Carlinville, IL

foxillinois.com

Woman accused of killing 3-year-old has extensive DCFS history

CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The woman accused of killing a 3-year-old Macoupin County boy has an extensive history with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS). Ashley Bottoms is charged with involuntary manslaughter. She's accused of killing Hunter Lee Drew on October 20, which is less than...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

Springfield firefighters rescue 8 from balcony

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — On Sunday night, multiple residents were trapped on a balcony from a structure fire in the 1000 Block of 1st Street. The Springfield Fire Department responded to the fire at 10:46 p.m. The first crews on the scene reported heavy fire from the west side...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

SFD responds to garage fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Fire Department is investigating a garage fire from Friday night. Crews responded to the 1900 block of South State Street around 11:30 p.m. to find a garage fully engulfed in flames. There were no injuries reported from the fire.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Transgender Day of Remembrance Memorial Service

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There will be a remembrance for those who lost their life due to transphobia and hate in Springfield. The Transgender Day of Remembrance Memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Sunday. It will be held in front of Out on Adams 413 E....
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Mobile tattoo parlor owner speaks out after aldermen expressed concerns

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — New details about the mobile tattoo parlor roaming around Springfield. The business is Styx Unlimited Tattoo Emporium, and its owner is speaking out after some aldermen expressed concerns. Anthony Killion, the owner of Styx Unlimited Tattoo Emporium said his business is no different than a...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Springfield Mayor re-running for reelection

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Mayor Jim Langfelder has announced that he is filing petitions for re-election for Mayor of Springfield. Langfelder was first elected in 2015 and then reelected in 2019. Before becoming mayor, Langfelder served as the city's treasurer for three terms. Springfield's current treasurer, Misty Buscher has...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Two weeks left to order wreaths for veterans' graves

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — You're running out of time to order wreaths for this year's Wreaths Across America placement at Camp Butler National Cemetery. The deadline to support Wreaths Across America at Camp Butler National Cemetery ends Thanksgiving weekend. At 11 a.m. on December 17 the sponsored wreaths will...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

UIS offers free professional clothes to students

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Students are receiving a helping hand when it comes to their careers. The University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) Professional Clothing Closet is providing free professional clothes to students. The Professional Clothing Closet offers a wide variety of business clothes for students to wear to career...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Old Capitol Holiday Walks start next week

SPRINGFIELD Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Springfield. Downtown Springfield, Inc. is holding its holiday walk starting November 26. The event highlights local businesses and activities downtown. Upcoming activities include:. Midwest sleigh rides on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Lighted Bus on Washington street.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

The Leonard Bowl: Playoff Edition

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A father and a son go head to head on the grind iron one last time. Friday is the Illinois State High School Association (IHSA) 4-A state semifinal between rivals Rochester and Sacred Heart-Griffin (SHG). Once again and for the last time ever the Cyclones...
ROCHESTER, IL
foxillinois.com

CWLP recognized as a Smart Energy Provider

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) has been recognized as a Smart Energy Provider (SEP) by the American Public Power Association. The award is given to companies that show environmental initiatives that support the goal of providing reliable and low-cost sustainable efforts. CWLP was recognized...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

