The Independent

Chinese officials speak out in unprecedented criticism of Russia on eve of G20 OLD

Officials in China have expressed their displeasure at Russia’s actions in Ukraine, including Vladimir Putin’s non-disclosure of his plans to invade, and condemned the "irresponsibility" of suggested nuclear threats ahead of the G20 summit in Indonesia.Mr Putin did not tell his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping “the truth”, reported the Financial Times citing a Chinese official, who said that the two leaders had hailed a “no limits” alliance between Moscow and Beijing when they met just 20 days before the Kremlin launched its invasion on Ukraine in February.“If he had told us, we wouldn’t have been in such an awkward...
The Independent

North Korea: Biden warns Xi US will have to step up military presence if nuclear and missile tests continue

Joe Biden has told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that Beijing carried the obligation to tell North Korea to not engage in long range nuclear testing, failing which Washington will step up its military presence in the Korean region to defend itself and its allies South Korea and Japan.It is difficult to say with certainty that China can exert pressure on its longtime ally North Korea to abstain from the nuclear testing of weapons which it has not done after 2017, Mr Biden said, as the two world leaders met in Bali on Monday."I’m confident China’s not looking for...
WASHINGTON STATE
qhubonews.com

Statement by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on the Meeting Between President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China

President Biden will meet with President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in Bali, Indonesia on November 14, 2022. The Leaders will discuss efforts to maintain and deepen lines of communication between the United States and the PRC, responsibly manage competition, and work together where our interests align, especially on transnational challenges that affect the international community. The two Leaders will also discuss a range of regional and global issues.
The Associated Press

Ukraine war, tensions with China loom over big Bali summit

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — A showdown between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin isn’t happening, but fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and growing tensions between China and the West will be at the fore when leaders of the world’s biggest economies gather in tropical Bali this week. The Group of 20 members begin talks on the Indonesian resort island Tuesday under the hopeful theme of “recover together, recover stronger.” While Putin is staying away, Biden will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and get to know new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Italy’s Giorgia Meloni. The summit’s official priorities of health, sustainable energy and digital transformation are likely to be overshadowed by fears of a sputtering global economy and geopolitical tensions centered on the war in Ukraine. The nearly 9-month-old conflict has disrupted trade in oil, natural gas and grain, and shifted much of the summit’s focus to food and energy security.
POLITICO

What Pelosi stepping down means for China relations

For more than three decades, Nancy Pelosi has cemented her status as a staunch opponent of the Chinese government. From being chased out of Tiananmen Square in 1991 to ignoring warnings to not visit Taiwan this year, the California congresswoman has made one thing clear:. No one can tell her...
AOL Corp

North Korea warned of 'unparalleled' response from US, Japan, South Korea if it launches a 7th nuclear test

North Korea was warned on Wednesday that there would be an "unparalleled" response from the U.S., Japan and South Korea if it conducted a seventh nuclear test this year. The warning comes not only after Pyongyang conducted a series of unannounced missile tests earlier this month, including a ballistic missile launched over Japan, but as the U.S. and its Asian allies fear it could be planning nuclear bomb testing for the first time since 2017, according to Reuters.
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

S Korea, Japan seek better ties amid NKorea missile tensions

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — The leaders of South Korea and Japan agreed Sunday to keep up efforts to resolve their thorny historical disputes as they’re pushing to bolster security cooperation with the United States to better deal with North Korean nuclear threats. South Korean President...
Reuters

U.S. VP Harris met briefly with China's Xi at APEC

BANGKOK/SHANGHAI, Nov 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday met briefly with Chinese President Xi Jinping, a White House official said. "The Vice President noted a key message that President Biden emphasized in his November 14 meeting with President Xi: we must maintain open lines of communication to responsibly manage the competition between our countries," the official said.
BBC

How missiles in Europe dominated a Bali summit

It was meant to be Indonesia's big reopening party after the pandemic, a chance to show the world it was ready for business and poised for recovery. But in the end, even the best efforts by the host of the G20 Bali summit to keep things on track were no match for a barrage of missiles fired half a world away.

