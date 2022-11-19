Read full article on original website
fnu.edu
Two Conquistadors earn new school records at NAIA Nationals
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Nov. 18, 2022) – The stage was set at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Fla., for the 67th Men’s and 43rd annual NAIA Women’s Cross Country Championships. Three FNU runners competed in a loaded field with over 300 runners in both men’s 8k and women’s 5k. David Bellefleur, Maryam Abreu and Mickaela Calisto qualified for nationals after strong performances in the Continental Athletic Conference (CAC) meet on November 4. Bellefleur had a fourth-place finish in the men’s 8k while Abreu and Calisto ended the meet in third and fifth place, respectively in the 5k.
American Heritage routes Boynton Beach; rematch with Cardinal Gibbons set
PLANTATION, FLORIDA – With the preliminary games now out of the way, it’s time for the anticipated rematch for the region championship. Top-seed American Heritage Plantation easily dispatched of Boynton Beach, 49-0, at home on Saturday, setting up the showdown with rival Cardinal Gibbons on ...
friars.com
Men’s Basketball Falls to Miami, 74-64, in Hall of Fame Tip-Off
UNCASVILLE, Conn. - The Providence College men's basketball team was defeated by the University of Miami, 74-64, on Saturday, Nov. 19 in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. Sophomore Bryce Hopkins (Oak Park, Ill.) led the way for the Friars with 16 points and eight rebounds (both team highs). Graduate student Jared Bynum (Largo, Md.) and sophomore Devin Carter (Miami, Fla.) also finished in double figures, with 14 and 11 points, respectively.
Miami Central's Keyone Jenkins commits to Auburn
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – Shortly after Miami Central won a heartstopper against Miami Northwestern on Friday night, Rockets quarterback Keyone Jenkins was asked about his recruiting process. Specifically, he was asked about Auburn University. The Rockets’ left-handed throwing senior signal caller ...
Miami Central survives scare, rallies past Northwestern, 34-30
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA -- Miami-Dade County’s biggest rivalry game lived up to the hype on Friday night. It also almost produced one of the biggest upsets in the country. Miami Northwestern gave Miami Central all it could handle. But in the end, nationally-ranked Central found a way and prevailed, ...
High school football: St. Thomas Aquinas wipes out Atlantic in regional matchup
FORT LAUDERDALE — The St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders advanced to the 3M regional final after their dominant 63-14 win Friday over the Atlantic Eagles. Undefeated Aquinas (11-0) allowed just two touchdowns and a two-point conversion. The Raiders have not allowed opponents to score more than 14 points in their...
Fort Lauderdale, November 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Fort Lauderdale. The Palmetto Ridge High School soccer team will have a game with St. Thomas Aquinas High School on November 19, 2022, 12:00:00.
Florida Football: Jaden Rashada flip proves money isn’t everything
When Jaden Rashada committed to the University of Miami over the Florida Gators, it was a major blow to Florida football at the time. Billy Napier and crew hadn’t picked steam on the recruiting trail, and it looked like the Gators weren’t going to provide enough NIL money to play ball with top recruits.
gotodestinations.com
The 7 Absolute BEST Breakfast Spots in Miami, Florida – (With Photos)
Miami is a city that never sleeps, and as a tourist, you are probably up for anything. It is a place that offers a variety of different cuisines and cultures. It is also the perfect place to try different types of food. Many restaurants in Miami offer breakfast. But it’s...
calleochonews.com
Ken Griffin and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez engage in an economic discussion about Miami
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Ken Griffin engaged in a 35-minute-long discussion regarding economics you don’t want to miss. Citadel’s proud founder, Ken Griffin, has been all over the headlines since he announced his big plans for the Magic City. Ken Griffin' move from Chicago to Miami has become big news in the past few months.
communitynewspapers.com
Sale of $13.3 million development site in Uptown Miami’s Little River
Gridline Properties and DWNTWN Realty Advisors recently closed on another significant transaction within the Little River neighborhood of Miami. The sale included 2.2 acres on NE Second Ave. in the northern section of Little River. The property, located at 8038 NE Second Ave., Miami, FL 33138, closed on Oct. 27 for $13.3 million.
100 Black Men Of South Florida Leads Thanksgiving Food Drive
100 Black Men of South Florida kicked off its 31st annual Thanksgiving food drive that aims to provide meals for over 70,000 people. The post 100 Black Men Of South Florida Leads Thanksgiving Food Drive appeared first on NewsOne.
Expect Rain, Thunderstorms In Boca Raton, Delray Beach Through Midweek
Thanksgiving Looks Good. The First Part Of The Week Does Not. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s going to be a largely rainy week in and around South Palm Beach County, as the gods of South Florida play a cruel prank on northeastern visitors […]
wlrn.org
South Florida Roundup Transit Breakdown From Miami-Dade To West Palm Beach
Downtown Miami will soon have access to a Tri-Rail station that will allow people to travel from Riviera Beach in Palm Beach County back to downtown with no transfers. That has been made possible by an agreement between Brightline and Florida East Coast Railway with the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority to begin training and testing to bring Tri-Rail services to MiamiCentral Station.
cruisefever.net
Cruise Ship With a Roller Coaster Arrives in Miami
Carnival Celebration, Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ship, arrived in Miami for the first time this morning where the vessel will be christened before sailing cruises to the Caribbean. Carnival Celebration is the second cruise ship in Carnival Cruise Line’s Excel class. The ship has many of the same features...
WSVN-TV
Flo Rida hands out Thanksgiving baskets at Miami Gardens turkey drive
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rapper Flo Rida donated to local families this weekend ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The South Florida-born star was on hand at the Studio 183 Lounge in Miami Gardens on Saturday to give away free Thanksgiving baskets and turkeys. He teamed up with a host...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Jamaican Jerk Seasoning 101
It’s been one week since another successful Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival event, which was held last Sunday, November 13th at the Miramar Regional Park. Of course, at the event people enjoyed a plethora of jerk dishes of all kinds, alongside a healthy dose of authentic Jamaican culture and musical performances.
WSVN-TV
7 divers reported missing off Miami Beach found safe near Government Cut
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Seven divers are safe after they were reported missing off Miami Beach. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to reports of missing divers from a diving boat, just after 4:20 p.m., Saturday. First responders spotted the divers about six miles off shore, near Government Cut. Fortunately,...
NBC Miami
Video Shows Woman Struggling With Attempted Abductor in Miami
Police are searching for a suspect after video showed a woman fighting him off when he tried to abduct her in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood. Miami Police officials said the woman who is in her early 40s was walking in the area of Northwest 19th Avenue and Northwest 4th Street when a man who was pretending to be busy on his phone approached.
Click10.com
2 dead, 1 injured in triple shooting outside Allapattah restaurant
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a crime scene outside of a Miami bar and grill overnight following a triple shooting that left two men dead and a third person hospitalized. The deadly incident happening just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday near La Neuva Banana on northwest 36th Street...
