BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns will head to Detroit this weekend, but not to play the Lions. They will play a road game against the Buffalo Bills after a snowstorm forced the NFL to move the game. The Browns are trying to preserve their season and get back in the AFC North race while the Bills have slipped out of the AFC East lead and will try to snap their two-game losing streak.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO