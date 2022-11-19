ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Commanders Fans in Maryland: Bet $5, Win $200 Free on FanDuel Today

The long wait is over! Maryland is set to launch legal sport, so it’s time to celebrate and take advantage of FanDuel Sportsbook’s sensational promo for new Maryland users: Bet $5, Win $200 on any bet. I’ll explain how it works and what to do but read closely to ensure you don’t miss any critical details because this offer won’t last.
Chiefs Kingdom betting guide to NFL’s Week 11 action

Hey Chiefs Kingdom, get in on Sunday’s NFL action with some of the best bets we see for Week 11 as we all wait for Sunday Night Football. I spent a little bit of time before making my picks just buzzing through the Kansas City Chiefs schedule this year as well as the last few seasons. While I was certainly aware this was happening prior to now, just looking at the fact that the Chiefs are playing in their 5th primetime game of the 2022 season in Week 11 gave me some pause. I tried to wrap my brain around it, but am still having trouble. Then it hit me, and I think a lot of people can relate to the concept of passively contributing to something.
Bruce Feldman provides surprising update on Nebraska coaching search, evaluates top candidates

The search at Nebraska for the Huskers’ next head football coach is still ongoing, and The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman has come in with a rather surprising update on the job. Matt Rhule previously coached at Baylor and Temple, establishing himself as a great college coach. His tenure in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers didn’t go well, but he is viewed as a strong candidate for the Nebraska job.
