Mandy Moore praised for posting intimate photos after baby’s birth
Fans praised Mandy Moore for sharing intimate photos from her newborn baby’s birth last month. In one of the snapshots, her baby boy, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett, was still covered in amniotic fluid as the “This Is Us” star held him against her chest with a big smile on her face. “One month with our Ozzie. I’m still able to access everything about that moment, which simultaneously feels like one second ago and also unimaginable to fathom life before,” Moore captioned the Instagram post Thursday. She also thanked the health workers who helped to deliver her baby as well as their doula “for...
Rebel Wilson Welcomed A Baby Girl & Cleared Up Her Relationship Status With Her Partner
Rebel Wilson shared a special announcement with her fans on Monday after also clearing up speculation about her relationship over the weekend. On Monday, the Australian actress posted a picture on Instagram, writing that she had welcomed a baby girl. "Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child,...
Heidi Montag Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Spencer Pratt
The rest may still be unwritten, but a new chapter has just begun for Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt! The Hills alums have welcomed their second child together, a rep for the couple confirms to ET. "Heidi delivered a baby boy at 11:31 a.m. on Thursday, November 17, weighing 7...
Khloé Kardashian Gives Fans A Rare Look At Newborn Baby Boy
Khloé Kardashian is giving fans a rare look at her life as a mommy of two, even amid the drama of her baby daddy’s paternity scandal. Last night’s episode of The Kardashians ended with a preview for next week’s season two finale, which teases a never-before-seen look at Khloé’s newborn baby boy. We still haven’t seen a picture of the little one or even heard his name, but in the short clip the family teases a reveal of the newest member of the Kardashian clan.
See Khloé Kardashian Cuddle with 'Magic' Baby Son in 'The Kardashians' Season Finale Teaser
Khloé Kardashian's little boy is returning to the small screen. In a teaser for next week's season finale of The Kardashians, the new mom of two, 38, cuddles her newborn son, whose name has yet to be shared, as he comes home from the hospital. Joining her are mom...
Kourtney Kardashian Was ‘Drunk as a Skunk’ When She Married Travis Barker in Las Vegas
Kourtney Kardashian details the night she drunkenly married Travis Barker in Las Vegas after the 2022 Grammy Awards.
Travis Barker Shares Bathtub Pic of Wife Kourtney Kardashian as He Praises Her 'Angel Feet'
Travis Barker loves every part of wife Kourtney Kardashian. On Thursday evening, the Blink-182 drummer, 46, shared a trio of snapshots to his Instagram grid including one that showed Kardashian, 43, relaxing in a bubble bath. Two additional snapshots featured close-ups of the Poosh founder's feet: one under the bath's...
Travis Barker and His Daughter Alabama 'Devastated' After Loss of Beloved Family Pet
Travis Barker and his family are mourning the loss of a beloved pet. The Blink-182 drummer shared the heartbreaking news Wednesday that the family French bulldog Blue has died. Barker, along with his daughter Alabama Luella Barker and ex-wife Shanna Moakler, celebrated Blue's life with separate tribute posts to the beloved canine.
Sadie Robertson Expecting Second Baby with Husband Christian Huff: 'Little Miracle Is in Motion'
The Duck Dynasty star, 25, and husband Christian Huff are expecting their second baby together, the couple announced in a joint Instagram post late Thursday. "Another little miracle is in motion 🤗," the couple captioned the adorable shot. The sweet photo shows Robertson leaning on Huff with a big...
Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump At 20 Weeks In New Selfies
Mom-to-be Kaley Cuoco is halfway there! The Flight Attendant actress, 36, marked the midpoint of her pregnancy by sharing cute baby bump selfies to her Instagram Stories on Nov. 15. Kaley, who is expecting her first child, a baby girl, with Tom Pelphrey, 40, showcased her growing bump in a short-sleeved striped shirt in the first photo. She also rocked black sweatpants and a matching hat as she snapped the mirror selfie inside her home. “Halfway,” Kaley wrote on the photo, before tagging her actor boyfriend.
