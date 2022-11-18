ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

abc12.com

Flint fire chief leaves position, former chief to step in

Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton is no longer with the department and retired Fire Chief Theron Wiggins was tapped to lead the department on an interim basis. Flint fire chief leaves position, former chief to step in. Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley's office issued a statement Thursday evening, saying Barton no...
FLINT, MI
TheDailyBeast

Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton Replaced After Deaths of Black Boys

On Thursday, officials in Flint, Michigan, replaced Raymond Barton as the local fire chief amid a sprawling controversy in which Barton determined two of his firefighters lied about properly searching for two Black boys who died earlier this year.Theron Wiggins, a former fire department Chief, will replace Barton following explosive revelations surrounding the deaths of 12-year-old Zy’Aire and 9-year-old LaMar Mitchell after a house fire in May. The news was first reported by Mid-Michigan NOW.Following the tragedy, an investigation by then-Chief Barton found that firefighters Daniel Sniegocki and Michael Zlotek had not properly searched the floor and lied about...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Ex-Flint firefighter reacts to Barton's departure, saying 'it should have happened long ago'

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - One of the firefighters who resigned after the Pulaski Street fire still disputes Ray Barton's claims. Tonight, he's reacting to the chief's firing. He says it's about time and it should have been done long ago. He also says that Barton told him and the other firefighter who has now resigned that he could understand how the firefighters missed the children.
FLINT, MI
TheDailyBeast

Ousted Chief in Ugly Firefighter Scandal Accuses Mayor of Shameless Cover-Up

Resign or get fired. Those were the two options former Flint, Michigan, Fire Chief Raymond Barton says he was offered when called into the office of Mayor Sheldon Neeley on Thursday.“I said, ‘Well, you’re going to have to fire me, because I’m not letting you off that easy. I’m not resigning,’” Barton recalled in an interview with The Daily Beast.The fire chief was speaking out amid a political firestorm that began with the death of two Black boys in a house fire in May and got messy when Barton accused two white firefighters of lying about their actions that day....
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Flint firefighters battle bitter cold and flames at vacant building

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint firefighters battled bitter cold temperatures Sunday evening as they worked to extinguish flames at a vacant restaurant on Dort Highway. Smoke and flames were seen shooting out of the old Ginaz Kitchen around 6:00 p.m. Several crews responded to the scene. Along with the fire,...
FLINT, MI
1470 WFNT

Downtown Flint Donut Shop Expands To New Location, For A Great Cause

Another week, another business expanding in Downtown Flint, Michigan. Recently, it was announced Tom Z Famous Flint Coney Island would get a second chance at life in the next several months. And Flint Township has a new business in the process of being built near Miller & Linden roads not far from Genesee Valley Center. These are great news for a community rebounding from economic issues, especially following the pandemic.
FLINT, MI
1470 WFNT

Flint’s Curious: What Happened To Race Cars On AJ Racer’s Roof?

Some things are synonymous with a trip through Flint & Genesee County, like driving by the old Wally's property at Center & Lapeer Roads in Burton -- those giant, multi-point neon stars. Or driving down Saginaw Street in Downtown Flint to see the Vernor's gnome & mural. Even driving I-69 at night to see the Weather Ball glowing above the skyline.
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

Deer population in Oakland county causing major issues

The deer spottings in Southfield are common and so is the damage they are causing. So much so that the issue ended up on November's ballot."Our plan had been to humanely kill deer and then use the meat in food shelters," said Mayor Ken Siver.Siver said 62% of people voted in favor of the plan. But adds that it's a polarizing issue, with many people not wanting to kill the deer. But he doesn't see many options. "A steady increase in deer-car accidents. And some of these can be very, very serious, resulting in injury or even loss of life,"...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
1470 WFNT

Ten Genesee County Bars We Miss Hanging Out at for Thanksgiving

Who remembers partying at these bars on the night before Thanksgiving back in the day?. Times have definitely changed over the last 20 years. Back in the day, the night before Thanksgiving was the biggest bar night of the year. Every bar and nightclub in town would throw a massive party and everywhere was packed. That is definitely not the case nowadays.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Highway reopens following semi truck accident

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Interstate 69 at M-54 was closed down for hours Sunday after a semi truck overturned. Police tell ABC 12 the driver of the truck was traveling eastbound on I-69 near Dort Highway, when he lost control, causing the semi to overturn. The driver was hauling diesel...
FLINT, MI
whmi.com

Men To Stand Trial On Murder Charges For Fungal Meningitis Outbreak

Two Massachusetts men charged in a 2012 fungal meningitis case that killed 11 people will stand trial in Livingston County next spring. 56-year-old Barry Cadden and 54-year-old Glenn Chin are charged with 11 counts of second-degree murder in the case, which involved contaminated epidural injections of the steroid methylprednisolone, compounded and produced at the New England Compounding Center in Framingham, Massachsetts - which was owned by Cadden and where Chin was employed as the supervising pharmacist.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI

