Pittsburgh, PA

Tribune-Review

Vandergrift man charged with witness intimidation

Allegheny Valley Regional Police charged a man with intimidating a witness after an East Deer woman reported he threatened to beat her and her husband because they alerted police that he tried to steal items from their rental property. Christopher Thomas Beckett, 42, of the 900 block of Hancock Avenue...
VANDERGRIFT, PA
Tribune-Review

Lower Burrell police charge man with strangulation after woman turns over video of altercation

Lower Burrell police accused a man of strangling a woman during an argument inside a toy store on Leechburg Road after she showed them a video recording of the incident. Jaison Lacava, 39, of the 600 block of Riverside Drive in Freeport was charged with a felony count of strangulation along with counts of simple assault, making terroristic threats, and harassment.
LOWER BURRELL, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Thomas Stanko, charged in death of Cassandra Gross, appears in court

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County man charged with killing his girlfriend, though her body has never been found, appeared before a judge on Friday. Thomas Stanko is charged with homicide 4 1/2 years after Cassandra Gross was last seen. Stanko was considered a "person of interest" but was only charged last month. RELATED STORIES:Thomas Stanko sentenced to prison in gun caseState Police: 'Items Of Interest' Found During Search Of Property In Cassandra Gross CaseInvestigators Bring In Excavator To Search Property For Cassandra Gross, Who Disappeared In 2018Mother Of Casandra Gross Continues Her Search For Missing DaughterFrom the start, Stanko has...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Authorities Continue Investigation into Armstrong County Burglary

Authorities are continuing their investigation into a burglary that occurred last week at a church building in neighboring Armstrong County. According to State Police, authorities were called to a building on North Pennsylvania Avenue that is owned by First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Apollo around 2:30am on Thursday (November 17th).
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Local police dept. sued, accused of mishandling rape investigation

ALLEGHENY COUNTY — A local police department has been named in a lawsuit filed this week in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas. The suit, filed on behalf of a “Jane Doe,” accuses the Northern Regional Police Department and one detective in particular of “shoddy, unprofessional and inadequate” police work in regard to a rape investigation.
wtae.com

Jefferson Hills SWAT situation ends in arrest for robbery suspect

CLAIRTON, Pa. — An hours-long SWAT situation at a Jefferson Hills motel ended in an arrest Friday. Thomas Terrill Spell, 42, is being held on theft charges after allegedly robbing a convenience store in Washington County. Watch the video above to see footage from the police scene. According to...
CLAIRTON, PA
Tribune-Review

Jury unable to reach verdict in Irwin man's trial

A Westmoreland County jury was unable to reach a verdict on charges that an Irwin man had improper sexual contact with a 10-year-old girl. Jurors deliberated about six hours into Wednesday night before Common Pleas Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio declared a mistrial in the case against Justin M. Hartung. Prosecutors claimed he touched his accuser in a sexual manner and exposed himself on multiple occasions in 2018.
IRWIN, PA
Tribune-Review

Jeannette man not guilty of attempted homicide of neighbor

A Jeannette man was found not guilty Thursday of attempted murder and aggravated assault charges in connection with allegations he fired a rifle at his neighbor nearly three years ago. Dale A. Shaw, 66, was convicted of lesser misdemeanor offenses of reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and terroristic threats in connection...
JEANNETTE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Gunman in Bob's Tavern shooting behind bars

FINLEYVILLE (KDKA) - The alleged gunman in last month's deadly shooting outside of a Finleyville bar is now in custody.RELATED STORIES:Bob's Tavern in Finleyville reportedly deemed nuisance barWoman charged with homicide in connection to Finleyville shootingPolice: Woman drove away after Finleyville shooting victim fell out of her carBody with gunshot wound found in Washington County roadKeaundre Crews is facing homicide charges in the shooting death of Jaisen Irwin. According to the criminal complaint, crews shot and killed Irwin outside of Bob's Tavern on October 10. The documents show the two were part of a group of people who got into a fight outside of another bar minutes earlier. Maurissa Spencer is also facing charges related to Irwin's death. She is accused of driving away with the 29-year-old in her car and then dumping the body.
FINLEYVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Warrant issued for suspect in McKeesport shooting

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - An arrest warrant is out for a man charged with a shooting in McKeesport earlier this month.Forty-year-old Quenton Hughes of Penn Hills is wanted on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and firearms violations.Police said Hughes is a suspect in a shooting that injured a 45-year-old man on Nov. 7. The victim was found shot multiple times on Beacon Street and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police said he's currently in stable condition. Hughes is known to frequent the Penn Hills and McKeesport areas, police said. Anyone who sees him is asked to immediately call 911. 
MCKEESPORT, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania mother allegedly needed fentanyl because God told her they would die soon and the opioid would make death easier

A Pennsylvania mother is facing attempted murder charges after she allegedly tried to kill her  8-year-old daughter with fentanyl.   KDKA reports that Skye Naggy of Greensburg was involuntarily committed to the Westmoreland Hospital’s behavioral health services on Oct. 25. According to family members in the criminal complaint, Naggy wanted to get her hands on fentanyl because […]
GREENSBURG, PA

