Hialeah, FL

fnu.edu

Two Conquistadors earn new school records at NAIA Nationals

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Nov. 18, 2022) – The stage was set at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Fla., for the 67th Men’s and 43rd annual NAIA Women’s Cross Country Championships. Three FNU runners competed in a loaded field with over 300 runners in both men’s 8k and women’s 5k. David Bellefleur, Maryam Abreu and Mickaela Calisto qualified for nationals after strong performances in the Continental Athletic Conference (CAC) meet on November 4. Bellefleur had a fourth-place finish in the men’s 8k while Abreu and Calisto ended the meet in third and fifth place, respectively in the 5k.
HIALEAH, FL
friars.com

Men’s Basketball Falls to Miami, 74-64, in Hall of Fame Tip-Off

UNCASVILLE, Conn. - The Providence College men's basketball team was defeated by the University of Miami, 74-64, on Saturday, Nov. 19 in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. Sophomore Bryce Hopkins (Oak Park, Ill.) led the way for the Friars with 16 points and eight rebounds (both team highs). Graduate student Jared Bynum (Largo, Md.) and sophomore Devin Carter (Miami, Fla.) also finished in double figures, with 14 and 11 points, respectively.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Scorebook Live

Miami Central's Keyone Jenkins commits to Auburn

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – Shortly after Miami Central won a heartstopper against Miami Northwestern on Friday night, Rockets quarterback Keyone Jenkins was asked about his recruiting process. Specifically, he was asked about Auburn University. The Rockets’ left-handed throwing senior signal caller ...
AUBURN, AL
gotodestinations.com

The 7 Absolute BEST Breakfast Spots in Miami, Florida – (With Photos)

Miami is a city that never sleeps, and as a tourist, you are probably up for anything. It is a place that offers a variety of different cuisines and cultures. It is also the perfect place to try different types of food. Many restaurants in Miami offer breakfast. But it’s...
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Sale of $13.3 million development site in Uptown Miami’s Little River

Gridline Properties and DWNTWN Realty Advisors recently closed on another significant transaction within the Little River neighborhood of Miami. The sale included 2.2 acres on NE Second Ave. in the northern section of Little River. The property, located at 8038 NE Second Ave., Miami, FL 33138, closed on Oct. 27 for $13.3 million.
MIAMI, FL
wlrn.org

South Florida Roundup Transit Breakdown From Miami-Dade To West Palm Beach

Downtown Miami will soon have access to a Tri-Rail station that will allow people to travel from Riviera Beach in Palm Beach County back to downtown with no transfers. That has been made possible by an agreement between Brightline and Florida East Coast Railway with the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority to begin training and testing to bring Tri-Rail services to MiamiCentral Station.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
cruisefever.net

Cruise Ship With a Roller Coaster Arrives in Miami

Carnival Celebration, Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ship, arrived in Miami for the first time this morning where the vessel will be christened before sailing cruises to the Caribbean. Carnival Celebration is the second cruise ship in Carnival Cruise Line’s Excel class. The ship has many of the same features...
MIAMI, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Jamaican Jerk Seasoning 101

It’s been one week since another successful Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival event, which was held last Sunday, November 13th at the Miramar Regional Park. Of course, at the event people enjoyed a plethora of jerk dishes of all kinds, alongside a healthy dose of authentic Jamaican culture and musical performances.
MIRAMAR, FL
NBC Miami

Video Shows Woman Struggling With Attempted Abductor in Miami

Police are searching for a suspect after video showed a woman fighting him off when he tried to abduct her in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood. Miami Police officials said the woman who is in her early 40s was walking in the area of Northwest 19th Avenue and Northwest 4th Street when a man who was pretending to be busy on his phone approached.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

2 dead, 1 injured in triple shooting outside Allapattah restaurant

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a crime scene outside of a Miami bar and grill overnight following a triple shooting that left two men dead and a third person hospitalized. The deadly incident happening just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday near La Neuva Banana on northwest 36th Street...
MIAMI, FL

