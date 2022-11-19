WWE SmackDown Results (11/18) - Two First Round World Cup Tournament Matches, Kevin Owens Returns, Shayna Baszler Vs. Shotzi

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWallingford, CT
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Local Institutions Collaborate to Address Clinical Care Staffing ShortageConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
Related
Brandi Rhodes Says Wrestling Is Not In Her Plans Right Now
Brandi Rhodes provides an update on her future. Brandi hasn't wrestled since January when she competed on AEW Dark: Elevation, after returning to the ring in December 2021 following her pregnancy. She left AEW in February alongside her husband Cody Rhodes. Cody would return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 and...
wrestlinginc.com
Update On When Bianca Belair's Final WWE WarGames Teammate Will Be Revealed
The crowd at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York reacted with loud boos when Bianca Belair announced on the 11/21 "WWE Raw" that the fifth and final member of her WarGames team wont' be revealed until the 11/25 "WWE SmackDown." It was previously expected, at least by fans on...
nodq.com
Possible spoiler regarding 5th member of Bianca Belair’s team at WWE Survivor Series
Bianca Belair (along with Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, and a mystery partner) will face Damage CTRL (along with Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley) in a War Games match at the 2022 Survivor Series PLE. Fightful Select noted the following about a possible spoiler for the 5th member of Bianca’s team…
ringsidenews.com
Bianca Belair ‘Broke Down’ Backstage After WWE Crown Jewel Match Against Bayley
Bianca Belair worked hard to make a name for herself in WWE. She is the RAW Women’s Champion and has defended it against top opponents, including Bayley. In fact, she broke down backstage after her match at WWE Crown Jewel. Bianca Belair successfully defended her RAW Women’s Championship against...
wrestlinginc.com
Huge Backstage Update On WWE's Becky Lynch Return Plans
With WWE's Survivor Series WarGames event right around the corner, things could be taking a relatively unexpected turn this week. As it happens, a major return from injury is potentially on the cards. That's because "Fightful Select" is reporting that "as of last week at least, former WWE Women's Champion...
itrwrestling.com
Brock Lesnar Slammed Brother Through China Cabinet In Wild Brawl At Childhood Home
Brock Lesnar likes to fight. Whether that’s inside the octagon, a WWE ring or in his younger days with family and friends. Even though his is six years younger than his brothers, he was still ready to throw hands when the situation called for it. During an appearance on...
tjrwrestling.net
Jade Cargill Escorted Out Of Bow Wow Concert After Confrontation
TBS Champion Jade Cargill and her Baddies have been dragged out of a Bow Wow concert after they confronted the rap star during a meet and greet. Back in February 2021 that Bow Wow made overtures about joining the wrestling world and even announced that he intended to train with WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. More recently, the rap star took to social media to ask Tony Khan for a roster spot in AEW, something that could have had some unintended consequences.
wrestlingrumors.net
Other Side: Top WWE Star Undergoes Important Change
There’s the switch. Wrestlers can go through a lot of issues in the ring and sometimes those issues can lead to changes. This might be something minor that can lead to a storyline development, or it can be a full fledged turn from good to evil or vice versa. Sometimes these changes take place all at once while others are overnight, and now we know about another one.
Popculture
WWE Favorite Returning for One More Match After Career-Ending Injury
A WWE personality is making his return to the ring. Jamie Noble recently announced he is competing in a WWE house show at the Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, West Virginia on Dec. 11. Noble, who is currently a producer in WWE, mentioned that this could be the last time he competes in a match.
wrestlinginc.com
Big Update On Brandi Rhodes' In-Ring Future
Brandi Rhodes has not stepped inside a wrestling ring as a competitor since January 31, 2022, on an episode of "Dark: Elevation." While her husband Cody Rhodes leaped back to WWE at WrestleMania, Brandi did not join him under contract. When she was employed by the company in years past, she worked as a ring announcer under the name Eden Stiles; her only ever match under the WWE umbrella came during a 2011 FCW show — a battle royal. However, now that she has a substantial in-ring resume from her time in AEW, that could change, especially as she's been able to mess around at the Performance Center in recent months. While appearing on "Ten Count," Rhodes gave an update regarding a possible in-ring return.
wrestlinginc.com
Top Dolla Opens Up About Feeling Shamed After WWE Release
A.J. Francis spent five years in the NFL before signing with WWE in 2020. Over a year later, he debuted on "NXT" as Top Dolla and became a member of Hit Row alongside B-Fab, Ashante "Thee" Adonis, and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott. The group was brought up to "SmackDown" rather quickly in the 2021 WWE Draft in October, however, WWE released all four members in November. While speaking to Ryan Satin on a recent episode of "Out of Character," Top Dolla reflected on how he felt when he received the devastating call.
