Brittany Mahomes Bares Her Baby Bump in Side-by-Side Photos from Both Pregnancies: 'Not Even Close'
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are expecting their second baby together, a son Brittany Mahomes is taking a side-by-side look at both of her pregnancies. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, shared a photo on her Instagram Story Tuesday comparing her current baby bump with her son on the way to her bump when she was pregnant with daughter Sterling Skye, now 20 months. In the side-by-side photo, Brittany, who is expecting her baby boy with husband Patrick Mahomes, poses for a mirror selfie, first showing her current bump while in a workout...
Pregnant Jenna Johnson Says She and Val Chmerkovskiy Have Had Baby Names 'Picked Out for 3 Years'
"Val actually picked out the name for our boy, so we have it," the Dancing with the Stars pro and mom-to-be told PEOPLE Jenna Johnson and husband Val Chmerkovskiy are ahead of the game when it comes to naming their kids. The professional dancer, 28, tells PEOPLE exclusively that the Dancing with the Stars couple selected names for their children long before she was pregnant with their first baby. "We actually have had a boy and a girl name picked out for three years now," the expecting mom shares. "Val actually picked out...
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s Baby Bump Album After Announcing She and John Legend Are Expecting Rainbow Baby
Growing family! After Chrissy Teigen announced that she and John Legend are expecting another child, she showed off her baby bump with a glamorous mirror selfie reveal. In August 2022, the 36-year-old Cravings author joked it took “44 people” to get her ready for the pictures, tagging members of her glam squad, including three hairstylists, […]
ETOnline.com
Heidi Montag Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Spencer Pratt
The rest may still be unwritten, but a new chapter has just begun for Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt! The Hills alums have welcomed their second child together, a rep for the couple confirms to ET. "Heidi delivered a baby boy at 11:31 a.m. on Thursday, November 17, weighing 7...
See Khloé Kardashian Cuddle with 'Magic' Baby Son in 'The Kardashians' Season Finale Teaser
Khloé Kardashian's little boy is returning to the small screen. In a teaser for next week's season finale of The Kardashians, the new mom of two, 38, cuddles her newborn son, whose name has yet to be shared, as he comes home from the hospital. Joining her are mom...
Travis Barker Shares Bathtub Pic of Wife Kourtney Kardashian as He Praises Her 'Angel Feet'
Travis Barker loves every part of wife Kourtney Kardashian. On Thursday evening, the Blink-182 drummer, 46, shared a trio of snapshots to his Instagram grid including one that showed Kardashian, 43, relaxing in a bubble bath. Two additional snapshots featured close-ups of the Poosh founder's feet: one under the bath's...
Sadie Robertson Expecting Second Baby with Husband Christian Huff: 'Little Miracle Is in Motion'
The Duck Dynasty star, 25, and husband Christian Huff are expecting their second baby together, the couple announced in a joint Instagram post late Thursday. "Another little miracle is in motion 🤗," the couple captioned the adorable shot. The sweet photo shows Robertson leaning on Huff with a big...
Khloé Kardashian Gives Fans A Rare Look At Newborn Baby Boy
Khloé Kardashian is giving fans a rare look at her life as a mommy of two, even amid the drama of her baby daddy’s paternity scandal. Last night’s episode of The Kardashians ended with a preview for next week’s season two finale, which teases a never-before-seen look at Khloé’s newborn baby boy. We still haven’t seen a picture of the little one or even heard his name, but in the short clip the family teases a reveal of the newest member of the Kardashian clan.
Brittany Mahomes Celebrates Son on the Way with Jungle-Themed Baby Shower — See the Photos!
Brittany Mahomes was celebrated by her loved ones as she and Patrick Mahomes prepare to welcome their little boy early next year Brittany Mahomes is celebrating the upcoming addition to her and Patrick Mahomes' family with those closest to them. On Sunday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner was celebrated by friends and family at a jungle-themed baby shower. Brittany shared some photos from the event, organized by Hunter Orcutt Events, which was beautifully decorated with large balloon displays in neutral colors and some life-sized animal figures. Randi Mahomes, Patrick's...
Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump At 20 Weeks In New Selfies
Mom-to-be Kaley Cuoco is halfway there! The Flight Attendant actress, 36, marked the midpoint of her pregnancy by sharing cute baby bump selfies to her Instagram Stories on Nov. 15. Kaley, who is expecting her first child, a baby girl, with Tom Pelphrey, 40, showcased her growing bump in a short-sleeved striped shirt in the first photo. She also rocked black sweatpants and a matching hat as she snapped the mirror selfie inside her home. “Halfway,” Kaley wrote on the photo, before tagging her actor boyfriend.
Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Shares Her Daughters' Sweet Bug-Themed Halloween Costumes
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt share daughters Eloise, 5 months, and Lyla, 2 Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt stuck to a sweet theme for her first Halloween as a mom of two. The children's book author — who shares daughters Eloise Christina, 5 months, and Lyla Maria, 2, with husband Chris Pratt — shared an Instagram post Tuesday with scenes from her Halloween with her girls. In one photo, Lyla can be seen from behind wearing big butterfly wings, an all-black outfit and her hair in pigtails. Another shows Eloise from the neck down,...
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Bare Baby Bump After Announcing She’s Expecting a Daughter With Tom Pelphrey: Photos
Celebrating her new chapter! After announcing that she is expecting her first child, Kaley Cuoco has continued to document her pregnancy in sweet ways. The Flight Attendant star, 36, took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, October 27, to share several photos of her journey to motherhood. The first shot included Cuoco and boyfriend Tom […]
Heidi Montag Has Glam Session at the Hospital Before Giving Birth to Baby No. 2: Watch the Clip
She’s ready! Heidi Montag made sure to get a glam session in at the hospital by getting her makeup done while going into labor with baby No. 2. “It’s about time,” the Laguna Beach alum, 36, captioned a TikTok video on Thursday, November 17, which was synced to Lizzo‘s hit single “About Damn Time.”
Scotty McCreery + Wife Gabi Welcome a Baby Boy [Pictures]
And baby makes three! Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are officially proud parents to a baby boy, who made his grand arrival 11 days before his expected due date, on Monday (Oct. 24). The couple shared the good news on social media, posting a series of snapshots of their...
Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet New Photo of Daughter True Out for a Walk with Baby Brother
Khloé Kardashian enjoyed a beautiful fall day with her family. On Sunday, the Good American founder shared scenes on her Instagram Story from a day outdoors with her 3-month-old son and daughter True. In a Boomerang post, True can be seen on big sister duty, pushing her baby brother...
Popculture
'Alaskan Bush People': Raiven Brown Reveals Baby Bump Photo
Cameras may not be rolling on a new season of Alaskan Bush People just yet, but that isn't stopping Raiven Brown from giving fans a peek into her life. The Discovery Channel star is taking fans along with her on her pregnancy journey as she counts down the days to the arrival of her second child with husband Bear Brown, and she just shared an adorable baby bump update!
‘Teen Mom’ Recap: Catelynn Lowell Reveals A Secret Childhood Trauma After Being Hospitalized
The Nov. 8 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter was an emotional one, as Catelynn Lowell revealed a secret childhood trauma that “no one” knew about. The brave admission came after she was hospitalized and diagnosed with Bell’s palsy. She had been experiencing sharp pains, ear aches and more, so her doctors had her do an MRI, and when the results came back, she was told she had Bell’s palsy. Catelynn was relieved because her anxiety was at an all-time high when she didn’t know what was wrong with her. Catelynn revealed that that often happens when she’s not in control of her own body, and that’s because when she was “little”, she wasn’t in control of her own body — “when I was little, something happened to me, and I was not in control… somebody else was.” Catelynn didn’t reveal anymore information, but she did say that that’s where her anxiety about her body stems from. “Mental health is a lifelong journey,” she said.
Travis Barker and Daughter Alabama Mourn Death of Their Dog Blue: 'You Were the Best'
Travis Barker is mourning the death of his and daughter Alabama Luella Barker's dog Blue. The Blink-182 drummer, 46, posted a tribute to the French Bulldog on his Instagram Story on Wednesday, sharing a series of photos and video featuring the pup. The first photo is a solo shot of...
Dancing With the Stars Pro Witney Carson Announces She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2
Watch: DWTS Pro Lindsay Arnold Reveals Sex of Baby No. 2. On the Nov. 14 episode of Dancing With the Stars, pro dancer Witney Carson announced she is expecting her second baby with husband Carson McAllister. The couple are already parents to son Leo, 22 months. "I'm so excited to...
Travis Barker Only Agreed to Film His Proposal to Kourtney Kardashian If He Couldn't 'See One Camera'
Travis Barker is opening up about his decision to film his beachfront proposal to wife Kourtney Kardashian. The Blink-182 drummer, 47, popped the question in October 2021, just months after he and Kardashian, 43, went public as a couple after years of friendship. The proposal took place on the beach...
