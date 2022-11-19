United Way creates holiday giving guide for Kent County
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Heart of West Michigan United Way has put together a ‘holiday giving guide’ to make sure every family has a festive and happy season.
It's an easy way to find what agencies and organizations in Kent County need volunteers and donations.
The list includes donating winter clothing items, toy drives, delivering gifts to seniors, making meals and wrapping gifts.
Several area organizations are participating:
- American Red Cross
- Arbor Circle
- AYA Youth Collective
- Baxter Community Center
- Blandford Nature Center
- Bethany Christian Services
- Catholic Charities West Michigan
- D.A. Blodgett-St. John’s
- Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services
- Degage Ministries & Mel Trotter Ministries
- Equest Center
- Family Promise of Grand Rapids
- Grace’s Table
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
- Heart of West MI United Way
- Howard Christensen Nature Center
- Kent District Library
- Kentwood Parks & Recreation
- Meals on Wheels
- Meaning in Colors
- Our Hope Association
- Ronald McDonald House of West Michigan
- The Salvation Army of Kent County
- SECOM Resource Center
- Roosevelt Park Neighborhood Association
- Samaritas
- The Other Way Ministries
- United Church Outreach Ministry (UCOM)
- Urban Institute of Contemporary Art
- YWCA West Central Michigan
The holiday giving and volunteering guide can be found at hwmuw.org .
