WWD

Paris Hilton Sparkles in Embellished High-neck Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala Red Carpet

Paris Hilton made a striking arrival on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 5 wearing an embellished high-neck, two-piece gown. The bodice of the gown fell just below the sternum and draped upward toward the cap sleeves. The skirt began with a waist-length embellished band and ruched asymmetrically along a cutout.More from WWDLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout LooksEbony Power 100 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals Hilton was accompanied by her husband and author Carter Reum, who wore a tailored black tuxedo and bow...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Johnny Depp’s Daughter Lily-Rose, 23, Looks Just Like Chanel Icon Mom Vanessa Paradis At Chanel Show

Lily-Rose Depp looked every inch the cover girl daughter of gorgeous parents when she stepped out at the Chanel show in Miami on Friday, Oct. 4. The 23-year-old The Idol actress, whose father is iconic actor Jonny Depp and mother is legendary model Vanessa Paradis, stunned at the star-studded show in a light blue cropped tank top and matching miniskirt. The beauty slipped into a pair of black and white wedged heels and added a Chanel belt and Chanel handbag to the ensemble.
MIAMI, FL
HollywoodLife

Anya Taylor-Joy Stuns in Strapless Blue Latex Dress To Debut Long Hair Makeover At ‘The Menu’ Premiere

Anya Taylor-Joy looked absolutely breathtaking at the Wednesday, Nov. 9 London premiere of her upcoming horror film, The Menu. The 26-year-old Golden Globe-winning actress donned a bright blue Alexander McQueen latex dress that featured a sweetheart neckline and an asymmetric fit-and-flare design. As seen in the below photo, Anya debuted a new and very lengthy hair look, which cascaded beautifully down her right side, complimenting the longer side of her dress.
HollywoodLife

Paris Hilton Stuns In Pink Catsuit As She Celebrates Metaverse Venture With Carter Reum: Photos

Paris Hilton, 41, and Carter Reum, 41, turned heads at the launch party for her virtual realm, Paris World, on Friday night. The socialite and her husband were also celebrating one-year of marriage during the event, which took place in Santa Monica, CA. She rocked a bright pink catsuit that included sequins and the word “SLIVING” in black letters all over it as well as matching heels and pink-framed sunglasses.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Glamour

Kendall Jenner Goes Full Ali MacGraw in ’70s-Inspired Denim

We all know and love Kendall Jenner’s minimalist-chic wardrobe. Whether she’s dressed to the nines in a white Khaite slip dress at the CFDA Fashion Awards, or wearing The Row head to toe on a casual day, the model’s style tends to err on the understated side. However, KJ has recently started to favor vintage fashions, as well.
Elle

Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Sexy Jessie From 'Toy Story' Costume

The Kardashians - Official Season 2 Trailer (Hulu) The Kardashians - Official Season 2 Trailer (Hulu) The Kardashians and Jenners love to make a big deal out of Halloween, and Kendall finally posted her 2022 entry to the genre on Instagram. The model dressed up as the Toy Story character Jessie, a spunky cowgirl with red hair, which Kendall wore a braided red wig to emulate. The costume deviated from the original a bit and got pretty sexy.
Footwear News

Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Pops in a Purple Cutout Dress & Platform Sandals at Kendall Jenner’s Jean Paul Gaultier & FWRD Cocktail Party

Phoebe Gates attended a cocktail party yesterday in Los Angeles to celebrate the launch of Jean Paul Gaultier with Los Angeles-based luxury retailer, FWRD. The daughter of Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates went for a bold pop of color in purple, making for a mostly monochrome statement save for her shoes. The 20-year-old’s outfit consisted of a long-sleeve ribbed turtleneck dress featuring sporadic cutouts under the bodice and on the hips that created a dynamic silhouette. The futuristic style was paired alongside a bright purple Balenciaga Cagole bag adorned with silver studs that gave her ensemble some edge. The pairing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Martha Stewart Reveals She Snooped in ‘Every Closet and Every Refrigerator’ of Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian’s Houses

No stone left unturned! Martha Stewart revealed that she happily snooped around in both Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian’s homes during their March hang out. The Martha Stewart Living founder, 81, told Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, November 17, that she had a “fabulous” time looking through the Kardashians stars’ houses. “They live sort of in […]
HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez Rocked A Striped Sweater With Jeans While Out In NYC & You Can Shop Her Fall Top For Under $170

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. For our affiliate policy, click here. Selena Gomez just showed us what our go-to fall outfit will be and the best part is, you can shop her cozy sweater for under $200. The 30-year-old was out to eat at Carbone in NYC on Oct. 19, when she rocked a baggy, black and white turtleneck sweater with light-wash jeans.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

