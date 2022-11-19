Read full article on original website
Pregnant Jenna Johnson Says She and Val Chmerkovskiy Have Had Baby Names 'Picked Out for 3 Years'
"Val actually picked out the name for our boy, so we have it," the Dancing with the Stars pro and mom-to-be told PEOPLE Jenna Johnson and husband Val Chmerkovskiy are ahead of the game when it comes to naming their kids. The professional dancer, 28, tells PEOPLE exclusively that the Dancing with the Stars couple selected names for their children long before she was pregnant with their first baby. "We actually have had a boy and a girl name picked out for three years now," the expecting mom shares. "Val actually picked out...
In Style
Khloé Kardashian Just Shared the First Photo of Her Baby Boy on Instagram
Khloé Kardashian's baby boy is celebrating his first Halloween, and in honor of the spooky holiday, he officially made his social media debut — a Kardashian-Jenner rite of passage. On Sunday, Khloé shared a cute sibling photo of her 4-year-old daughter True and her newborn son on Instagram....
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s Baby Bump Album After Announcing She and John Legend Are Expecting Rainbow Baby
Growing family! After Chrissy Teigen announced that she and John Legend are expecting another child, she showed off her baby bump with a glamorous mirror selfie reveal. In August 2022, the 36-year-old Cravings author joked it took “44 people” to get her ready for the pictures, tagging members of her glam squad, including three hairstylists, […]
ETOnline.com
Heidi Montag Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Spencer Pratt
The rest may still be unwritten, but a new chapter has just begun for Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt! The Hills alums have welcomed their second child together, a rep for the couple confirms to ET. "Heidi delivered a baby boy at 11:31 a.m. on Thursday, November 17, weighing 7...
What Is Kylie Jenner’s Baby Boy’s New Name After She Dropped ‘Wolf Webster’? See Clues
Now that Kylie Jenner announced she and Travis Scott (real name: Jacques Bermon Webster II) are changing their son Wolf Webster’s moniker, people are asking one huge question: What is her baby’s new...
See Khloé Kardashian Cuddle with 'Magic' Baby Son in 'The Kardashians' Season Finale Teaser
Khloé Kardashian's little boy is returning to the small screen. In a teaser for next week's season finale of The Kardashians, the new mom of two, 38, cuddles her newborn son, whose name has yet to be shared, as he comes home from the hospital. Joining her are mom...
Travis Barker Shares Bathtub Pic of Wife Kourtney Kardashian as He Praises Her 'Angel Feet'
Travis Barker loves every part of wife Kourtney Kardashian. On Thursday evening, the Blink-182 drummer, 46, shared a trio of snapshots to his Instagram grid including one that showed Kardashian, 43, relaxing in a bubble bath. Two additional snapshots featured close-ups of the Poosh founder's feet: one under the bath's...
Sadie Robertson Expecting Second Baby with Husband Christian Huff: 'Little Miracle Is in Motion'
The Duck Dynasty star, 25, and husband Christian Huff are expecting their second baby together, the couple announced in a joint Instagram post late Thursday. "Another little miracle is in motion 🤗," the couple captioned the adorable shot. The sweet photo shows Robertson leaning on Huff with a big...
Khloé Kardashian Gives Fans A Rare Look At Newborn Baby Boy
Khloé Kardashian is giving fans a rare look at her life as a mommy of two, even amid the drama of her baby daddy’s paternity scandal. Last night’s episode of The Kardashians ended with a preview for next week’s season two finale, which teases a never-before-seen look at Khloé’s newborn baby boy. We still haven’t seen a picture of the little one or even heard his name, but in the short clip the family teases a reveal of the newest member of the Kardashian clan.
Brittany Mahomes Celebrates Son on the Way with Jungle-Themed Baby Shower — See the Photos!
Brittany Mahomes was celebrated by her loved ones as she and Patrick Mahomes prepare to welcome their little boy early next year Brittany Mahomes is celebrating the upcoming addition to her and Patrick Mahomes' family with those closest to them. On Sunday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner was celebrated by friends and family at a jungle-themed baby shower. Brittany shared some photos from the event, organized by Hunter Orcutt Events, which was beautifully decorated with large balloon displays in neutral colors and some life-sized animal figures. Randi Mahomes, Patrick's...