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Addresses Speculation Around WWE WrestleMania 39 Match
There's one important question on everyone's mind when it comes to WrestleMania 39 emanating from Los Angeles in April 2023: Will The Rock return to face his cousin and reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns? At present, there's been no obvious indicators on WWE programming that the match will happen, aside from the eyebrow-raising teaser of Reigns delivering a Rock Bottom to Logan Paul during their title showdown at Crown Jewel. In response to the continuous speculation, "The Tribal Chief" has seemingly hinted that something major is in the pipeline pertaining to WWE's biggest show of the year in LA.
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – November 21, 2022
WWE RAW Results – November 21, 2022. Kicking off this week’s Raw with a video recapping the end of SmackDown last Friday is shown. Kevin Owens says he joined War Games because of one specific person Roman Reigns. He says it’s been two long years since they’ve faced one another, and he’s coming to remind Reigns who he is at Survivor Series. He says he took him to his limit 3 times and he intends to take out The Bloodline so he can take his championships. He says he was extended an invitation to Smackdown by a few guys, and reveals he didn’t come alone.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star Calls Out Brock Lesnar For 'One More Match'
There's still a score to be settled between Brock Lesnar and one of his biggest rivals. In a recent interview with NBC Boston ahead of WWE's Survivor Series pay-per-view, Bobby Lashley opened up about his loss to Lesnar at WWE's recent Crown Jewel event and said "there's one more match that we need to have."
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Describes Shawn Michaels And Undertaker's Backstage Powers
Former WWE star Mideon has provided an insight into the backstage powers that The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels had during his tenure with the company. "Different kind of power," Mideon said on the "Monte and The Pharaoh" podcast. "[Taker was] always going to do what Vince [McMahon] wants. Gonna make anything work. Shawn was like the rottweiler and the chihuahua, just running around. Calm the chihuahua down, give him whatever he wants. Just keep him cool, you know? That was kind of the thing, Shawn was the champion. It was a different kind of power, but I would say equal."
wrestlinginc.com
Details On Bianca Belair And Montez Ford's Hulu Reality Show
In an exclusive interview during the third hour of NBC's "Today Show," WWE power couple Bianca Belair and Montez Ford announced their eight-episode reality show on Hulu. "We're excited," said Belair. "People get to see who we are in the ring but now they kind of get to see who we are outside the ring, pulling the curtain back a little bit." When asked if filming for the show has started, Ford responded "it should be happening in the next few weeks, two-to-three weeks."
wrestlinginc.com
Britt Baker On How AEW Women's Locker Room Feels About Saraya
Saraya is one of the newest editions to the AEW roster and has sided with the faces on the roster. Since her debut in AEW, there have been questions regarding whether or not doctors had cleared her to wrestle; those worries answer last Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite" when she announced to the wrestling world that she was medically cleared to compete. Saraya had her first match in AEW on November 19, defeating Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. Baker in a hard-hitting contest.
wrestlinginc.com
Damien Priest Reportedly Auditioned For Major Movie Franchise
Damian Priest has been spending most of his time these days wreaking havoc with his fellow Judgment Day members on "WWE Monday Night Raw." But for a brief moment in time, The Artist Formerly Known as Punishment Martinez was perhaps looking to do what AEW World Champion MJF recently did, which was take a breather in the ring in favor of that good old silver screen.
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Warns AEW Star To 'Watch Yourself'
Seth Rollins is not one to shy away from interacting with stars outside of WWE on Twitter, such as his encounter with Will Ospreay in 2019. Last night on 'WWE Raw," United States Champion Rollins began cutting a promo backstage hyping up his title defense at Survivor Series WarGames against Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley when he name-dropped Cody Rhodes. Rollins told Theory in the promo to call Rhodes, who is currently on the shelf due to a torn pectoral muscle suffered in June, and ask him what happens when you mess with Rollins.
PWMania
WWE Superstar Set to Return to In-Ring Action Soon
Montez Ford has been out of action for the last two months after being seen wearing a walking boot on an episode of WWE RAW in early October. Ford and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair both appeared on ‘TODAY,’ where it was revealed that he has a calf injury. The good news is that he stated that he is feeling 100 percent and that he expects to return soon.
Comments / 0