Aabha Gopan

Mom-of-two leaves her husband of 14 YEARS for a stranger she believed was her 'soulmate' - only to be ghosted by him

A woman ends her marriage of 14 years after meeting a man for a night, only to be ghosted by him later. Amanda Trenfield felt disconnected from her husband after 14 years of marriage which prompted her to tag along with him on his 3-day long work trip. But at dinner on the first night of the trip, Amanda and her husband bumped into Jason, with whom she felt an ‘instant spark’ stronger than she felt ever before. A month after this encounter she left her husband in search of her ‘soulmate’ only to be rejected by him.
The Independent

Woman, 102, finally discovers what happened to stillborn baby 76 years on

A 102-year-old great-grandmother has spoken of her “relief” after discovering the grave of her stillborn baby, 76 years after she fell pregnant.Marjorie Rigby found out she was having her first child after marrying her military hero husband Charlie, who fought for five years in Italy and Africa during World War Two.The retired secretary, who had also worked in the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force, headed to a private nursing clinic to have the baby, named Laura, in September 1946.Tragically, after spending three days in labour, she overheard her consultant doctor say that the baby had passed away.Marjorie was rushed to a...
M. Brown

I hid from my nosey neighbor until my boyfriend finally told her the truth

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I lived in my apartment before I bought my house, I had a female neighbor who became obsessed with me, or at least that's how it felt to me. Almost every day she would either knock on my door or call my cell phone.
Darlene Lancer LMFT

Identifying the Signs of Narcissistic Abuse

Abused Womanby Darlene Lancer (Affiliate links benefit author if a puchase is made) Narcissists don't really love themselves. Actually, they're driven by shame. It's the idealized image of themselves, which they convince themselves they embody, that they admire. But deep down, narcissists feel the gap between the façade they show the world and their shame-based self. They work hard to avoid feeling that shame. This gap is true for other codependents, as well, but a narcissist uses destructive defense mechanisms that damage relationships and their loved ones' self-esteem.
Lefty Graves

Man demands pregnant wife sleep in their van at his worksite when he’s at work

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I met my new neighbor as she was going through a divorce. She moved in next door to my house, and we hit it off as soon as we met. Over the course of the next few years, she shared with me that her ex demanded that she sleep out in their minivan while he was working his second job as a janitor.
Mum of four creates controversy by revealing she allows her children to use swear words

A mother of four has sparked a discussion after admitting that she allows her children to curse. The TikTok user released a video in which she claimed that if her children curse, she will 'not correct them.' Casara, who goes by the handle @casaranjuan on the social media app, stated that she had a "very open and honest connection" with her children, according toTosBos.
Briana B.

"Let Me Cheat Or I'm Leaving You!" Husband Gives Wife Ultimatum

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand, used with permission. Does disrespecting your husband give him the right to cheat?. A couple I know have been together for over ten years, married for three years with two children. They've had their share of ups and downs like any normal couple, but for the past few years, they've been at each other's throats.

