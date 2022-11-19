ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Contact-free Toys for Tots toy drive at La Crosse Center on Saturday

By Alexia Walz
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rFAM1_0jGLzJG500

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — JCI La Crosse needs your help.

There are only a couple of weeks left of the annual Toys for Tots and Saturday might be the perfect opportunity to help local kids and families.

JCI La Crosse is hosting a contact-free toy drive at the La Crosse Center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

They are in need of new and unwrapped toys.

You can also give a monetary donation.

If you can’t make it, there are many drop-off locations in La Crosse including right here at the News 8 Now station.

There’s a list of the other drop-off locations on JCI La Crosse’s website .

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UW-La Crosse hosts annual Turkey Trot

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – Runners and walkers braved the winter weather for a Turkey Trot. UW-La Crosse held its annual Turkey Trot 5K. Event organizers say this event brings a big turnout from all over the region. “It means so much today that we’ve seen such a good crowd come out,” said UWL Rec Sport’s Coordinator of Marketing and Events...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

West Salem Elementary holds first Camp Read-a-lot event

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) — West Salem Elementary School wants to get its students excited about reading. The school hosted its first-ever Camp Read-a-Lot Thursday night in the elementary gym to celebrate literacy. More than 240 students and their families played interactive reading games, chose a book to take home, and enjoyed some sweet and savory treats from area businesses....
WEST SALEM, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse Board of Park Commissioners approve concept for new Forest Hills clubhouse

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – La Crosse’s Board of Park Commissioners approved several requests at a meeting tonight. First, the board unanimously approved a concept for the new clubhouse at Forest Hills Golf, then approved a list of future major community events. The board also heard an update on plans for a meal site at the South Side Neighborhood Center starting...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Valley View Mall showcases Ho-Chunk culture for Native American Heritage Month

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — November is Native American Heritage Month, and Valley View Mall joined the national celebration Thursday afternoon with a cultural display. The mall invited Native American artists to display native jewelry, clothes, and home decor for sale. Members of the Ho-Chunk Nation also performed traditional songs and dances. The mall’s general manager said it’s a great chance...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Tomah Health Community Foundation donates to local FoodShare program

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WKBT) — A Monroe County organization is making a generous donation to prevent hunger. The Tomah Health Community Foundation is donating three thousand dollars to Second Harvest FoodBank’s FoodShare program. The program helps Monroe County families by connecting them to FoodShare and providing people with warm meals. In the last year, the foundation has donated more than...
MONROE COUNTY, WI
waupacanow.com

Father, son bond over deer hunting

Tony Lorenz could have taken his son deer hunting near their Galesville home in some of Wisconsin’s prime whitetail habitat. Instead, the pair spent opening day of Wisconsin’s annual gun deer hunt about 150 miles away in Hartman Creek State Park,. Lorenz and 12-year-old Rowan showed up at...
GALESVILLE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Sparta High School Presents: The Addams Family the Musical

SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT)- — A classic TV show is coming to life at Sparta High School. The Addams Family the Musical runs from Thursday, November 17 to Sunday, November 20. This comedy includes all your favorite TV characters and a story every father can relate to. Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love...
SPARTA, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Community Conversation: discussion focuses on people experiencing homelessness in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Helping the homeless was the focus of a monthly meeting on Wednesday. The La Crosse Interfaith Leaders Coalition invites the community to gather and discuss issues within the La Crosse community. The city’s Homeless Coordinator, Brian Sampson, held a presentation about what’s being done for people experiencing homelessness. He says he’s hoping meetings like these...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy