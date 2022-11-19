United Way creates holiday giving guide for Kent County

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Heart of West Michigan United Way has put together a ‘holiday giving guide’ to make sure every family has a festive and happy season.

It’s an easy way to find what agencies and organizations in Kent County need volunteers and donations.

The list includes donating winter clothing items, toy drives, delivering gifts to seniors, making meals and wrapping gifts.

The Heart of West Michigan United Way has put together a ‘holiday giving guide’ to make sure every family has a festive and happy season. (Courtesy Heart of West Michigan United Way)

Several area organizations are participating:

American Red Cross

Arbor Circle

AYA Youth Collective

Baxter Community Center

Blandford Nature Center

Bethany Christian Services

Catholic Charities West Michigan

D.A. Blodgett-St. John’s

Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services

Degage Ministries & Mel Trotter Ministries

Equest Center

Family Promise of Grand Rapids

Grace’s Table

Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

Heart of West MI United Way

Howard Christensen Nature Center

Kent District Library

Kentwood Parks & Recreation

Meals on Wheels

Meaning in Colors

Our Hope Association

Ronald McDonald House of West Michigan

The Salvation Army of Kent County

SECOM Resource Center

Roosevelt Park Neighborhood Association

Samaritas

The Other Way Ministries

United Church Outreach Ministry (UCOM)

Urban Institute of Contemporary Art

YWCA West Central Michigan

The holiday giving and volunteering guide can be found at hwmuw.org .

