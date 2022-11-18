Read full article on original website
KTEN.com
Texoma gives back with Thanksgiving meals
(KTEN) -- Texoma locals provided free Thanksgiving meals Saturday afternoon. The T&T Youth Organization in Denison as well as the VFW Post of Sherman hosted their annual free Thanksgiving dinner. The organizers opened doors early Saturday afternoon with a kitchen full of volunteers making sure people do not miss a...
KTEN.com
Denison youth group hosts free Thanksgiving meal
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — On Saturday, the TNT Youth Organization in Denison will host a free Thanksgiving lunch for anyone who wants a meal. The Thanksgiving meal is the organization's 47th annual meal. Doors open at noon on Saturday at 410 North Fannin Avenue. Click here for more information.
KTEN.com
Holiday at the Market in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- Texomans got a jump start to their Christmas shopping a the 3rd annual 'Holiday at the Market' in downtown Denison on Saturday. Downtown Denison's Farmers Market offered many food and craft vendors as well as other vendors selling perfect Christmas ideas available for anyone who wanted to come out.
KTEN.com
1900s Sherman home restored
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- An early 1900s residence on North Woods Street in Sherman was on a block to be demolished until the new homeowner decided to restore it. "Some of these older homes that were built in the 20s and 30s, they have some of the best lumber still left in them," said Chip Matthew, superintendent of the Quality Neighborhoods Program. "And if it's done correctly like this house was done, it'll be here another 100 years."
KTEN.com
Ardmore's Festival of Lights opening Saturday
ARDMORE, Okla., (KTEN)--Ardmore’s 1.5-mile drive through the Festival of Lights in Regional Park opens Saturday. “We are excited the Festival of Lights opens tomorrow, the 19th. The hours are Sunday through Thursday 6-10 pm, and Friday and Saturday 6-11,” Ardmore Parks and Recreation Director Teresa Ervin said. “The people coming out is the best part. That’s why it's here, and we have it. I think that is what we enjoy the most.”
KTEN.com
Magnolia Christmas Fest underway in Durant
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — There's a lot on the docket at the Magnolia Christmas Fest in Durant on Friday and Saturday. Visitors will find plenty of vendors, raffles and a silent auction. They will also be able to vote for a favorite Christmas tree, and the kids can participate in holiday crafts.
KTEN.com
Bells residents advised to boil water
BELLS, Texas (KTEN) — Residents of Bells are being asked to boil tap water before consuming it until further notice. The boil order, issued Saturday afternoon, follows a loss of water pressure after repairs to a six-inch water line at North and Broadway streets, the city said in a written statement.
KTEN.com
Denison on Ice returns for 2022
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) – Denison on Ice returns Saturday at the intersection of West Main and South Mirick Avenue downtown. The skating rink will be open daily from 1 to 9 p.m. On Saturdays, the venue will offer adaptive skating for visitors who need special accommodations. City of Denison...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
800 North Texas Families Receive Thanksgiving Food Donations
Something good happened for 800 families who live in South Oak Cliff and southern Dallas County. For the third year, Center Table Fall Harvest held a Thanksgiving food distribution event at the Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center. The Texas-sized food boxes included a big turkey, potatoes, onions and sweet potatoes.
Denton Planned Home of LongHorn Steakhouse
Fall of 2023 could be when this restaurant begins serving steaks and much more.
KXII.com
Lights out at Denison apartment for third night, landlords not responding
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - It’s night three in the dark for residents at East Coast Apartments, also known as Meadows Apartments. “I think they are taking advantage of senior citizens, maybe on social security, people on HUD or something or people with backgrounds and stuff, and I think it is very sad,” said Genny Zelis.
Plano native first Collin County Democrat elected to Texas House in decades
PLANO, Texas — As the first Democrat to win a Collin County House seat in nearly three decades, Representative-elect Mihaela Plesa understands the significance of her victory. The boundaries for her district, HD-70, changed during the last round of redistricting. And the redrawn district was actually built to favor...
KTEN.com
Garage fire spreads to Ardmore home; both totaled
ARDMORE, Okla., (KTEN) — Ardmore firefighters responded to a structure fire Wednesday night in the 1100 block of Burch Street NW. Ardmore Fire Department spokesperson Jason Woydzaik said the fire started in a detached garage and spread to the residence. Both the garage and house are total losses. Woydzaik...
News Channel 25
Woman, 66, killed in head-on collision on US 281 in Lampasas County: DPS
LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas – A 66-year-old Texas woman was killed this weekend in a head-on collision on US 281, 2.1 miles south of Adamsville in Lampasas County. Lampasas Justice of the Peace Misty Wakeman pronounced Stephanie Diane Clements, 66, of Denton dead “on scene”after the two-vehicle accident occurred about 3:45 p.m. Saturday, the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a release Sunday.
Denton County fire chief arrested, charged for stealing nearly $500,000
ARGYLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Denton County fire chief has been arrested and charged with stealing nearly $500,000 from his department and accused of failing to properly fund firefighters' retirement accounts.Federal prosecutors say Chief Mac Hohenberger spent the department's money at casinos, on a family member's business in Hawaii and other personal expenses.A former firefighter says when he spoke up about problems he was noticing, he was fired. Eric Robertson is currently suing Hohenberger on behalf of a former firefighter at Emergency Services District No. 1, which provides fire and EMS services to Argyle and neighboring towns. "He realized there were some issues...
KXII.com
Power to be shut off to hundreds at Sherman apartments
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Renters at the Westwood Garden, Norwegian Woods and Candlelight apartments were in tears Wednesday because despite having paid their rent, which includes utilities, their power is scheduled to be shut off Thursday. According to The City of Sherman, Apex Property Management, which is responsible for paying...
Pilot killed near Decatur identified by family as a Sanger man
The pilot killed in a Wise County plane crash Friday has now been identified by his family. Relatives of Sanger resident Tony Featherstone say he was flying the twin-engine Cessna
KTEN.com
Top three plays in Texoma 11-18
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) - Here are our top three plays for the last First and Ten during round two of the playoffs. 3.) Kaden Barron fights through the facemask penalty to score the touchdown. 2.) Ethan Sloan intercepts the pass from Jacksboro to put the Tigers right back in the...
KWTX
Woman dead following crash in US 281 in Lampasas County
LAMPASAS, Texas (KWTX) - A Denton women is dead following a fatal crash in Lampasas County Saturday afternoon. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a crash at 3:46 p.m. Nov. 19 on US 281, two miles south of Adamsville. A 2017 Mercedes car was traveling northbound on US...
North Texas city named safest place in Texas & one of safest cities in the US
Whenever you're looking to move to a new city, safety is always top of mind especially if you have a family.
