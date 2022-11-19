Contact-free Toys for Tots toy drive at La Crosse Center on Saturday

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — JCI La Crosse needs your help.

There are only a couple of weeks left of the annual Toys for Tots and Saturday might be the perfect opportunity to help local kids and families.

JCI La Crosse is hosting a contact-free toy drive at the La Crosse Center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

They are in need of new and unwrapped toys.

You can also give a monetary donation.

If you can’t make it, there are many drop-off locations in La Crosse including right here at the News 8 Now station.

There’s a list of the other drop-off locations on JCI La Crosse’s website .

