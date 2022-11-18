Judge rules to allow early voting in Georgia Senate runoff on Saturday after Thanksgiving

Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Secretary of state's office certifies election
ATLANTA -- Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has certified the results of the Nov. 8 general election. The deadline for State certification is Friday. Early certification is possible due to the effort of county elections officials in overseeing a secure, accessible and smooth election. Official results of the local, state and federal races are available on the Secretary of State’s election night reporting website.
