Cleveland, OH

Yardbarker

Could snow prevent Bills from traveling for Browns game?

Relocating Sunday's clash between the 3-6 Cleveland Browns and 6-3 Buffalo Bills may not guarantee the game occurs this Sunday. NFL insider Josina Anderson took to Twitter Friday to explain that the paralyzing snowstorm that caused the league to move Sunday's Cleveland-Buffalo matchup to Ford Field, home of the Detroit Lions, potentially could prevent the Bills from making it to Detroit for a Sunday afternoon kickoff:
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Buffalo Bills Rule out Multiple key Starters for Cleveland Browns Game

Luck has not been on the Buffalo Bills’ side this week. The Bills are going to be without multiple starters in week 11 against the Cleveland Browns. Cornerback. Tre'Davious White, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, and defensive end Greg Rousseau have already been ruled out. This comes just a day after the game was moved to Detroit due to the Blizzard hitting Buffalo.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Positive Injury News for Cleveland Browns Ahead of Bills Game

Cleveland Browns look to be getting as healthy as they’ve been this season ahead of the Buffalo Bills game. Both David Njoku and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah are practicing on Friday, and look to be in line to play on Sunday in Detroit against the Bills. The only players that sat...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Browns vs. Bills: 3 things to watch and game picks for Sunday’s game

BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns will head to Detroit this weekend, but not to play the Lions. They will play a road game against the Buffalo Bills after a snowstorm forced the NFL to move the game. The Browns are trying to preserve their season and get back in the AFC North race while the Bills have slipped out of the AFC East lead and will try to snap their two-game losing streak.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Browns-Bills game could be delayed Sunday if snow affects Buffalo's travel

It appears there are options if the Buffalo Bills can't travel on Saturday afternoon, as planned, for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns. NFL insider Josina Anderson reported earlier on Friday there were concerns the snowstorm that forced the league to relocate Sunday's 1 p.m. ET clash between 3-6 Cleveland and 6-3 Buffalo to Detroit could keep the Bills in western New York through at least Saturday evening.
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Bills, Browns ready to meet in Detroit due to record snowstorm

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns will play in Detroit on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. due to a record-breaking snowstorm that blew through Western New York. The 6-3 Bills are looking to snap a two-game losing streak after falling to the New York Jets...
CLEVELAND, OH