Brielle and Ariana Biermann Return to Reality TV With New Spin-off Show
Brielle, 25, and Ariana Biermann, 21, the eldest daughters of former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kim Zolciak-Biermann are returning to reality TV. According to People, the sisters will be appearing in "a new reality TV series that follows the pair as they leave behind their lives of luxury in Atlanta — and their celebrity parents, Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann — for a move to Los Angeles, where they hope to launch their own line of haircare products."
Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Shares Her Daughters' Sweet Bug-Themed Halloween Costumes
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt share daughters Eloise, 5 months, and Lyla, 2 Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt stuck to a sweet theme for her first Halloween as a mom of two. The children's book author — who shares daughters Eloise Christina, 5 months, and Lyla Maria, 2, with husband Chris Pratt — shared an Instagram post Tuesday with scenes from her Halloween with her girls. In one photo, Lyla can be seen from behind wearing big butterfly wings, an all-black outfit and her hair in pigtails. Another shows Eloise from the neck down,...
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows off Bare Baby Bump in New Photos
Kaley Cuoco is loving her growing baby bump! The Flight Attendant star, 36, showed off several sweet moments from her pregnancy Thursday in a series of Instagram Stories featuring her boyfriend, actor Tom Pelphrey. Cuoco beams with the Ozark actor, 40, in one mirror selfie as she shows off her bare baby bump in a crop top, while in another, she hugs the father-to-be while sporting some adorable maternity overalls.
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco’s Baby Bump Album While Expecting 1st Child With Tom Pelphrey: Photos
Coming soon! Kaley Cuoco has given fans glimpses of her pregnancy progress since announcing she and Tom Pelphrey have a baby on the way. "💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!" the Big Bang Theory alum gushed in her October 2022 Instagram reveal, sharing several photos of […]
Reality TV Favorite Pregnant With Baby No. 3
Binky Felstead's family of four is about to become a family of five! The former Made in Chelsea star announced Sunday that she is pregnant with her third child, her second child with husband Max Darnton. The soon-to-be parents of three are already mom and dad to son Wolfie, 17 months, and Felstead is also mom to daughter India, 5, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend and former TV co-star Josh "JP" Patterson.
Scotty McCreery + Wife Gabi Welcome a Baby Boy [Pictures]
And baby makes three! Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are officially proud parents to a baby boy, who made his grand arrival 11 days before his expected due date, on Monday (Oct. 24). The couple shared the good news on social media, posting a series of snapshots of their...
Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet New Photo of Daughter True Out for a Walk with Baby Brother
Khloé Kardashian enjoyed a beautiful fall day with her family. On Sunday, the Good American founder shared scenes on her Instagram Story from a day outdoors with her 3-month-old son and daughter True. In a Boomerang post, True can be seen on big sister duty, pushing her baby brother...
Mandy Moore praised for sharing realistic photos from son’s ‘transcendent’ birth
Mandy Moore has been praised for normalising the realities of having a baby after she shared intimate photos from her son’s birth.The 38-year-old actor and singer took to Instagram on Thursday to share pictures from the moment her second child, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett, was born on 10 October. In the first image, Moore cradles her newborn son on her chest just moments after giving birth. The This Is Us alum is seen beaming from sheer joy, while Ozzie was still covered in amniotic fluid.“One month with our Ozzie,” she captioned the post. “I’m still able to access everything about...
Kate Mara Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Jamie Bell
Kate Mara is a mom of two! The 39-year-old actress took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that she's given birth to her and her husband Jamie Bell's second child, a baby boy. Mara and Bell are already parents to a daughter, whom they welcomed in 2019. Bell, 36, also shares a 9-year-old son, Jack, with his ex, Evan Rachel Wood.
'Alaskan Bush People': Raiven Brown Reveals Baby Bump Photo
Cameras may not be rolling on a new season of Alaskan Bush People just yet, but that isn't stopping Raiven Brown from giving fans a peek into her life. The Discovery Channel star is taking fans along with her on her pregnancy journey as she counts down the days to the arrival of her second child with husband Bear Brown, and she just shared an adorable baby bump update!
