Kent County, MI

United Way creates holiday giving guide for Kent County

By Michele DeSelms
 2 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Heart of West Michigan United Way has put together a ‘holiday giving guide’ to make sure every family has a festive and happy season.

It’s an easy way to find what agencies and organizations in Kent County need volunteers and donations.

LIST: Free Thanksgiving meals in West Michigan 2022

The list includes donating winter clothing items, toy drives, delivering gifts to seniors, making meals and wrapping gifts.

Several area organizations are participating:

  • American Red Cross
  • Arbor Circle
  • AYA Youth Collective
  • Baxter Community Center
  • Blandford Nature Center
  • Bethany Christian Services
  • Catholic Charities West Michigan
  • D.A. Blodgett-St. John’s
  • Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services
  • Degage Ministries & Mel Trotter Ministries
  • Equest Center
  • Family Promise of Grand Rapids
  • Grace’s Table
  • Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
  • Heart of West MI United Way
  • Howard Christensen Nature Center
  • Kent District Library
  • Kentwood Parks & Recreation
  • Meals on Wheels
  • Meaning in Colors
  • Our Hope Association
  • Ronald McDonald House of West Michigan
  • The Salvation Army of Kent County
  • SECOM Resource Center
  • Roosevelt Park Neighborhood Association
  • Samaritas
  • The Other Way Ministries
  • United Church Outreach Ministry (UCOM)
  • Urban Institute of Contemporary Art
  • YWCA West Central Michigan

The holiday giving and volunteering guide can be found at hwmuw.org .