Popculture
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows off Bare Baby Bump in New Photos
Kaley Cuoco is loving her growing baby bump! The Flight Attendant star, 36, showed off several sweet moments from her pregnancy Thursday in a series of Instagram Stories featuring her boyfriend, actor Tom Pelphrey. Cuoco beams with the Ozark actor, 40, in one mirror selfie as she shows off her bare baby bump in a crop top, while in another, she hugs the father-to-be while sporting some adorable maternity overalls.
Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump At 20 Weeks In New Selfies
Mom-to-be Kaley Cuoco is halfway there! The Flight Attendant actress, 36, marked the midpoint of her pregnancy by sharing cute baby bump selfies to her Instagram Stories on Nov. 15. Kaley, who is expecting her first child, a baby girl, with Tom Pelphrey, 40, showcased her growing bump in a short-sleeved striped shirt in the first photo. She also rocked black sweatpants and a matching hat as she snapped the mirror selfie inside her home. “Halfway,” Kaley wrote on the photo, before tagging her actor boyfriend.
Heidi Montag Has Glam Session at the Hospital Before Giving Birth to Baby No. 2: Watch the Clip
She’s ready! Heidi Montag made sure to get a glam session in at the hospital by getting her makeup done while going into labor with baby No. 2. “It’s about time,” the Laguna Beach alum, 36, captioned a TikTok video on Thursday, November 17, which was synced to Lizzo‘s hit single “About Damn Time.”
Scotty McCreery + Wife Gabi Welcome a Baby Boy [Pictures]
And baby makes three! Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are officially proud parents to a baby boy, who made his grand arrival 11 days before his expected due date, on Monday (Oct. 24). The couple shared the good news on social media, posting a series of snapshots of their...
Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet New Photo of Daughter True Out for a Walk with Baby Brother
Khloé Kardashian enjoyed a beautiful fall day with her family. On Sunday, the Good American founder shared scenes on her Instagram Story from a day outdoors with her 3-month-old son and daughter True. In a Boomerang post, True can be seen on big sister duty, pushing her baby brother...
Popculture
'Alaskan Bush People': Raiven Brown Reveals Baby Bump Photo
Cameras may not be rolling on a new season of Alaskan Bush People just yet, but that isn't stopping Raiven Brown from giving fans a peek into her life. The Discovery Channel star is taking fans along with her on her pregnancy journey as she counts down the days to the arrival of her second child with husband Bear Brown, and she just shared an adorable baby bump update!
Travis Barker and Daughter Alabama Mourn Death of Their Dog Blue: 'You Were the Best'
Travis Barker is mourning the death of his and daughter Alabama Luella Barker's dog Blue. The Blink-182 drummer, 46, posted a tribute to the French Bulldog on his Instagram Story on Wednesday, sharing a series of photos and video featuring the pup. The first photo is a solo shot of...
Mackenzie McKee From 'Teen Mom OG' Is Thriving Outside of the Franchise
When Mackenzie McKee was still on Teen Mom OG, one of her biggest storylines was her marriage troubles with husband Josh McKee. They went through extreme highs and very low lows in front of cameras, but after Mackenzie moved to Florida for a job opportunity, they seemed on the road to a turning point. Now, however, are Josh and Mackenzie divorced?
KULR8
Power Rangers star Jason David Frank dead at 49
Jason David Frank has died at the age of 49. The actor - who had children Skye and Hunter with ex-wife Shawna but was married to Tammie Frank from 2003 until his death and had kids Jenna and Jacob with her - was best known for playing the role of Tommy Oliver in the original 'Power Rangers' franchise but was found dead on Sunday (20.11.22), according to a representative.
Popculture
'Teen Mom': Chelsea Houska's Ex Was Arrested
An arrest warrant for Adam Lind, the father of Teen Mom alum Chelsea Houska's eldest daughter Aubree, was issued in Jan. 2021 for failing to pay. As a result, he was arrested on May 26, 2022, for the bench warrant and charged with "violating a valid court order" from a July 2017 judgment, the U.S. Sun reports. Lind was held on a $2,000 bond and was released the same day. In a June 2022 hearing on the matter, his $2,000 bond was "released to the Division of Child Support to be applied to Defendant's child support obligations." It's not the first time he was arrested for failure to pay child support. He was also arrested in Aug. 2020.
