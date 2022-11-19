ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pregnant Jenna Johnson Says She and Val Chmerkovskiy Have Had Baby Names 'Picked Out for 3 Years'

"Val actually picked out the name for our boy, so we have it," the Dancing with the Stars pro and mom-to-be told PEOPLE Jenna Johnson and husband Val Chmerkovskiy are ahead of the game when it comes to naming their kids. The professional dancer, 28, tells PEOPLE exclusively that the Dancing with the Stars couple selected names for their children long before she was pregnant with their first baby. "We actually have had a boy and a girl name picked out for three years now," the expecting mom shares. "Val actually picked out...
In Style

Khloé Kardashian Just Shared the First Photo of Her Baby Boy on Instagram

Khloé Kardashian's baby boy is celebrating his first Halloween, and in honor of the spooky holiday, he officially made his social media debut — a Kardashian-Jenner rite of passage. On Sunday, Khloé shared a cute sibling photo of her 4-year-old daughter True and her newborn son on Instagram....
ETOnline.com

Heidi Montag Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Spencer Pratt

The rest may still be unwritten, but a new chapter has just begun for Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt! The Hills alums have welcomed their second child together, a rep for the couple confirms to ET. "Heidi delivered a baby boy at 11:31 a.m. on Thursday, November 17, weighing 7...
Bossip

Khloé Kardashian Gives Fans A Rare Look At Newborn Baby Boy

Khloé Kardashian is giving fans a rare look at her life as a mommy of two, even amid the drama of her baby daddy’s paternity scandal. Last night’s episode of The Kardashians ended with a preview for next week’s season two finale, which teases a never-before-seen look at Khloé’s newborn baby boy. We still haven’t seen a picture of the little one or even heard his name, but in the short clip the family teases a reveal of the newest member of the Kardashian clan.
TEXAS STATE
People

Brittany Mahomes Celebrates Son on the Way with Jungle-Themed Baby Shower — See the Photos!

Brittany Mahomes was celebrated by her loved ones as she and Patrick Mahomes prepare to welcome their little boy early next year Brittany Mahomes is celebrating the upcoming addition to her and Patrick Mahomes' family with those closest to them. On Sunday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner was celebrated by friends and family at a jungle-themed baby shower. Brittany shared some photos from the event, organized by Hunter Orcutt Events, which was beautifully decorated with large balloon displays in neutral colors and some life-sized animal figures. Randi Mahomes, Patrick's...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Popculture

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows off Bare Baby Bump in New Photos

Kaley Cuoco is loving her growing baby bump! The Flight Attendant star, 36, showed off several sweet moments from her pregnancy Thursday in a series of Instagram Stories featuring her boyfriend, actor Tom Pelphrey. Cuoco beams with the Ozark actor, 40, in one mirror selfie as she shows off her bare baby bump in a crop top, while in another, she hugs the father-to-be while sporting some adorable maternity overalls.
HollywoodLife

Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump At 20 Weeks In New Selfies

Mom-to-be Kaley Cuoco is halfway there! The Flight Attendant actress, 36, marked the midpoint of her pregnancy by sharing cute baby bump selfies to her Instagram Stories on Nov. 15. Kaley, who is expecting her first child, a baby girl, with Tom Pelphrey, 40, showcased her growing bump in a short-sleeved striped shirt in the first photo. She also rocked black sweatpants and a matching hat as she snapped the mirror selfie inside her home. “Halfway,” Kaley wrote on the photo, before tagging her actor boyfriend.
Taste of Country

Scotty McCreery + Wife Gabi Welcome a Baby Boy [Pictures]

And baby makes three! Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are officially proud parents to a baby boy, who made his grand arrival 11 days before his expected due date, on Monday (Oct. 24). The couple shared the good news on social media, posting a series of snapshots of their...
Popculture

'Alaskan Bush People': Raiven Brown Reveals Baby Bump Photo

Cameras may not be rolling on a new season of Alaskan Bush People just yet, but that isn't stopping Raiven Brown from giving fans a peek into her life. The Discovery Channel star is taking fans along with her on her pregnancy journey as she counts down the days to the arrival of her second child with husband Bear Brown, and she just shared an adorable baby bump update!
KULR8

Power Rangers star Jason David Frank dead at 49

Jason David Frank has died at the age of 49. The actor - who had children Skye and Hunter with ex-wife Shawna but was married to Tammie Frank from 2003 until his death and had kids Jenna and Jacob with her - was best known for playing the role of Tommy Oliver in the original 'Power Rangers' franchise but was found dead on Sunday (20.11.22), according to a representative.
Popculture

'Teen Mom': Chelsea Houska's Ex Was Arrested

An arrest warrant for Adam Lind, the father of Teen Mom alum Chelsea Houska's eldest daughter Aubree, was issued in Jan. 2021 for failing to pay. As a result, he was arrested on May 26, 2022, for the bench warrant and charged with "violating a valid court order" from a July 2017 judgment, the U.S. Sun reports. Lind was held on a $2,000 bond and was released the same day. In a June 2022 hearing on the matter, his $2,000 bond was "released to the Division of Child Support to be applied to Defendant's child support obligations." It's not the first time he was arrested for failure to pay child support. He was also arrested in Aug. 2020.

