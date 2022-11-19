Grove City prevails as District champs; Hohman scores 4 TDs

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (WKBN) – Grove City posted their 42-23 victory over Slippery Rock to win their second straight District 10 Class 3A championship. The Eagles trailed 17-7 in the second quarter before outscoring the Rockets, 35-6, over the game’s final thirty minutes.

Hunter Hohman finished with four touchdown runs and also threw for 150 yards for Grove City. Anthony Nemec ran for 88 yards and Gavin Lutz and Nathan Greer each had 5 catches.

The Eagles (9-3) will play against Central next week in the state quarterfinal round.

The Rockets opened the game by marching down the field on a pair of first down runs from Sal Mineo (21 yards) and William Mokel (25 yards). However, the Eagle defense halted Slippery Rock’s drive as Nick Kingerski booted through a 21-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead early in the first quarter.

Following Nathan Greer’s 33-yard kickoff return, Grove City responded with a Gavin Lutz 31-yard catch from Hunter Hohman that placed the ball inside of the Rockets’ 15-yard line. From there, Hohman took it in himself on a 5-yard run play to give the Eagles the lead (7-3)

It didn’t take the Rockets much time to make their way back down the field on a couple of Mokel plays – a 17-yard run and a 26-yard pass to Lucas Allison – setting up Mineo’s 1-yard touchdown run up the middle.

After forcing Grove City to punt at the end of the first quarter, Slippery Rock’s Maddox Allen took the handoff and raced 33-yards to pay dirt to extend the Rocket lead to ten points (17-7).

The Eagles converted a trio of third downs on their next drive, Hohman went in from a yard away to cap off their 12-play, 86-yard drive to cut the Rocket lead to 17-14.

Just before intermission, Gavin Lutz returned a Slippery Rock punt back 61-yards to give the Eagles the lead (21-17).

Grove City opened the second half with a 13-play, 81-yard drive that amassed over five minutes as Hohman ran in a 12-yard touchdown – his third touchdown run of the day – as the Eagles jumped out to an eleven-point lead (28-17).

The Eagles, then, scored on the third play from scrimmage of the fourth quarter. Hohman dashed 31-yards to score his fourth touchdown of the day and gave Grove City a 35-17 advantage.

On the ensuing drive, Slippery Rock fumbled and Anthony Nemec picked up the loose ball and went 50-yards to score Grove City’s sixth touchdown (42-17).

Scoring Chart

Grove City, 42-23 (Final)

First Quarter

S – Nick Kingerski, 21-yard FG (9:05)

G – Hunter Hohman, 5-yard TD run (Jacob Stucchio kick, 6:41)

S – Sal Mineo, 1-yard TD run (Kingerski kick, 2:12)

Second Quarter

S – Maddox Allen, 33-yard TD run (Kingerski kick, 11:52)

G – Hohman, 1-yard TD run (Stucchio kick, 6:33)

G – Gavin Lutz, 61-yard punt return for TD (Stucchio kick, 0:38)

Third Quarter

G – Hohman, 12-yard TD run (Stucchio kick, 6:31)

Fourth Quarter

G – Hohman, 31-yard TD run (Stucchio kick, 10:40)

G – Anthony Nemec, 50-yard fumble return for TD (Stucchio kick, 9:12)

S – Allen, 8-yard TD run (kick blocked, 3:45)

Get updated high school football scores throughout the season on the WKBN scores page.

Track the latest conference battles on the WKBN high school football standings page.



You can also watch interviews and get player profiles from some of the best players in the Valley by visiting the WKBN Big 22 page.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.