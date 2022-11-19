BOZEMAN — Montana State received the No. 4 seed in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs, the FCS announced Sunday. The Bobcats (10-1) are behind top-seeded South Dakota State, No. 2 Sacramento State and No. 3 North Dakota State. MSU was seeded fourth despite being ranked third in the Stats Perform and coaches polls going into Saturday's Brawl of the Wild, which it won 55-21 over rival Montana. NDSU is No. 4 in both rankings.

