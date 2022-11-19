This summer saw one of the happiest and most wholesome videos ever made, in which a young boy charmed the world with his love for corn. In the interview shared on the YouTube channel, Recess Therapy, young Tariq said it was okay if not everyone liked corn, but for him, the day he had corn with butter was the day that "everything changed." Tariq's enthusiasm and pure joy for a simple ear of corn made him an overnight sensation. The video was sampled into a true earworm of a song on TikTok, and best of all, it landed Tariq the title of Official Corn-bassador of South Dakota (per NPR).

