartment complex. Tyler Shakur Moore is wanted in connection with the killing of Lawrence Terrell Darby on Sept. 5 at the St. Stephens Woods apartment complex in Prichard, according to TJ Pettway, public service director for the City of Prichard.
PRICHARD, AL

Comments / 0

