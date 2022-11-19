Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Morning Fog and Flurries
Locally dense freezing fog this morning from the Tri-Cities, northeast Oregon and foothills. Watch for icy roads. As the fog begins to lift, we could squeeze a few flurries out of the low clouds until 10 AM. Mostly sunny after the patchy fog. Morning temperatures in the teens and 20s, low-mid 30s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 30s.
Yakima Herald Republic
It Happened Here: WSDOT to rename I-90 rest areas near Cle Elum
For those who travel Interstate 90, Indian John Hill is a waypoint in the trip, as well as a place to take a well-earned break from their travels. The hill, and the rest areas that sit on either side of the freeway between Cle Elum and Ellensburg, are named for an Upper Yakama man who lived in the area and was known to the settlers who came through. A placard at the rest area gives an extremely brief history of its namesake.
Yakima Herald Republic
2022 lighted Christmas parades in the Yakima Valley
Lighted Christmas parades are a tradition in the Yakima Valley, and this year’s schedule is coming together. The family-friendly parades feature trucks and farm equipment decorated in Christmas lights. In addition to the community parades, the Yakima Christmas trucks visit neighborhoods around the Valley. Follow “Yakima Christmas Trucks” on...
nbcrightnow.com
YFD responds to early morning structure fire on Yakima Ave
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Fire Department (YFD) crews responded to a commercial structure fire around 2:20 a.m. November, 18, on the 500 block of West Yakima Avenue that caused an estimated $80,000 in damage. When fire crews arrived on scene they found a dumpster fire in the alley that had spread...
nbcrightnow.com
2nd Harvest prepares for its seventh annual Turkey Drive
KENNEWICK, Wash. - 2nd Harvest prepared for its seventh annual Turkey Drive with about 100 volunteers helping packing boxes with a full Thanksgiving meal on Sunday. Lamb Weston is the presenting sponsor for the food drive and U-Pull-It Auto Parts will match $15,000 in donations to 2nd Harvest to help offset the cost of the drive. STCU helped sponsor the box packing for the event.
nbcrightnow.com
City of Yakima: the Christmas tree is arriving soon
YAKIMA, Wash.- The holidays are here and the Yakima City tree is almost here too! On Tuesday, November 22nd, the city is expecting the arrival of the tree. The Downtown Associations of Yakima (DAY) crew is partnering with the City of Yakima Public Works Division and Russell Crane to secure the tree provided by a Yakima area resident.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakama Nation's 'deadliest intersection' to be monitored with new technology
A new sensor at the intersection of Larue Road and U.S. Highway 97 will provide more information to improve traffic safety in what can be a dangerous part of the Yakima Valley. Yakama Nation’s Department of Natural Resources collaborated with the University of Washington’s Smart Transportation Applications and Research Lab...
Dumpster Fire Leads To Yakima Business Fire
It's that time of year when Yakima Firefighters see an increase in fires, many caused by space heaters or other electrical problems. Yakima Fire Department Firefighters were called to a fire early Friday in the 500 block of West Yakima Avenue that caused an estimated $80,000 in damages. No injuries were reported from the fire.
3 Yakima Restaurants Open For Dinner On Thanksgiving Day
Not big on Thanksgiving Dinner? That's okay, it takes a lot of time to prep, and by the time you're through with making dinner, you still have to be prepared for all that cleanup afterward. So instead of sorting through the broken dishes, and turkey carcass and trying to figure out what the heck is stuck to your shit that looks like cranberry sauce mixed with cheerios let us suggest something.
Old Welch juice plant to serve as intake for future Behavioral Health and Recovery Center
“We are going to have less crime, lower jail and court costs, lower hospital costs and shorter waiting times in hospital and emergency rooms because frequent overdose cases should go down.”
Yakima Herald Republic
Winter homeless shelter to reopen in Toppenish
A collaborative effort will allow a winter weather shelter to open for people experiencing homelessness in the Lower Yakima Valley. For the fourth straight season, a low-barrier, 24-hour shelter will operate from Dec. 1 through March 31 at 508 W. First Ave. in Toppenish, providing a warm, safe place to stay during the cold winter months, said Mike Kay, CEO of Yakima’s Camp Hope.
ifiberone.com
Dog that was in car when it was stolen in Ellensburg found in Mattawa, reunited with owner
ELLENSBURG — A dog that was inside a vehicle when it was stolen in Ellensburg this week has been reunited with its owner. A Honda Accord was reported stolen at about 10 a.m. Wednesday, with 11-year-old Maya inside, according to Ellensburg police. More than 24 hours later and more...
Speeding in Yakima? You’ve Been Warned by YPD
Yakima Police Officers are busy all day chasing calls for service but they're also charged with traffic control. Every Tuesday Yakima Police update the numbers from the patrols and so far they're not showing any decreases. Since the beginning of the month officers have so far made 1,997 traffic stops and issued 855 citations. During those stops Officers arrested 31 people for driving under the influence and investigated 64 collisions, 31 the result of drivers running a red light.
nbcrightnow.com
Opportunities Industrialization Center of Washington hosts ceremony for the Tiny Home send-off
YAKIMA, Wash.- Twelve youth at OIC of Washington have spent the summer and fall months in experimental learning programs. OIC calls them OIC Futures. The program is meant to re-engage and job train with partners at West Valley School District's Open Doors program. 12 students built two tiny homes for a program based out of Seattle.
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima Valley law enforcement agencies join together after delays in State crime lab services
ZILLAH, Wash.- Zillah City Council unanimously approved a contract which would help created a Local Crime Lab to help law enforcement agencies across the Yakima Valley. The lab would increase resources and integrate access to technology to address service delays from the Washington State Crime Lab. The Local Crime Lab would be located within the City of Zillah under the Yakima County Sheriff's control.
Tri-Cities Former Fair Queen to Compete for National Title
Former Benton Franklin Fair Queen Lexy Hibbs is representing the state of Washington for the National Title of Miss Rodeo America in Las Vegas. The Miss Rodeo America pageant will be held from November 27th through December 4th at South Pointe Hotel and Casino. How are the contestants judged?. There...
Four Buisnesses we Would Kill to take over the Sears Store
It's official, Sears is closing their doors for good in the Yakima Valley, and leaving the shell of the store in its wake. Of course, the mall will have to decide what to put there, otherwise, it will sit vacant for years to come. So we wanted to lend our...
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima County commissioners approve ARPA funds for Proact Team
YAKIMA, Wash. - Yakima County commissioners approved four million dollars in ARPA funding for the Yakima County Sheriff's Office to hire people for a proact team. The funds would allow the department to hire five people for the positions. The proact team or proactive team would focus on preventing crime in the county rather than reacting to it. The staff on the team would work closely with the staff at the Regional Crime Intelligence Center set to open in the county soon.
kpq.com
Fake Country Singer Scammer Convinces Two People to Rob Ellensburg Home
A scammer claiming to be a famous country singer nearly convinced two people in unknowingly robbing an Ellensburg home. On Thursday night, Ellensburg Police Officers responded to a burglary on Pfenning Road after a homeowner reported seeing two suspects entering their home through a surveillance camera. Officers later learned that...
FOX 11 and 41
Second suspect in shooting at Yakima Inn has been arrested
YAKIMA, Wash.- The second suspect involved in the shooting of a woman at the Yakima Inn on October 21 has been arrest. Yvette Inzunza with the Yakima Police Department tells us several agencies joined at the 900 block of Pitcher St where the suspect, Cesar Sanchez was believed to have been hiding.
