ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

White Flag event issued in Owensboro

By Seth Austin
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pvHq9_0jGLzPJD00

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – The National Weather Service says White Flag criteria, 15 degrees or lower air temperature and or wind chill, will likely be met tonight and Saturday night.

A White Flag event signals the opening of an overnight emergency shelter that will be open to all men, women and children. The Daniel Pitino Shelter at 501 Walnut Street in Owensboro will offer shelter from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. and meals will be available during normal meal hours. Owensboro Transit System will provide free bus transportation to Daniel Pitino shelter Monday through Friday between the hours of 4 to 6 p.m..

Here’s why shelters are raising white flags

For more information, contact the Daniel Pitino Shelter at 270-688-9000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

City officials experience 48 hours of homelessness

EVANSVILLE, IND. (WEHT) — If you stepped outside this week, you know it was cold. For a group of Evansville city officials, two of those winter-like nights felt even longer. About a dozen officials said goodbye to their warm bed Thursday morning to experience 48 hours of homelessness. Vanderburgh County Sheriff elect, Lieutenant Noah Robertson, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

City of Owensboro hosts Christmas Parade

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro officials invited everyone to be a part of the Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade. Owensboro held its annual lighting of the Christmas tree ceremony Friday with the parade starting Saturday at 4:30 p.m. The theme for the 84th Christmas Parade was “Christmas in the Movies.”...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Afternoon with Santa called off after ‘difficult decision’

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — An inaugural Christmas event in Newburgh has been cancelled nearly a month before it was set to take place. The Warrick Parks Foundation says their board of directors made the difficult decision to cancel ‘An Afternoon with Santa’, which was originally scheduled for December 11. “With this being our first year […]
NEWBURGH, IN
14news.com

White Flag issued in Daviess Co. due cold temperatures

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - With chilly temperatures expected overnight, the Daviess County government has issued Friday as a White Flag night. This happens when the temperature or wind chills meet 15 degrees or lower. The Daniel Pitino Shelter in Owensboro will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Grinch on the run, believed to be in Owensboro

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — “Be on the look out!” the Daviess County Detention Center warns. Officials believe Mr. Grinch might stir up an incident during this weekend’s Christmas parade, despite recent rehabilitation efforts. “After he received an early release, Probation & Parole reported he reoffended and is attempting to steal Christmas cheer from our […]
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Photographer spots around 20 bald eagles in Gibson Co.

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man captured a sight to behold Saturday in Gibson County. Jeff Helfrich says he spotted about 20 or more bald eagles in one spot. He says it was near the Cane Ridge Wildlife Station, which is in the western part of the county near the Duke Energy plant.
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro official Christmas card is unveiled

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – This year’s official “Owensboro Christmas Card” has been unveiled. The 34th official card is titled “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” and Owensboro City Officials say that it was designed by Aaron Kizer. City leaders say the card came in early, so you can now buy them at Owensboro City Hall […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

KY 1340 reopens after crews repair crack

WEBSTER COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – Kentucky 1340 in Webster County has now reopened after undergoing major repairs. Last month, a crack formed on the road surface on October 14, and escalated into a large sinkhole. The road was immediately shut down to traffic until crews were able to address the issue. On Thursday, the Kentucky […]
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Overnight house fire handled by Boonville Fire Department

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An overnight house fire in Warrick County had first-responders rushing to Centennial Street early Saturday morning. The Boonville Fire Department shared photographs from the scene shortly before 5 a.m. on social media, mentioning they had just finished clearing the home. People inside the home reportedly called 911 after hearing something fall […]
BOONVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Heartfelt letter written to Evansville firefighters

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Fire Department received a pleasant surprise Friday afternoon after putting out a house fire on Monroe Avenue. Firefighters say a very nice lady approached them and handed over a handwritten note. It reads: “Dear firefighters, I watched from the street as you all raced to the fire. I just […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville soup kitchen celebrates four decades of service

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — 40 years is a long time to give back to the community, but that’s exactly what an Evansville soup kitchen has been doing for the past four decades. Sister Joanna’s Table in downtown Evansville celebrated the milestone with an annual Thanksgiving meal earlier Saturday. Sister Joanna founded other organizations, such as […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Crews called to rollover crash in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say emergency crews were called to a rollover crash. They say it happened around 10:35 a.m. Sunday at Oak Grove and Cross Pointe. We’ve not heard information on injuries.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Crews called to several crashes on Lloyd Expressway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a few crashes at the same time on the Lloyd Expressway Saturday. Dispatchers say one was 1:30 p.m. at Stockwell. They say one car was in the ditch in the westbound lanes, and two cars were involved in a crash in the eastbound lanes.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTVW

Details released about fatal Audubon Parkway wreck

Details released about fatal Audubon Parkway wreck. Details released about fatal Audubon Parkway wreck. St. Louis man sentenced for sexually exploiting Owensboro …. St. Louis man sentenced for sexually exploiting Owensboro teen. Juvenile shot at West Mill Road. Federal agents spotted on Sherman Street. Federal agents spotted on Sherman Street.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Mattress caught on fire in Henderson

EFD crews respond to house fire on Monroe Ave. EFD crews respond to house fire on Monroe Ave. One building spared, one demolished in Cannelton as owner files temporary stay. One building spared, one demolished in Cannelton as owner files temporary stay. Dispatch: Portions of I-69 closed due to grass...
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy