Edward Scott Levin 1952-2022
Longtime West Hollywood resident and Historic Preservation Commissioner Edward Levin has passed away at the age of 70. “Ed” Levin, a direct appointee of County Supervisor-elect Lindsey Horvath, was a licensed architect who worked on many projects in greater West Hollywood. He was known for his brilliant mind and attention to detail. His beloved passion was historic preservation; his work and projects are part of West Hollywood culture.
Byers flies past Heilman
John Heilman (3,898) fell to third place in the vote count released Saturday for the WeHo City Council elections as Chelsea Byers (3,934) surpassed him by 36 votes. Heilman and Byers appear headed for City Council seats, along with first-place finisher Lauren Meister (6,036), who has racked up nearly twice as many votes as her nearest runner-up. But only 21 votes from the Top 3 is Zekiah Wright (3,877), who could give Heilman a run for his money.
Karen Bass expands lead over Rick Caruso by nearly Pushes 89,000 votes
LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles Mayor-Elect Karen Bass expanded her lead over developer Rick Caruso to nearly 89,000 votes in the latest updated vote count from the Nov. 8 election. Bass was declared the winner on Wednesday when her lead grew to more than 46,500 votes. Caruso led the...
Schiavo pulls ahead of Valladares by 571 votes
The tightly contested race for the 40th Assembly District has seen both candidates take the lead at least once since election day and the race is still, as of Saturday, too close to call. On Friday, incumbent Suzette Martinez Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, held on to a razor-thin 797-vote lead against...
LA Councilwoman-Elect Eunisses Hernandez announces top staffers
LOS ANGELES – Councilwoman-elect Eunisses Hernandez announced two top staffers for her council office Friday as she prepares to take office on Dec. 12, with both coming from Councilwoman Nithya Raman’s office. Ivette Serna, currently Raman’s deputy director of legislative affairs, will serve as Hernandez’s chief of staff....
Our View | A Vote of No Confidence
As of this writing, it has been 10 days since the Nov. 8 General Election. And we still don’t know all of the results. California isn’t the only place where this is an issue. But let’s just look at the situation here in Los Angeles County, in the elections we follow most closely in the Santa Clarita Valley.
ELECTION 2022 – Election Day results fortified by further vote counts
The race for school board and City Council in Manhattan Beach is nearly completed. In the week after Election Day, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder’s office tallied a few thousand late-arriving mail-in ballots, and the initial results both held and increased in both the Manhattan Beach City Council and school board race.
How Rick Caruso spent $104M and still lost the LA mayor’s race
The billionaire’s strategy to drive new voters to the polls was not enough to defeat Rep. Karen Bass.
L.A. Times article exposes Mayor Brand e-mails
An article in the Monday Los Angeles Times, “Crude e-mails reveal nasty side of a California beach city’s crusade to halt growth,” featured messages from Mayor Bill Brand and various supporters, spanning 2014-17. Excerpts included Brand asking for input on “a first pass at an ass-kicking editorial...
NOV. 29: WeHo’s 38th birthday
The City of West Hollywood invites the community to celebrate 38 years of Cityhood on West Hollywood Day, Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at two events highlighting West Hollywood’s community spirit and civic pride. West Hollywood Day will kick off bright-and-early with a community meet and greet from 8 a.m....
Chelsea Byers maintains lead over John Duran
Chelsea Byers maintained her slim lead over John Duran in the West Hollywood City Council election, according to the latest counts released Tuesday. Byers now has 3,010 votes, just 26 votes ahead of former City Councilmember John Duran (2,984 votes). The count continues almost a week after Election Day. More...
PHOTOS: Candlelight vigil for Club Q Shooting
In solidarity with the LGBTQ community in wake of the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, the City of West Hollywood and LGBTQ community members and organizations hosted a candlelight vigil Sunday night in front of Rocco’s. Mayor Pro Tem Sepi Shyne and Councilmember John Erickson, both...
County Registrar-Recorder’s Office: 175,050 ballots remain to be counted
Several Santa Clarita Valley elections are still going down to the wire as the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder’s Office released its latest updated ballot count on Friday. With 175,050 ballots remaining to be counted from the Nov. 8 Genera Election, the races to represent the state’s 40th Assembly District...
Sheriff-elect Robert Luna announces transition team
Newly elected as the next sheriff of Los Angeles County, Robert Luna on Friday announced the leaders he has appointed to his transition team.
Habitat LA gives 9 families keys to new Washington neighborhood townhomes
Millennium Homes is one of Habitat LA’s latest projects in the city meant to connect low-income families to affordable, to-own units in Central Long Beach. The post Habitat LA gives 9 families keys to new Washington neighborhood townhomes appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Chelsea Byers moves into 3rd place in race for WeHo City Council
Chelsea Byers is now one of the top three highest vote-getters in the West Hollywood City Council election, according to the latest counts released Monday. Byers now has 2,955 votes, bumping former City Councilmember John Duran (2,945 votes) to fourth place and Robert Oliver (2,982 votes) to fifth place. As recently as yesterday, it seemed as though the third and final spot on City Council would be a contest between Duran and Oliver.
Rent Control Projected To Pass in Pasadena
The vote count on Measure H, a Charter Amendment providing rent control to the City of Pasadena, is currently at 24,931 yes to 21,049 no. The 2022 rent control campaign was fueled by the Pasadena Tenants Union along with dozens of community groups, unions, and hundreds of local volunteers. Measure H faced down incredible opposition from some of the largest corporate landlords in the country– notably the California Apartment Association and the National and California Associations of Realtors. The opposition spent approximately $450,000 against the grassroots measure, which itself raised a respectable campaign budget of $350,000 from foundations and unions plus $79,000 in donations from around 700 individuals.
Fire Decimates Commercial Building in Downtown LA
A body was found Sunday in the rubble of a commercial building that caught fire Sunday in downtown Los Angeles.
LAPD Captain Reaches Conditional Settlement in Suit Over Search of Home
A Los Angeles police captain who sued the city, alleging a fellow LAPD captain -- who recently won $4 million in her harassment suit against the city -- and others wrongfully conducted a search of his home in 2021 has reached a tentative settlement of his case.
