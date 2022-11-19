Read full article on original website
How Davante Adams saved Derek Carr in the tunnel after the Raiders’ win over Broncos
Carr found Adams for a 35-yard touchdown to give the Raiders an overtime victory.
This might be why Chiefs’ Orlando Brown says ‘Easy Money University’ during intros
The Chiefs’ left tackle caught the attention of fans with his introduction.
Report: Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett Gives Up Play-Calling
For weeks now, Denver Broncos fans have been pounding the table for head coach Nathaniel Hackett to relinquish offensive play-calling duties. On the morning of Denver's rematch with the Las Vegas Raiders, Tom Pelissero broke the news that Hackett has done just that, giving the mantle to QBs coach Klint Kubiak.
Chiefs fans take over SoFi Stadium in embarrassing moment for Chargers (Video)
SoFi Stadium was filled with Kansas City Chiefs fans for the Los Angeles Chargers home game on Sunday Night Football. Prior to Week 11, it was revealed that the Sunday Night Football game would be changed. In place of the Cincinnati Bengals-Pittsburgh Steelers game, NBC had the Los Angeles Chargers hosting the rival Kansas City Chiefs. This game was an opportunity for the Chargers to gain ground on the Chiefs in the AFC West standings, especially with the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders well out of the picture.
Nathaniel Hackett makes major change to Broncos' offense
The Denver Broncos have had the worst offense in the NFL this season, and head coach Nathaniel Hackett is making a significant change for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Hackett it giving up playcalling duties, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. Quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak will call...
Jets coach Robert Saleh used an expletive to describe his team’s offense
The Jets head coach wasn't happy with his team's offensive performance. Jets head coach Robert Saleh didn’t mince words when he was asked about how New York’s offense played in the second half of Sunday’s 10-3 loss to the Patriots. “It was dog sh**,” Saleh said.
Star quarterback reveals “greatest tight end of all time”
There have been quite a few legendary tight ends that have come through the NFL in recent years like Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Gates, and Tony Gonzalez. But when it comes to the greatest tight end of all time, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes thinks it’s an active player – teammate Travis Kelce. After a Read more... The post Star quarterback reveals “greatest tight end of all time” appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tucker Kraft declares for NFL Draft
Tucker Kraft made it official on Monday, announcing via social media that he will enter the 2023 NFL Draft instead of returning to South Dakota State. Officially a junior, Kraft could have had two more years after this one, with the extra year granted to players due to the COVID-19 impacted 2020 season. ...
Steelers vs Bengals Takeaways: Can’t Blame Offense For Loss
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers roller coaster season continues following a disappointing 37-30 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. It wasn't all the offense or the defense that kept this game out of reach for the Steelers. Both sides had opportunities to put the Bengals away, and both sides failed to do so.
Where are the good, young Steelers coaches? There aren't any
NFL.com just released a list of the top 100 young coaches to watch in the NFL. Pittsburgh did not have one coach under the age of 45 with no previous head coaching experience.
Bruce Feldman provides surprising update on Nebraska coaching search, evaluates top candidates
The search at Nebraska for the Huskers’ next head football coach is still ongoing, and The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman has come in with a rather surprising update on the job. Matt Rhule previously coached at Baylor and Temple, establishing himself as a great college coach. His tenure in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers didn’t go well, but he is viewed as a strong candidate for the Nebraska job.
On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 19, QB Malachi Nelson
With regular season high school football finished across the country, On3 has released its second-to-last rankings update for the 2023 recruiting cycle. Ranking as the No. 19 overall player in the 2023 On300 and earning five-star status is Los Alamitos (Calif.) quarterback and USC commit Malachi Nelson. He rose from a previous ranking of No. 21.
QB Josh Allen’s neighbors help dig him out ahead of Browns game
Two lifelong Buffalo Bills fans on Saturday helped to dig out their snowed-in neighbors, including Bills quarterback Josh Allen.
Behind Enemy Lines: 49ers practicing in Colorado to prepare for Mexico’s altitude
The Arizona Cardinals (4-6) head to Mexico City for a Monday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers (5-4), the first meeting of the NFC West foes this year. Behind Enemy Lines brings you the key storylines and latest news for the Cardinals’ opponents each week this season.
Josh McDaniels gets revenge in Denver
McDaniels, who was the Broncos head coach from 2009-10, made his first return to Denver since the franchise fired him. Even though he downplayed the storyline throughout the week, it's a sweet victory because McDaniels is 2-0 against his former team. The win within the AFC West helps the Raiders avoid last in the division, and it's their sixth consecutive victory against the Broncos.
