Related
Pete Davidson Looks Smitten in First Video With Rumored New Girlfriend Emily Ratajkowski
After Instagram celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi unleashed the rumors that Pete Davidson and model Emily Ratajkowski were together earlier this week, the two were surprisingly quick to seemingly confirm the news. On Wednesday Nov 17, which happens to be the Saturday Night Live alum’s 29th birthday, the two were spotted together twice throughout the night.
Kim Kardashian Accused of Trying to Make Pete Davidson Jealous Amid Emily Ratajkowski Romance
Yikes! Fans think Kim Kardashian is trying to make ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson jealous as he moves on from their whirlwind romance with Emily Ratajkowski. Speculation started on Thursday, November 17, after the Skims founder,...
Pete Davidson thought Kim Kardashian accidentally turning him down at the Met Gala was a 'really sweet' method of denial
Pete Davidson said Kim Kardashian was "really sweet" when she turned him down at the 2021 Met Gala. Kardashian previously said she didn't turn him down — she just couldn't take his number. At the event, Kardashian was wearing gloves that prevented her from using her phone. Pete Davidson...
Harper's Bazaar
Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson Are Photographed Together for the First Time
Emily Ratajkowski's Nighttime Skincare Routine | Go To Bed With Me Emily Ratajkowski's Nighttime Skincare Routine | Go To Bed With Me. It seems romance really is brewing between Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson. The two were spotted together on Wednesday night—first outside the model's West Village apartment and later...
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Sheer Black Maxidress With Big Bling
Sheer dresses stop for no weather. For proof, see Emily Ratajkowski, who stepped out in an Aya Muse sheer black maxi dress for a Swarovski Holiday event at The Mark Hotel in New York City. Sheer gowns have been all the rage recently, and Ratajkowski is among the trend’s biggest...
Emily Ratajkowski Goes Dark in Sheer-Paneled Dress & Heels for Swarovski’s Holiday Party
Emily Ratajkowski updated the LBD for a sleek night out. While attending Swarovski’s holiday party at the Mark Hotel in New York, the “My Body” author wore a black Aya Muse dress. Her $960 Carla style featured a floor-length matte skirt, accented with a sheer bodice crafted into a halter neck-style silhouette. Finishing Ratajkowski’s ensemble was a sparkling silver and diamond bangle bracelet, as well as a sparkling diamond necklace. Ratajkowski also carried a rounded black leather top-handle bag When it came to footwear, the “Gone Girl” actress completed her outfit with a set of subtle black sandals. Her style featured thin soles...
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Show PDA in N.Y.C. as Source Says She 'Very Much Loves Him'
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are keeping things close. The two were spotted Monday in New York City, dressed casually while taking their dogs for a walk and, at one point, putting their arms around one another. A source close to the supermodel, 36, tells PEOPLE that she and Cooper,...
Emily Ratajkowski’s New Curtain Bangs Belong On Your Fall Mood Board
She marked her return to single life with ultra-long mermaid hair (courtesy of some subtle extensions) back in August, but for her flirty new phase, Emily Ratajkowski has adopted some excellent curtain bangs. Her wispy fringe lends just the right amount of mystique for parties, dates, and the rest. Ratajkowski’s...
Emily Ratajkowski’s $40 Skort Is My New Obsession
Last week, Emily Ratajkowski stepped out in a new incarnation of her now-signature, leggy femme fatale look—this time in what appeared to be a khaki mini, knee-high boots, a Dior bag, and a cropped jacket. But upon closer look, Ratajkowski wasn’t wearing a mini skirt, but rather a skort. Unlike a traditional skort that looks the same as a skirt, EmRata’s itty bitty shorts were visible in the back. It’s an easy look to get, too; The item in question costs a total of $40.
Complex
Pete Davidson on Kim Kardashian Declining to Give Him Her Number at 2021 Met Gala
Pete Davidson makes an appearance in the latest episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, revealing the gloves-focused manner in which Kim Kardashian turned down his attempt at getting her number at the 2021 Met Gala. The episode in question, titled “It’s Met Monday,” focuses on the larger Kardashian-Jenner family’s journey...
