Digging Out from Lake Effect Snow
After Sunday morning's snow, it's time to turn on the snow blower since many area residents need to move and clear the snow. Long time resident, Eric Person had some snowblowing advice for those experiencing their first Erie winter. "Dress warm, play the wind, if the wind is blowing at you, throw the snow the other way, try and get it as as far way as the walkways as you can, so it doesn't keep accumulating so then you have no where to throw the snow", said Person.
Erie Streets Department Prepares for Next Round of Snow
The heavy winds on Saturday was just the beginning of what we could see through the rest of the weekend, but the City of Erie Streets Department is ready. Jeff Gibbens, the Bureau Chief for the Streets Department said, "Everybody is in right now, we haven't switched to our true winter schedule where we are on and off and we have guys scattered through the week and weekend, so everybody is Monday through Friday at this point, but we have everybody in on the weekend right now to take care of this."
White Out Conditions on Route 20 Adds to Clean-Up Task
A stretch on Route 20 between Harborcreek and North East was just brutal Saturday night. The challenge of snow removal in North East, rested on the shoulders of Justin Safford and his crew. He's been running Safford Services out of Ripley, N.Y. for nearly 25 years and he's quite familiar...
Winter storm continues to cause messy commute for drivers
Snowy and dangerous winter like weather is creating a headache for drivers. Brian Wilk spoke with drivers as they brave the elements out on the roadways. He was live in Summit Township. There have been a number of wrecks today and tonight. One on Interstate 90 this afternoon closed down a big section of that […]
Lake Effect continues Sunday
Bands of lake effect snow will continue Sunday. Shifting winds will cause the bands to shift for much of the day, making additional accumulations tricky. As such, there will be times of snow free weather, and snow bands at other times. An additional 2-4″ overall expected in most of Erie/Chautauqua...
North East Prepares for Next Round of Snow
Crews stayed busy in North East on Friday evening with snow removal. In a short lull in the action, it gave municipal road crews a chance to catch up before the next blast hits. A full complement of plow drivers fanned out throughout the townships roads. Supervisors said keeping up...
Lake squalls and blowing snow Sunday
ERIE, PA – The focus has been on Western New York and areas just south of Buffalo, where Orchard Park recorded an astounding 77″ of snow since late Thursday night. The intense lake effect snow band has been shifting around and occasionally brushing northern Erie County, but that will be changing on Sunday.
Lake-Effect Snow Warning in effect until Sunday, Nov. 20
ERIE, PA – (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) —The National Weather Service has issued a Lake-Effect Snow Warning for northern and southern Erie County and Crawford County. Heavy lake-effect snow is expected in the area with total snow accumulations reaching between 6 to 10 inches and winds gusting as high as 45 mph near the lakeshore, the National Weather […]
Motorist Struggle While Traveling on I-90 After Wednesday Night's Snow Storm
Traveling on Interstate-90 this morning turned out to be much more treacherous than some people bargained for. Kara Jeffers an Erie News Now Reporter and Meteorologist Sara Tonks came across several semi-trucks stuck in the median or on the side of the road, some of which had to be towed out.
PennDOT Lifts Vehicle, Speed Restrictions on Interstates 90, 86
LATEST: All vehicle restrictions have been removed, and the speed limits have been restored on Interstates 90 and 86. EARLIER: Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is planning to temporarily restricting certain vehicles on entire length of Interstates 86 and 90 in Erie County starting Saturday night due to the expected winter storm.
I-90 Traffic Redirected To Due Heavy Lake Effect Snow
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – Interstate 90’s eastbound lane from Fredonia to south of Buffalo is closed due to heavy lake effect snow in northern Chautauqua County. WNY News Now’s Jackson Hickey says first responders are re-directing eastbound traffic to Route 5 and 20. A commercial...
Snow: Ready for round two?
Perhaps you got all cleaned up from the last lake effect event. If so, get ready for round 2 of some significant snowfall. A strong cold front will pass through the area late Saturday night, setting off some widespread snow bands, with some heavy hits possible. As the front passes through Sunday, WNW winds will set off the lake machine again.
Heavy snow hits Erie area
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Heavy lake effect snow bands hit Erie late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Up to a foot of heavyweight snow fell in parts of Erie County into northern Crawford County. Lesser amounts fell Meadville and into Warren. Lake effect bands will continue to fall Thursday, though additional amounts will be in the […]
Snow Totals Are Already Piling Up Across Our Region
RANDOLPH, NY (WNY News Now) — Snow totals are already piling up during our region’s first major snowstorm of the season. In fact, one community is already seeing nearly a foot of accumulation. According to the National Weather Service, Springville and nearby Holland in Erie County lead the...
A Look At Lake Effect Snow Conditions In Sunset Bay, Northern Chautauqua County
SUNSET BAY, NY (WNY News Now) – What could be the biggest snowstorm in more than 20 years is underway in Western New York. Jackson Hickey and Mitch Bellinger provide an update on conditions Friday in Sunset Bay, Chautauqua County.
Vehicle Restrictions Planned for Interstates 90, 86 Saturday Night
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is planning to temporarily restricting certain vehicles on entire length of Interstates 86 and 90 in Erie County starting Saturday night due to the expected winter storm. Tier 3 vehicle restrictions are expected to be put into place starting at 8 p.m. On roadways with...
Warren Tire Center Lake Effect Snow Warning Issued for Warren County Sunday
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – The National Weather Service in State College has issued a Lake Effect Snow Warning for Warren County beginning at Midnight tonight (Nov. 19). The advisory runs until 10 p.m. Sunday. Lake Effect snow is expected, with snow accumulations ranging from seven to 10 inches across the northwest part of the county, and four to six inches across the southeast.
Lake Effect Snow Warning, Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of Erie County
ERIE, PA – (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The National Weather Service has issued a Lake Effect Snow Warning for northern Erie County and a Winter Weather Advisory for interior Erie County, mainly south of I-90. Both the warning and advisory are through midnight. The highest snow amounts will be focused on northern Erie County, mainly north of […]
Lake effect snow will linger into Friday
ERIE, PA – Lake effect snow warnings continue through this evening for Erie County. A winter weather advisory is in effect through this evening for Crawford County. While the most intense lake effect snow gradually diminishes, there will still be additional light snow accumulations through Friday. Lake Erie temperature...
Crews called for two-vehicle accident on Route 97 and Hare Road
On Saturday, crews responded to a reported two-vehicle accident on Route 97 and Ha Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle accident along Route 97 and Hare Road outside of Waterford before 6 p.m. on Saturday. Initial calls said that one person was ejected from their vehicle and another person was entrapped. When emergency crew arrived […]
