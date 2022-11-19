Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen's Letter Gives A Clue In Her DisappearanceStill UnsolvedRochester, PA
Inside Pittsburgh's Lowest Rated HotelTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Taylor Swift Ticket Issues Being Looked Into By PA's Attorney General and He Needs Your HelpTed RiversPennsylvania State
Clear the Ice: New Fines for Drivers Who Don't Remove Snow From Their CarsTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh
Man accused of homicide in Penn Hills gas station shooting extradited from Georgia
Michael Wade, the man accused of shooting and killing Dante Jones at a Penn Hills gas station in September, is in the Allegheny County Jail after being extradited from Georgia. Wade, who was arrested earlier this month, is charged with homicide in the death of 34-year old Jones. Penn Hills...
Vandergrift man charged with witness intimidation
Allegheny Valley Regional Police charged a man with intimidating a witness after an East Deer woman reported he threatened to beat her and her husband because they alerted police that he tried to steal items from their rental property. Christopher Thomas Beckett, 42, of the 900 block of Hancock Avenue...
Lower Burrell police charge man with strangulation after woman turns over video of altercation
Lower Burrell police accused a man of strangling a woman during an argument inside a toy store on Leechburg Road after she showed them a video recording of the incident. Jaison Lacava, 39, of the 600 block of Riverside Drive in Freeport was charged with a felony count of strangulation along with counts of simple assault, making terroristic threats, and harassment.
Thomas Stanko, charged in death of Cassandra Gross, appears in court
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County man charged with killing his girlfriend, though her body has never been found, appeared before a judge on Friday. Thomas Stanko is charged with homicide 4 1/2 years after Cassandra Gross was last seen. Stanko was considered a "person of interest" but was only charged last month. RELATED STORIES:Thomas Stanko sentenced to prison in gun caseState Police: 'Items Of Interest' Found During Search Of Property In Cassandra Gross CaseInvestigators Bring In Excavator To Search Property For Cassandra Gross, Who Disappeared In 2018Mother Of Casandra Gross Continues Her Search For Missing DaughterFrom the start, Stanko has...
WPXI Pittsburgh
Man charged in disappearance of Cassandra Gross appears in court, ex-wife testifies
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — More than 20 of Cassandra Gross’ family and friends filled a courtroom in Latrobe for Thomas Stanko’s preliminary hearing. A judge decided to send the case to trial. Nine people testified. Gross’ mother spoke first. Stanko only whispered to his attorney. PREVIOUS...
butlerradio.com
Authorities Continue Investigation into Armstrong County Burglary
Authorities are continuing their investigation into a burglary that occurred last week at a church building in neighboring Armstrong County. According to State Police, authorities were called to a building on North Pennsylvania Avenue that is owned by First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Apollo around 2:30am on Thursday (November 17th).
WPXI Pittsburgh
Freeport man accused of strangling woman during argument in toy store
LOWER BURRELL, Pa. — A Freeport man is accused of strangling a woman during an argument in a toy store. According to our news partners at the Trib, the woman showed Lower Burrell police a video of the interior of Fidget Tree on Leechburg Road. The Trib reported that...
WPXI Pittsburgh
Local police dept. sued, accused of mishandling rape investigation
ALLEGHENY COUNTY — A local police department has been named in a lawsuit filed this week in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas. The suit, filed on behalf of a “Jane Doe,” accuses the Northern Regional Police Department and one detective in particular of “shoddy, unprofessional and inadequate” police work in regard to a rape investigation.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Probation office ignored alert that North Side funeral shooting suspect shed ankle monitor
Two days before police say Shawn Davis shot five people at a North Side funeral on Oct. 28, Allegheny County Adult Probation received an alert that his electronic monitoring ankle bracelet had been removed. No action was taken. “We get a lot of alerts,” Probation Supervisor Jason Bright testified in...
wtae.com
Jefferson Hills SWAT situation ends in arrest for robbery suspect
CLAIRTON, Pa. — An hours-long SWAT situation at a Jefferson Hills motel ended in an arrest Friday. Thomas Terrill Spell, 42, is being held on theft charges after allegedly robbing a convenience store in Washington County. Watch the video above to see footage from the police scene. According to...
wtae.com
Former employee accused of stealing from the Jewish Association on Aging in Squirrel Hill
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man is awaiting a preliminary hearing next month after he was accused of stealing from the Jewish Association on Aging in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. The Jewish Association on Aging is a care and living facility for Jewish senior citizens. Marc Peagler, 31, is...
