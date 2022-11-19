The Nov. 8 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter was an emotional one, as Catelynn Lowell revealed a secret childhood trauma that “no one” knew about. The brave admission came after she was hospitalized and diagnosed with Bell’s palsy. She had been experiencing sharp pains, ear aches and more, so her doctors had her do an MRI, and when the results came back, she was told she had Bell’s palsy. Catelynn was relieved because her anxiety was at an all-time high when she didn’t know what was wrong with her. Catelynn revealed that that often happens when she’s not in control of her own body, and that’s because when she was “little”, she wasn’t in control of her own body — “when I was little, something happened to me, and I was not in control… somebody else was.” Catelynn didn’t reveal anymore information, but she did say that that’s where her anxiety about her body stems from. “Mental health is a lifelong journey,” she said.

