I agree with this resident. I was born and raised in Ocala while it was a great place to live. now, it is unrecognizable, most mom and pop shops are long gone, crime has sky rocketed, locals get pushed aside for the rich out of towners/states and all of the bs have made its way here. never had to defend wearing a red hat (even if it has nothing to do with politics), there is no more sense of community, family or God and the housing is so expensive that it is not attainable and not enough housing for the people here now. it is just depressing and unsafe. only 14 years ago we had to start locking doors and not safe to play outside. it is not an exaggeration, I have been here since hwy 200 was only 2 lanes and I mean 2 lanes.
I first visited Ocala on a vacation about 50 years ago. Needless to say it was a different world here then. And it was a wonderful slow paced paradise. I moved here in retirement 13 years ago, during the "Great Recession" that finally ended in 2016. It was still a totally different place than it is now. There was lot of open space along SW 200, with cows in pastures, a much slower pace even downtown with lots of vacant stores and still some of the charm of this historic Southern town. Then the world discovered us. Now it is undergoing an out of control building boom and the charming "Old Ocala" I'm sorry to say is almost gone forever. This is the THIRD time in my life that I have experienced this phenomenon in the places that I have lived in the Northeast, Northwest, and now here in North Central Florida. There are just too many people and they need to live somewhere, making one place the same as another. Very sad to see happening.
Who is getting paid off for allowing all this unnecessary building? We should find out. They are destroying our beautiful ocala
