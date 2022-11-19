Read full article on original website
Related
Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa BRICS Bloc Grows with U.S. Left Out
Algeria has reportedly become the latest nation to apply to join BRICS, following applications by Argentina and Iran and interest from several other countries.
Chinese officials speak out in unprecedented criticism of Russia on eve of G20 OLD
Officials in China have expressed their displeasure at Russia’s actions in Ukraine, including Vladimir Putin’s non-disclosure of his plans to invade, and condemned the "irresponsibility" of suggested nuclear threats ahead of the G20 summit in Indonesia.Mr Putin did not tell his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping “the truth”, reported the Financial Times citing a Chinese official, who said that the two leaders had hailed a “no limits” alliance between Moscow and Beijing when they met just 20 days before the Kremlin launched its invasion on Ukraine in February.“If he had told us, we wouldn’t have been in such an awkward...
Nuclear weapons must not be used over Ukraine, China’s president says in clear response to Russia
Former Chinese president Hu Jintao unexpectedly led out of congress. Chinese president Xi Jinping on Friday warned against using nuclear weapons over Ukraine, in a first clear message to Russia. “The international community should … jointly oppose the use or threats to use nuclear weapons, advocate that nuclear weapons must...
Russia strives to avoid G20 isolation as China and India distance themselves
Traditional allies China and India begin to distance themselves from Ukraine war
North Korea: Biden warns Xi US will have to step up military presence if nuclear and missile tests continue
Joe Biden has told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that Beijing carried the obligation to tell North Korea to not engage in long range nuclear testing, failing which Washington will step up its military presence in the Korean region to defend itself and its allies South Korea and Japan.It is difficult to say with certainty that China can exert pressure on its longtime ally North Korea to abstain from the nuclear testing of weapons which it has not done after 2017, Mr Biden said, as the two world leaders met in Bali on Monday."I’m confident China’s not looking for...
U.S. accuses Russia, China of abandoning U.N. responsibility over North Korea
UNITED NATIONS, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The United States accused Russia and China on Friday of providing "blanket protection" to North Korea from further U.N. Security Council action and said the pair had "bent over backwards" to justify Pyongyang's ballistic missile launches.
Biden froze out China’s ambassador. He may regret that.
The administration snub could further complicate bilateral ties.
qhubonews.com
Statement by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on the Meeting Between President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China
President Biden will meet with President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in Bali, Indonesia on November 14, 2022. The Leaders will discuss efforts to maintain and deepen lines of communication between the United States and the PRC, responsibly manage competition, and work together where our interests align, especially on transnational challenges that affect the international community. The two Leaders will also discuss a range of regional and global issues.
North Korea warns 'all-out' nuclear weapons response to 'threats' from U.S., allies
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to respond to nuclear threats with nuclear weapons after the hermit kingdom fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that has the potential to reach the U.S. mainland. State media outlet KCNA reported Saturday that Kim attended the launch with his young daughter for...
AOL Corp
Biden vows to avoid China conflict as Japan ramps up accusations against Xi Jinping
President Joe Biden assured Asian leaders that U.S. competition with China would not "veer into conflict" Sunday as Japan accused Chinese leader Xi Jinping of infringing on its sovereignty. Biden is meeting with leaders from across Asia this week while attending the G20 summit in Indonesia. He is schedule to...
Ukraine war, tensions with China loom over big Bali summit
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — A showdown between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin isn’t happening, but fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and growing tensions between China and the West will be at the fore when leaders of the world’s biggest economies gather in tropical Bali this week. The Group of 20 members begin talks on the Indonesian resort island Tuesday under the hopeful theme of “recover together, recover stronger.” While Putin is staying away, Biden will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and get to know new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Italy’s Giorgia Meloni. The summit’s official priorities of health, sustainable energy and digital transformation are likely to be overshadowed by fears of a sputtering global economy and geopolitical tensions centered on the war in Ukraine. The nearly 9-month-old conflict has disrupted trade in oil, natural gas and grain, and shifted much of the summit’s focus to food and energy security.
POLITICO
What Pelosi stepping down means for China relations
For more than three decades, Nancy Pelosi has cemented her status as a staunch opponent of the Chinese government. From being chased out of Tiananmen Square in 1991 to ignoring warnings to not visit Taiwan this year, the California congresswoman has made one thing clear:. No one can tell her...
AOL Corp
North Korea warned of 'unparalleled' response from US, Japan, South Korea if it launches a 7th nuclear test
North Korea was warned on Wednesday that there would be an "unparalleled" response from the U.S., Japan and South Korea if it conducted a seventh nuclear test this year. The warning comes not only after Pyongyang conducted a series of unannounced missile tests earlier this month, including a ballistic missile launched over Japan, but as the U.S. and its Asian allies fear it could be planning nuclear bomb testing for the first time since 2017, according to Reuters.
S Korea, Japan seek better ties amid NKorea missile tensions
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — The leaders of South Korea and Japan agreed Sunday to keep up efforts to resolve their thorny historical disputes as they’re pushing to bolster security cooperation with the United States to better deal with North Korean nuclear threats. South Korean President...
Russia-Ukraine war: risk of nuclear accident at Zaporizhzhia, says Russian energy chief; Kherson ‘torture’ sites found, says Kyiv – live
Russia’s state-run atomic energy agency warns of risk of nuclear accident; Officials say they have identified four places where Ukrainians were tortured
China-U.S. 'red lines' in focus ahead of expected Xi-Biden meet
BEIJING, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The United States and China laid out early markers this week ahead of a meeting expected next week between their presidents on the sidelines of a summit of the G20 grouping of nations in Indonesia.
U.S. VP Harris met briefly with China's Xi at APEC
BANGKOK/SHANGHAI, Nov 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday met briefly with Chinese President Xi Jinping, a White House official said. "The Vice President noted a key message that President Biden emphasized in his November 14 meeting with President Xi: we must maintain open lines of communication to responsibly manage the competition between our countries," the official said.
BBC
How missiles in Europe dominated a Bali summit
It was meant to be Indonesia's big reopening party after the pandemic, a chance to show the world it was ready for business and poised for recovery. But in the end, even the best efforts by the host of the G20 Bali summit to keep things on track were no match for a barrage of missiles fired half a world away.
VP Harris, China's Xi meet to 'keep lines of communication open'
Chinese President Xi Jinping met briefly with Vice President Kamala Harris in Bangkok as both nations look to 'keep lines of communication open.'
U.S. VP Harris to convene leaders meeting over N.Korea missile launch - White House official
BANGKOK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will convene a meeting of world leaders in Bangkok on the sidelines of a regional summit to discuss North Korea's missile launch, a White House official said on Friday.
Comments / 0