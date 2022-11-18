Read full article on original website
foxillinois.com
Woman accused of killing 3-year-old has extensive DCFS history
CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The woman accused of killing a 3-year-old Macoupin County boy has an extensive history with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS). Ashley Bottoms is charged with involuntary manslaughter. She's accused of killing Hunter Lee Drew on October 20, which is less than...
foxillinois.com
Families of victims in Lanphier High School stabbing sue District 186
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The families of the victims of a stabbing at Lanphier High School one year ago are now suing District 186. Pierre Scott Junior, 18, was killed and another teenager was injured in the stabbing in November 2021 in front of the high school. Now 16-year-old...
foxillinois.com
Springfield firefighters rescue 8 from balcony
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — On Sunday night, multiple residents were trapped on a balcony from a structure fire in the 1000 Block of 1st Street. The Springfield Fire Department responded to the fire at 10:46 p.m. The first crews on the scene reported heavy fire from the west side...
foxillinois.com
SFD responds to garage fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Fire Department is investigating a garage fire from Friday night. Crews responded to the 1900 block of South State Street around 11:30 p.m. to find a garage fully engulfed in flames. There were no injuries reported from the fire.
foxillinois.com
Transgender Day of Remembrance Memorial Service
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There will be a remembrance for those who lost their life due to transphobia and hate in Springfield. The Transgender Day of Remembrance Memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Sunday. It will be held in front of Out on Adams 413 E....
foxillinois.com
Mobile tattoo parlor owner speaks out after aldermen expressed concerns
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — New details about the mobile tattoo parlor roaming around Springfield. The business is Styx Unlimited Tattoo Emporium, and its owner is speaking out after some aldermen expressed concerns. Anthony Killion, the owner of Styx Unlimited Tattoo Emporium said his business is no different than a...
foxillinois.com
Springfield Mayor re-running for reelection
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Mayor Jim Langfelder has announced that he is filing petitions for re-election for Mayor of Springfield. Langfelder was first elected in 2015 and then reelected in 2019. Before becoming mayor, Langfelder served as the city's treasurer for three terms. Springfield's current treasurer, Misty Buscher has...
foxillinois.com
Two weeks left to order wreaths for veterans' graves
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — You're running out of time to order wreaths for this year's Wreaths Across America placement at Camp Butler National Cemetery. The deadline to support Wreaths Across America at Camp Butler National Cemetery ends Thanksgiving weekend. At 11 a.m. on December 17 the sponsored wreaths will...
foxillinois.com
UIS offers free professional clothes to students
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Students are receiving a helping hand when it comes to their careers. The University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) Professional Clothing Closet is providing free professional clothes to students. The Professional Clothing Closet offers a wide variety of business clothes for students to wear to career...
foxillinois.com
Old Capitol Holiday Walks start next week
SPRINGFIELD Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Springfield. Downtown Springfield, Inc. is holding its holiday walk starting November 26. The event highlights local businesses and activities downtown. Upcoming activities include:. Midwest sleigh rides on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Lighted Bus on Washington street.
foxillinois.com
After over 110 years of service AB Lauer Jewelers is going out of business
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — After more than 110 years of service, AB Lauer Jewelers is going out of business later this year. The owner Brian Lauer has decided to retire and close up shop. Lauer ran the company from 2009 from his predecessors the stouts who originally opened the...
foxillinois.com
IHSA Semifinals: Insane final Leonard Bowl + Williamsville returns to State since 2019
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - There was one game between the IHSA State Championships and six area football teams: the semifinals. Three teams advanced to the state title game, while three other teams have ended their successful seasons in the semifinals. On Friday night, Sacred Heart-Griffin head coach Ken Leonard and...
foxillinois.com
The Leonard Bowl: Playoff Edition
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A father and a son go head to head on the grind iron one last time. Friday is the Illinois State High School Association (IHSA) 4-A state semifinal between rivals Rochester and Sacred Heart-Griffin (SHG). Once again and for the last time ever the Cyclones...
foxillinois.com
CWLP recognized as a Smart Energy Provider
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) has been recognized as a Smart Energy Provider (SEP) by the American Public Power Association. The award is given to companies that show environmental initiatives that support the goal of providing reliable and low-cost sustainable efforts. CWLP was recognized...