WJAC TV
'I'm going to kill you:' Mt. Pleasant man accused of sending threats to woman via text
Somerset Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Conemaugh Township Police Department say a Westmoreland County man is facing multiple charges, accused of threatening to kill a woman via text message. Police say on Nov. 10th, officers were contacted by the victim to report that she was being repeatedly...
Family Outraged After Pa. Man Who Killed His Mother, Took Selfies with Body Is Sentenced to 20 Years Minimum
A Pennsylvania man who beat his mother to death in 2019 before dumping her body in her bathtub and taking pictures of himself with her corpse has been sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison. On Thursday, David Sumney, 33, of South Fayette, was sentenced two months after he...
Jury unable to reach verdict in Irwin man's trial
A Westmoreland County jury was unable to reach a verdict on charges that an Irwin man had improper sexual contact with a 10-year-old girl. Jurors deliberated about six hours into Wednesday night before Common Pleas Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio declared a mistrial in the case against Justin M. Hartung. Prosecutors claimed he touched his accuser in a sexual manner and exposed himself on multiple occasions in 2018.
Jeannette man not guilty of attempted homicide of neighbor
A Jeannette man was found not guilty Thursday of attempted murder and aggravated assault charges in connection with allegations he fired a rifle at his neighbor nearly three years ago. Dale A. Shaw, 66, was convicted of lesser misdemeanor offenses of reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and terroristic threats in connection...
‘I’m going to kill you’: Pa. man accused of sending threatening text messages to woman
According to 6WJAC, authorities with the Conemaugh Township Police Department said a Westmoreland County man is facing multiple charges after being accused of threatening to kill a woman via text message. It all happened on Nov. 10, when, according to the news outlet, police said officers were contacted by the...
Gunman in Bob's Tavern shooting behind bars
FINLEYVILLE (KDKA) - The alleged gunman in last month's deadly shooting outside of a Finleyville bar is now in custody.RELATED STORIES:Bob's Tavern in Finleyville reportedly deemed nuisance barWoman charged with homicide in connection to Finleyville shootingPolice: Woman drove away after Finleyville shooting victim fell out of her carBody with gunshot wound found in Washington County roadKeaundre Crews is facing homicide charges in the shooting death of Jaisen Irwin. According to the criminal complaint, crews shot and killed Irwin outside of Bob's Tavern on October 10. The documents show the two were part of a group of people who got into a fight outside of another bar minutes earlier. Maurissa Spencer is also facing charges related to Irwin's death. She is accused of driving away with the 29-year-old in her car and then dumping the body.
Warrant issued for suspect in McKeesport shooting
MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - An arrest warrant is out for a man charged with a shooting in McKeesport earlier this month.Forty-year-old Quenton Hughes of Penn Hills is wanted on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and firearms violations.Police said Hughes is a suspect in a shooting that injured a 45-year-old man on Nov. 7. The victim was found shot multiple times on Beacon Street and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police said he's currently in stable condition. Hughes is known to frequent the Penn Hills and McKeesport areas, police said. Anyone who sees him is asked to immediately call 911.
Coroner's office to keep searching for family of elderly couple killed in East Huntingdon fire
Smoke still rose Sunday from the burned remains of a home that sits on about 13 acres of farmland in East Huntingdon, two days after an elderly couple was killed in a fire there. Members of the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office have been working with state troopers and sheriff’s deputies...
Pennsylvania mother allegedly needed fentanyl because God told her they would die soon and the opioid would make death easier
A Pennsylvania mother is facing attempted murder charges after she allegedly tried to kill her 8-year-old daughter with fentanyl. KDKA reports that Skye Naggy of Greensburg was involuntarily committed to the Westmoreland Hospital’s behavioral health services on Oct. 25. According to family members in the criminal complaint, Naggy wanted to get her hands on fentanyl because […]
Comments / 0