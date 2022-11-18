Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How to get tickets for Bills vs. Browns at Ford Field in Detroit
ALLEN PARK -- For those interested in attending an NFL game with the Detroit Lions on the road in Week 11, tickets will be made available to the general public on Saturday. Due to a historic snowstorm slamming New York, the Buffalo Bills will host the Cleveland Browns at Detroit’s Ford Field this weekend.
WKYC
Concern growing about Bills' ability to leave Buffalo for Week 11 game vs. Browns
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — While the NFL has already decided to move the Week 11 game between the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns on Sunday from Orchard Park, New York, to Detroit, now the league finds itself facing a new issue: getting the Bills to the game. As of...
Bills' game was moved to Detroit, now they have a new challenge: Getting to Detroit
It was no surprise when the NFL moved the Buffalo Bills' home game against the Cleveland Browns to Detroit. Western New York is getting a massive snowfall. There has been a lake-effect snow warning from the National Weather Service for most of the week. The only surprise is it took...
Yardbarker
Could snow prevent Bills from traveling for Browns game?
Relocating Sunday's clash between the 3-6 Cleveland Browns and 6-3 Buffalo Bills may not guarantee the game occurs this Sunday. NFL insider Josina Anderson took to Twitter Friday to explain that the paralyzing snowstorm that caused the league to move Sunday's Cleveland-Buffalo matchup to Ford Field, home of the Detroit Lions, potentially could prevent the Bills from making it to Detroit for a Sunday afternoon kickoff:
What channel is the Bills game on? How to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. Cleveland Browns
ORCHARD PARK - One would have to assume that CBS isn’t all that disappointed that the Buffalo Bills home game against the Cleveland Browns was moved to Detroit on Sunday afternoon. Not only will the CBS crew working the game - specifically the camera operators out in the elements...
Yardbarker
Buffalo Bills Rule out Multiple key Starters for Cleveland Browns Game
Luck has not been on the Buffalo Bills’ side this week. The Bills are going to be without multiple starters in week 11 against the Cleveland Browns. Cornerback. Tre'Davious White, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, and defensive end Greg Rousseau have already been ruled out. This comes just a day after the game was moved to Detroit due to the Blizzard hitting Buffalo.
Bills stadium blanketed in snow as Buffalo prepares for game in Detroit against Browns
The Buffalo Bills shared videos of Highmark Stadium blanketed in snow as a massive snowstorm hit Western New York. The NFL moved Sunday's game to Detroit due to the weather.
Bills’ Josh Allen, Jordan Poyer receive crucial injury updates ahead of Browns game in Detroit
The Buffalo Bills are in a state of flux right now. They had to cancel practice Friday due to the weather in western New York. The Buffalo area is buried in snow that continues to accumulate. Images have surfaced on the internet of what the stadium looks like. It appears the NFL made a wise decision moving the Bills game to Detroit.
Missed opportunities cost Browns vs Bills, dim playoff hopes
The Cleveland Browns missed several opportunities, further dimming their faint playoff hopes before quarterback Deshaun Watson returns from an 11-game suspension
Yardbarker
Positive Injury News for Cleveland Browns Ahead of Bills Game
Cleveland Browns look to be getting as healthy as they’ve been this season ahead of the Buffalo Bills game. Both David Njoku and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah are practicing on Friday, and look to be in line to play on Sunday in Detroit against the Bills. The only players that sat...
Browns vs. Bills: 3 things to watch and game picks for Sunday’s game
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns will head to Detroit this weekend, but not to play the Lions. They will play a road game against the Buffalo Bills after a snowstorm forced the NFL to move the game. The Browns are trying to preserve their season and get back in the AFC North race while the Bills have slipped out of the AFC East lead and will try to snap their two-game losing streak.
What uniforms the Bills, Browns will wear in Week 11
Here’s what uniforms the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns will wear during the Week 11 contest at Ford Field:
WKYC
Knocked down: Cleveland Browns fall to 3-7 with 31-23 loss to Buffalo Bills
DETROIT — Just like several games this year, the Browns got off to a surprisingly hot start Sunday against the high-powered Buffalo Bills. Unfortunately, just like they've also done in several games this year, things precipitously began to fall apart. The Browns ended Week 11 with a 31-23 loss,...
Buffalo Bills vs. Browns: Josh Allen Moves Off Injury Report
How to fix the Buffalo Bills? It starts with a who's who regarding Friday's practice participation ahead of Sunday's "home game'' against the Cleveland Browns.
Nick Chubb needs just 46 yards vs. Bills to join historic group
There have not been a ton of bright spots this season for the Cleveland Browns, but one of them has certainly been running back Nick Chubb. As the Browns get set to take on the Buffalo Bills in Detroit today, Chubb is just 46 rushing yards away from joining a group that includes just Adrian Peterson and LaDainian Tomlinson.
Yardbarker
Browns-Bills game could be delayed Sunday if snow affects Buffalo's travel
It appears there are options if the Buffalo Bills can't travel on Saturday afternoon, as planned, for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns. NFL insider Josina Anderson reported earlier on Friday there were concerns the snowstorm that forced the league to relocate Sunday's 1 p.m. ET clash between 3-6 Cleveland and 6-3 Buffalo to Detroit could keep the Bills in western New York through at least Saturday evening.
WGRZ TV
Bills, Browns ready to meet in Detroit due to record snowstorm
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns will play in Detroit on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. due to a record-breaking snowstorm that blew through Western New York. The 6-3 Bills are looking to snap a two-game losing streak after falling to the New York Jets...
