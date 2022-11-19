ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Brittany Mahomes Bares Her Baby Bump in Side-by-Side Photos from Both Pregnancies: 'Not Even Close'

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are expecting their second baby together, a son Brittany Mahomes is taking a side-by-side look at both of her pregnancies. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, shared a photo on her Instagram Story Tuesday comparing her current baby bump with her son on the way to her bump when she was pregnant with daughter Sterling Skye, now 20 months. In the side-by-side photo, Brittany, who is expecting her baby boy with husband Patrick Mahomes, poses for a mirror selfie, first showing her current bump while in a workout...
People

Pregnant Jenna Johnson Says She and Val Chmerkovskiy Have Had Baby Names 'Picked Out for 3 Years'

"Val actually picked out the name for our boy, so we have it," the Dancing with the Stars pro and mom-to-be told PEOPLE Jenna Johnson and husband Val Chmerkovskiy are ahead of the game when it comes to naming their kids. The professional dancer, 28, tells PEOPLE exclusively that the Dancing with the Stars couple selected names for their children long before she was pregnant with their first baby. "We actually have had a boy and a girl name picked out for three years now," the expecting mom shares. "Val actually picked out...
ETOnline.com

Heidi Montag Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Spencer Pratt

The rest may still be unwritten, but a new chapter has just begun for Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt! The Hills alums have welcomed their second child together, a rep for the couple confirms to ET. "Heidi delivered a baby boy at 11:31 a.m. on Thursday, November 17, weighing 7...
Bossip

Khloé Kardashian Gives Fans A Rare Look At Newborn Baby Boy

Khloé Kardashian is giving fans a rare look at her life as a mommy of two, even amid the drama of her baby daddy’s paternity scandal. Last night’s episode of The Kardashians ended with a preview for next week’s season two finale, which teases a never-before-seen look at Khloé’s newborn baby boy. We still haven’t seen a picture of the little one or even heard his name, but in the short clip the family teases a reveal of the newest member of the Kardashian clan.
People

Brittany Mahomes Celebrates Son on the Way with Jungle-Themed Baby Shower — See the Photos!

Brittany Mahomes was celebrated by her loved ones as she and Patrick Mahomes prepare to welcome their little boy early next year Brittany Mahomes is celebrating the upcoming addition to her and Patrick Mahomes' family with those closest to them. On Sunday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner was celebrated by friends and family at a jungle-themed baby shower. Brittany shared some photos from the event, organized by Hunter Orcutt Events, which was beautifully decorated with large balloon displays in neutral colors and some life-sized animal figures. Randi Mahomes, Patrick's...
HollywoodLife

Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump At 20 Weeks In New Selfies

Mom-to-be Kaley Cuoco is halfway there! The Flight Attendant actress, 36, marked the midpoint of her pregnancy by sharing cute baby bump selfies to her Instagram Stories on Nov. 15. Kaley, who is expecting her first child, a baby girl, with Tom Pelphrey, 40, showcased her growing bump in a short-sleeved striped shirt in the first photo. She also rocked black sweatpants and a matching hat as she snapped the mirror selfie inside her home. “Halfway,” Kaley wrote on the photo, before tagging her actor boyfriend.
People

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Shares Her Daughters' Sweet Bug-Themed Halloween Costumes

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt share daughters Eloise, 5 months, and Lyla, 2 Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt stuck to a sweet theme for her first Halloween as a mom of two. The children's book author — who shares daughters Eloise Christina, 5 months, and Lyla Maria, 2, with husband Chris Pratt — shared an Instagram post Tuesday with scenes from her Halloween with her girls. In one photo, Lyla can be seen from behind wearing big butterfly wings, an all-black outfit and her hair in pigtails. Another shows Eloise from the neck down,...
Us Weekly

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Bare Baby Bump After Announcing She’s Expecting a Daughter With Tom Pelphrey: Photos

Celebrating her new chapter! After announcing that she is expecting her first child, Kaley Cuoco has continued to document her pregnancy in sweet ways. The Flight Attendant star, 36, took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, October 27, to share several photos of her journey to motherhood. The first shot included Cuoco and boyfriend Tom […]
Taste of Country

Scotty McCreery + Wife Gabi Welcome a Baby Boy [Pictures]

And baby makes three! Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are officially proud parents to a baby boy, who made his grand arrival 11 days before his expected due date, on Monday (Oct. 24). The couple shared the good news on social media, posting a series of snapshots of their...
Popculture

'Alaskan Bush People': Raiven Brown Reveals Baby Bump Photo

Cameras may not be rolling on a new season of Alaskan Bush People just yet, but that isn't stopping Raiven Brown from giving fans a peek into her life. The Discovery Channel star is taking fans along with her on her pregnancy journey as she counts down the days to the arrival of her second child with husband Bear Brown, and she just shared an adorable baby bump update!
HollywoodLife

‘Teen Mom’ Recap: Catelynn Lowell Reveals A Secret Childhood Trauma After Being Hospitalized

The Nov. 8 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter was an emotional one, as Catelynn Lowell revealed a secret childhood trauma that “no one” knew about. The brave admission came after she was hospitalized and diagnosed with Bell’s palsy. She had been experiencing sharp pains, ear aches and more, so her doctors had her do an MRI, and when the results came back, she was told she had Bell’s palsy. Catelynn was relieved because her anxiety was at an all-time high when she didn’t know what was wrong with her. Catelynn revealed that that often happens when she’s not in control of her own body, and that’s because when she was “little”, she wasn’t in control of her own body — “when I was little, something happened to me, and I was not in control… somebody else was.” Catelynn didn’t reveal anymore information, but she did say that that’s where her anxiety about her body stems from. “Mental health is a lifelong journey,” she said.
