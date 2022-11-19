TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Nov. 18, 2022) – The stage was set at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Fla., for the 67th Men’s and 43rd annual NAIA Women’s Cross Country Championships. Three FNU runners competed in a loaded field with over 300 runners in both men’s 8k and women’s 5k. David Bellefleur, Maryam Abreu and Mickaela Calisto qualified for nationals after strong performances in the Continental Athletic Conference (CAC) meet on November 4. Bellefleur had a fourth-place finish in the men’s 8k while Abreu and Calisto ended the meet in third and fifth place, respectively in the 5k.