Kate Hudson Stuns In See-Through Sequin Dress
Kate Hudson is looking like a goddess as she flaunts her figure in custom-made Elie Saab. The 43-year-old actress was featured this week on the iconic designer's Instagram modeling a gorgeous sequin-covered dress, also flying the flag for the 2022 sheer trend. Kate dazzled as she struck a confident pose, also marking her presence at the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in Los Angeles, CA. Kate remains a firm favorite with designer brands - it isn't all spandex leggings as she continues to front clothing brand Fabletics.
In Style
TBT: Cody Simpson Said He was "Immediately Infatuated" with Gigi Hadid
Who: Supermodel and fashion founder Gigi Hadid, 27, and Australian swimmer and singer Cody Simpson, 25. How They Met: Hadid and Simpson met when they were just teenagers back in 2013. They were introduced by a mutual friend after the musician and the aforementioned friend were driving and spotted Gigi outside a Guess store, presumably in Beverly Hills.
Jessica Simpson Flaunts Her Long Legs In Thigh-High Slit Dress
Jessica shows off her toned legs, and her mother looks just as glamorous beside her.
wegotthiscovered.com
Pete Davidson’s mom gives him an eyebrow-raising gift in new Manscaped commercial
It’s safe to say there are some gifts we really don’t want from your parents, and a manscaping kit from your own mom is probably pretty high on that list. Well, that’s exactly what happens in Pete Davidson‘s latest commercial for Manscaped as he sits down with his mom to enjoy the festive season.
In Style
Emily Ratajkowski's Chaotic Coffee-Run Look Included Sky Blue Cowboy Boots
It's been proven that Emily Ratajkowski can make just about anything look sexy (from Canadian tuxedos to ab-baring "hoodies"), and, now, for her next sartorial challenge, she's putting a stylish spin on "just rolled out of bed" fashion — you know, when you wake up, throw on a mélange of random articles of clothing, and hope they match while rushing out the door?
Taylor Swift Gets Daring in Bejeweled Gown and Peep Toe Sandals at MTV EMAs
Taylor Swift turned heads as she arrived for the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards in Dusseldorf, Germany on Nov. 13. She has already won the award for “Best Longform Video” for her short film “All Too Well”. The “Blank Space” singer wore a fitted black David...
A Look Back at Emily Ratajkowski's Past (and Current) Loves
Model, writer, and activist Emily Ratajkowski is constantly in the spotlight, whether its for various modeling or acting gigs, advocating for women's rights, or publishing think pieces on feminism and the female body. One aspect of her life that remains out of the public eye and private, however, is her romantic life.
Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted Leaving Same NYC Restaurant
Watch: Gigi Hadid "Grateful" for Leonardo DiCaprio: EXCLUSIVE. Once upon a time in New York City... Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio continued to fuel romance rumors as they were spotted leaving the same Manhattan restaurant in the late hours of Nov. 18. The stars were snapped by paparazzi, separately, heading...
Rihanna Rocks Tight Legging For Dinner With Gigi Hadid In NYC: Photos
Rihanna, 34, and Gigi Hadid, 27, were gorgeous sights to see on Nov. 5! The singer and model enjoyed a dinner outing together at Caviar Russe in New York City, NY and looked as stylish as could be. RiRi wore a button-down top with matching leggings and pointy toed boots while Gigi rocked white crop top under a long black leather jacket, black pants, and lime green pointy toed boots.
Kate Hudson Stuns In Eye-Catching Crochet Dress
Kate Hudson is stunning as she flaunts her toned arms and shoulders in a sleeveless crochet dress. The 43-year-old actress and Fabletics face popped up on pal Bruce Bozzi's Instagram this week, and she was looking super stylish. Kate had opted for a summery look that's appropriate all year round as she rocked a blue-and-black crochet dress that also added a winter sweater feel. All smiles in Bruce's Instagram share, Kate stunned in her look, also appearing on Bruce's stories. Kate doesn't just appear on her own Instagram.
