Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KULR8
Montana State gets No. 4 seed in FCS playoffs
BOZEMAN — Montana State received the No. 4 seed in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs, the FCS announced Sunday. The Bobcats (10-1) are behind top-seeded South Dakota State, No. 2 Sacramento State and No. 3 North Dakota State. MSU was seeded fourth despite being ranked third in the Stats Perform and coaches polls going into Saturday's Brawl of the Wild, which it won 55-21 over rival Montana. NDSU is No. 4 in both rankings.
KULR8
College GameDay lives up to the hype to open Brawl of the Wild action
BOZEMAN — ESPN College GameDay legend Lee Corso made a surprise return to the show on Saturday. Dealing with an illness that forced him to miss the past few shows, the popular 87-year-old television personality made his return in minus-3 weather at 7 a.m. in Bozeman. Nothing was going...
KULR8
Top-tier Montana Grizzlies run-defense disappears on biggest night of the season
BOZEMAN – One of the country’s best run games versus one of the country’s best run-stoppers. Montana State’s 316 rushing yards per game versus Montana’s 96 rushing yards allowed per game. Whose side of the ball is more dominant? That was the question entering the...
KULR8
Coach Lee Corso picks Bobcats on College GameDay
BOZEMAN, Mont. - ESPN's coach Lee Corso put on the Bobcats mascot head during College GameDay in Bozeman, and said he's cheering on the Bobcats for Brawl of the Wild. College GameDay said in a social media post, "Coach loves Bozeman and he's going with the Bobcats!"
KULR8
Missoula native Moreno sets Montana volleyball record in loss at Weber State
Montana volleyball libero Sarina Moreno, a Missoula Sentinerl grad, had 27 digs in a loss at Weber State Saturday night. It increased her career total to 1,865, now the most by any player in program history. She passed Jackie White, who had a stellar career at Montana from 2004-07, and...
KULR8
Live coverage: No. 3 Montana State Bobcats host No. 13 Montana Grizzlies in 121st Brawl of the Wild
BOZEMAN — The No. 3-ranked Montana State Bobcats (9-1, 7-0) host the No. 13 Montana Grizzlies (7-3, 4-3) in the 121st Brawl of the Wild, which kicks off at noon Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. Pregame. Montana starting quarterback Lucas Johnson, who exited last week's 63-7 home win over Eastern...
KULR8
Montana Grizzlies escape the bubble, host SEMO on Saturday night
BOZEMAN - After getting routed by archrival Montana State on Saturday afternoon, Griz fans were stuck having to wait 24 hours to find out the team's playoff fate. FCS experts and many of those fans alike were pessimistic. The recency bias of Montana's latest beatdown had them thinking that UM wouldn't make the field.
KULR8
Montana State wins 121st Brawl of the Wild, defeats Montana 55-21
The No. 3 Montana State Bobcats defeated the No. 13 Montana Grizzlies 55-21 in the Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium. A powerful Cats rushing attack and numerous Griz miscues allowed MSU defeat its rival from Missoula for the fifth time in the last six matchups. The Bobcat offense...
KULR8
Battle, Belo, Fuller leads Montana State men to win at North Dakota
GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Playing on a mere 40-hour turnaround, the Montana State men’s basketball team picked up an 81-71 road win over North Dakota on Sunday afternoon. Offensively, Montana State (3-2) relied on RaeQuan Battle’s career-high 30 points on 12-for-20 shooting, plus double-doubles from Jubrile Belo (16 points and 10 rebounds) and Caleb Fuller (13 points and 10 rebounds). Battle’s 30-point outing was the first time a Bobcat has scored 30 or more in a single game since Belo did so against Sacramento State on March 6, 2021.
KULR8
Montana Lady Griz shoot for first win over an NCAA Division I foe Sunday
MISSOULA — Armed with momentum and confidence generated from its best showing of the young season Tuesday, the Montana women's basketball team will aim higher Sunday afternoon when it plays host to North Dakota. The Lady Griz used an impressive 24-point performance by Sammy Fatkin to dispatch NAIA Providence...
KULR8
MSU-Northern men improve to 5-0 with rout of Puget Sound
TACOMA, Wash. — The Montana State-Northern men's basketball team improved to 5-0 on Saturday by downing Puget Sound 80-63. The Lights were led by Tanner McCliment-Call with 14 points. Zackry Martinez added 13 points and Jesse Keltner 12 along with a team-high eight rebounds. CJ Nelson had 10 points.
KULR8
Marriage prevails over Cats/ Griz rivalry
Billings, MT- Brawl of the Wild rivalries run deep in Montana, but one couple proves that opposites attract, even members of opposing teams. Dick Imer played for the University of Montana in 1952, and after a summer party, he met the woman he would marry a year later, Betty. Betty...
KULR8
Hot shooting propels Montana Lady Griz to home win over North Dakota
MISSOULA — Hot third-quarter shooting and salty defense down the stretch propelled the Montana women's basketball team to an 82-77 win over North Dakota on Sunday afternoon at Dahlberg Arena. The win was Montana's first over an NCAA Division I opponent, boosting the team to 2-2. The Lady Griz...
KULR8
Scoreboard: Montana State 55, Montana 21
UM: Flowers 30 pass from Johnson (Ramos kick), 8:20. MSU: Choate fumble recovery in end zone (Glessner kick), 3:13. MSU: Pickering 18 pass from Snell (Glessner kick), 12:50. UM: Grossman 32 pass from Britt (Ramos kick) Individual statistics. RUSHING: UM, Daniel Britt 9-64, Nick Ostmo 10-36, Lucas Johnson 3-9, Malik...
KULR8
Montana State women pull away from North Dakota on celebratory night
BOZEMAN — A night that began with a banner unveiling ended with a victory for the Montana State women’s basketball team. The Bobcats (3-1) overcame some early shooting woes and earned a 77-66 nonconference win over visiting North Dakota (2-1) on Friday night at Worthington Arena. The banner that commemorates all of MSU’s Big Sky Conference championships now includes the 2021-22 team. In the second half Friday, this year’s squad showed why it was the preseason pick to repeat.
KULR8
Montana finds offense in second half, overcomes Brandon Whitney injury to beat Merrimack
MISSOULA — Montana has trailed in the second half three times in four games early on this season, but Friday’s game at Dahlberg Arena was different. It felt like the first time that the Griz had a legitimate shot to stage a second-half comeback. They had trailed 45-19 at Duquesne and 49-37 at Xavier as both teams shot 64% or better from the field despite UM contesting many shots.
KULR8
Helena Capital Wins State Title 35-14 Over Bozeman
Helena Capital finished off an undefeated 12-0 season with a 35-14 win over Bozeman High on Friday night at Vigilante Stadium in Helena. Hayden Opitz and Dylan Graham each had short rushing touchdowns early on to give Capital a quick 14-0 lead. Bozeman High got on the board at the end of the opening quarter on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Jake Casagranda to Luke Smith. The Bruins immediately responded with an 87 yard touchdown run from Tom Carter.
Comments / 0