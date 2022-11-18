ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Terra Baldwin
2d ago

I agree with this resident. I was born and raised in Ocala while it was a great place to live. now, it is unrecognizable, most mom and pop shops are long gone, crime has sky rocketed, locals get pushed aside for the rich out of towners/states and all of the bs have made its way here. never had to defend wearing a red hat (even if it has nothing to do with politics), there is no more sense of community, family or God and the housing is so expensive that it is not attainable and not enough housing for the people here now. it is just depressing and unsafe. only 14 years ago we had to start locking doors and not safe to play outside. it is not an exaggeration, I have been here since hwy 200 was only 2 lanes and I mean 2 lanes.

Bob in Florida
2d ago

I first visited Ocala on a vacation about 50 years ago. Needless to say it was a different world here then. And it was a wonderful slow paced paradise. I moved here in retirement 13 years ago, during the "Great Recession" that finally ended in 2016. It was still a totally different place than it is now. There was lot of open space along SW 200, with cows in pastures, a much slower pace even downtown with lots of vacant stores and still some of the charm of this historic Southern town. Then the world discovered us. Now it is undergoing an out of control building boom and the charming "Old Ocala" I'm sorry to say is almost gone forever. This is the THIRD time in my life that I have experienced this phenomenon in the places that I have lived in the Northeast, Northwest, and now here in North Central Florida. There are just too many people and they need to live somewhere, making one place the same as another. Very sad to see happening.

2d ago

Who is getting paid off for allowing all this unnecessary building? We should find out. They are destroying our beautiful ocala

villages-news.com

Thanksgiving holiday will prompt schedule changes for trash collection

The Thanksgiving holiday will prompt schedule changes for trash collection. The following information is from the District Office. If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation collection on Thursday, Nov. 24. Collection will be on Saturday, Nov. 26.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

The full-timers – not the snowbirds – really support the restaurants

Um…please the restaurants are happy when snowbirds are gone. Mostly they are rude and bad enough they act like if it wasn’t for them the square wouldn’t survive! Please..us full-time residents keep them in business. We don’t go up to the square during snowbird season. And second there are more people living here full time now. One letter awhile ago said 90 percent of people in The Villages are snowbirds..uh nope. Come over the turnpike side and you will see there are tons of people who live here full time. But it is still busy all the time. We need more stores and restaurants instead of homes.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Waterfront Inn guest from West Palm Beach gets break in DUI case

A West Palm Beach woman who had been staying at the Waterfront Inn at Lake Sumter Landing got a break this past week in a drunk driving case. Laura Jane Short, 54, pleaded no contest in Sumter County Court to a charge of reckless driving, reduced from an original charge of driving under the influence. She has been placed on probation for six months.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion Douglas Joiner

Marion Douglas Joiner was born on April 25, 1947, to Lucille and Fleetwood Joiner. Doug blessed all who know him with years of light and magic. He passed away peacefully in the arms of loved ones on Wednesday, November 9th, at Estelle’s Hospice House in Ocala. Doug lived most...
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Villagers must follow guidelines when decorating entrances

If your Village plans to decorate the Gate House or Village/Villa Entry sign for the holidays, the District Boards have adopted an updated Holiday Decoration Policy. This excludes postal stations. Prior to installation, residents must submit a design to District Property Management at 1026 Canal St., The Villages or email...
ocala-news.com

Hawk In The Falls Of Ocala

This hawk decided to have a look around from the top of this flagpole in the Falls of Ocala. Thanks to Tim Lincoln for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
fox13news.com

Largest equestrian complex in the country still growing in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. - About a hundred miles up I-75 from Tampa, the City of Ocala calls itself the "horse capital of the world." It's a title that may have just been clinched with the opening of the largest equestrian complex in the United States — The World Equestrian Center.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Belleview Police Department to host upcoming Citizens Prosecutor Academy

The Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office will host its free six-week Citizens Prosecutor Academy course in Belleview beginning in February, and residents of Citrus, Hernando, Lake, Marion, and Sumter counties are eligible to sign up. The Citizens Prosecutor Academy will take place at 2 p.m. on every Wednesday,...
BELLEVIEW, FL
WCJB

Road closures in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Drivers in Ocala will have to plan around some events this weekend. Several roads are closed until midnight for the Light Up Ocala event tomorrow. Multiple closures are at points downtown near intersections with Watula and 1st Avenues. Here is a full list of closures that...
OCALA, FL
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Thanksgiving Weekend in Lake County, Florida

I hope you're ready to enjoy the holiday weekend! Some people enjoy putting up Christmas decorations on Thanksgiving weekend, and others prefer going out and getting a jump start on their holiday shopping on Black Friday. I love taking in a holiday celebration to get my family into the Christmas spirit! If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of options for you here in Lake County, Florida!
LAKE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Mother and son owe $21,000 in fines over torn lanai screens

A mother and son owe $21,000 in fines over torn lanai screens at their home in The Villages. The home is located at 1889 Blythewood Loop in the Village of Sunset Pointe. Barbara Packard and her late husband bought the home in 2005 for $238,500 and were its original owners. Charles Packard died in 2007 at age 58. She is living in the home with her son, Jeff, who testified last year during a public hearing about the deed compliance violation. Jeff Packard, who was arrested in 2016 when he was found driving with two blown-out tires near Lake Sumter Landing, pledged that he would work on the problem.
THE VILLAGES, FL
westorlandonews.com

Free Holiday Event Introduces Newcomers to Arabian Horse Breed

The Arabian Horse Promotional Fund, a non-profit that introduces people to the animal and its beloved traits, is hosting its inaugural Keystone Charity Arabian Horse Experience Friday, November 25th and Saturday, November 26th. The free Thanksgiving weekend event will occur during the 54th Annual Arabian Horse Association of Florida’s Holiday Festival at the World Equestrian Center.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Man stabbed off West University Avenue

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in stable condition after he was stabbed in a Gainesville parking garage off of University Avenue. Gainesville Police officers say the assault happened near the 100 block of West University Avenue. Officers say there are no arrests at this time. The victim’s injuries...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Beautiful Butterfly In Salt Springs

Check out this beautiful butterfly that landed on a flower in Salt Springs. Thanks to Jane Scherf for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
SALT SPRINGS, FL
WESH

WESH 2 Investigates: Hyundai SUV fire ruins central Florida home, destroys two vehicles

OCALA, Fla. — John and Joanne Donaldson’s 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport was under a safety recall that included a warning not to park inside garages or near structures. But they say they never knew that. On Thursday, Nov. 10, as Hurricane Nicole was bearing down on the state, the Ocala couple’s home was burning, driving them, a house guest and two tenants out into the street.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County reports another slight rise in COVID-19 cases

The Florida Department of Health recently released its virus summary for the week of Friday, November 11 through Thursday, November 17, and it shows that new COVID-19 cases in Marion County have slightly increased for the second consecutive report. According to the Florida Department of Health in Marion County’s (DOH-Marion)...
MARION COUNTY, FL

